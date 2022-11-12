Read full article on original website
How to Create Eye-catching Portraits Using Fallen Leaves
Autumn is just about over, and though the leaves are no longer on the trees, that does not mean we do not have any use for them anymore. If you gather a pile of leaves and bring them into your studio, you have a wonderful prop for a wide variety of portrait looks with all the control of studio lighting. This great video tutorial will show you how to take fallen leaves and turn them into an eye-catching and versatile props for studio portraits.
An Easy Way to Afford New Gear This Peak Season
With Black Friday approaching day by day, we are all excited about the massive rebates on photo gear this 2022 peak season. Indeed, there were exciting new releases by a lot of camera brands that make this season like no other. If you want to learn how you can afford all the cool purchases, this article is for you.
We Review the Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary Lens
The Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary lens is a small, light, and fast zoom lens suitable for a wide range of subjects. I spent a week testing the 18-50mm, and I was very impressed with this tiny powerhouse of a lens, which is now available for Fujifilm X Mount cameras.
The New DJI Mavic 3 Classic Drone: First Impressions
DJI has just released the Mavic 3 Classic. Very similar to the standard Mavic 3, the new DJI Mavic 3 Classic has one major difference that brings the price down significantly. Does that change compromise its performance or make it less attractive? Take a look at this pilot's first impressions.
Is Stop Motion the Revamp Your Images Have Been Missing?
If you've ever found yourself posting a photo in which you've masterfully designed your shadows, created asymmetrical balance, and selected a brilliant color palette just to see it wildly out-performed by a reel of a 20-year-old aimlessly walking down a sidewalk and spiraled into complete despair, then this is for you. In this article, I will walk you through how to shoot skillfully crafted images and easily stitch them into a stop-motion. The artist strikes a treaty with the Insta.
Versatile Editing Tools for Photo and Video: We Review the Xencelabs Quick Keys and Pen Tablet
Pen tablets and controllers for editing and retouching definitely help photographers, especially when working on large batches of images. These editing tools from Xencelabs seem to expand that to a whole new level. Tools that are used for editing, retouching, designing, and creating graphics are generally made universal. However, making...
A Review of the New Fujifilm X-T5 Mirrorless Camera
Fujifilm's new X-T5 mirrorless camera is an exciting step forward for the ever-popular X-T series, bringing with it a wide range of upgrades and innovative features. How does it stand up in practice? This excellent video review takes a look at the camera specifically for photography work and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in those scenarios.
