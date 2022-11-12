Read full article on original website
rolltide.com
Alabama Inks Reychel Douglas to 2023 Class
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women's basketball announced the signing of Reychel Douglas on Tuesday. A 6-0, four-star recruit out of Raleigh, N.C., Douglas is considered the top guard in North Carolina. Reychel Douglas. 6-0 | Guard | Raleigh, N.C. | Millbrook Magnet High School | ESPNW Four-Star Recruit. A...
Alabama Signee Honored With Billboard in Hometown
The Alabama women's basketball team signed Essence Cody, arguably one of the best players in the 2023 class, last week. The Valdosta, Ga. native was honored by her hometown with a billboard, celebrating her signing with the Crimson Tide. Cody's current high school head coach, E.A. Wilcox, made a post on social media highlighting this.
rolltide.com
Alabama Women’s Basketball Heads to South Florida For Midweek Matchup
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's basketball team will travel to Tampa, Fla., to face South Florida in a midweek match up Wednesday night at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fla. The Crimson Tide and Bulls will tip off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+. The Game. Alabama (2-0)...
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
rolltide.com
Alabama’s Rebounding Proves to be the Difference in 65-55 Road Win at South Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama men's basketball team improved to 3-0 Tuesday night as the Tide picked up their first road win of the season, defeating South Alabama 65-55. For the third straight game to open the season the Crimson Tide dominated the glass, out-rebounding South Alabama 63-40. Alabama opened up the game in the second half as the Tide held a 20-point lead (59-39) with just under seven and a half minutes left in the game. Eight different players scored for the Tide led by Brandon Miller with 19 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and one block.
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga’s Ibby Dickson crowned Miss University of Alabama 2023
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Former two-time Miss Sylacauga (2020, 2021) Ibby Dickson won the title of Miss University of Alabama at the Bama Theatre on Saturday evening, Nov. 5. Dickson is currently a senior at Alabama double majoring in news media and political science. Her social impact initiative is Mentoring...
New College Football Rankings released, Alabama moves up
The latest version of the College Football Playoff rankings didn’t change too much at the top. Georgia remained the top-ranked team while Alabama checked in at No. 8 when the full top-25 was announced Tuesday night. Alabama (8-2) is the second-highest ranked two-loss team behind No. 6 LSU, one...
rolltide.com
Alabama’s Ola Pitak Leads Women’s Tennis by Winning Tusca Bama Cup Tournament
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.– Alabama women's tennis player Ola Pitak secured a win in the final round of the Tusca Bama Cup Tournament on Monday. With the victory, the graduate student earned the title of the three-day event that was held at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. Finals. Pitak squared off against...
rolltide.com
Alabama Women’s Golf Announces Two Signees During the Early Signing Period
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Prep standouts Harriet Lockley and Kaitlyn Schroeder have both inked their National Letters of Intent to continue their careers at the University of Alabama, women's golf head coach Mic Potter announced. The duo come to the Capstone boasting numerous accolades and both are expected to make...
rolltide.com
Alabama Soccer Has Six Named to College Sports Communicators Academic All-District IV Team
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama soccer team had six student-athletes selected for the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, the organization announced Tuesday. Felicia Knox, Riley Mattingly Parker, Reyna Reyes, Kat Rogers, Ashlynn Serepca and Gessica Skorka represented the Tide on the district list. Alabama. All six UA student-athletes...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
rolltide.com
Alabama Men’s Tennis Concludes Fall Season at the Tusca Bama Cup
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.– The Alabama men's tennis team wrapped up its fall season Monday by concluding play at the Tusca Bama Cup Tournament. The three-day event was held over the weekend at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. Finals A Crimson & White. Filip Planinsek competed against teammate German Samofalov in the...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Expands Anchor Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarvis Robertson returns home to join the WVTM 13 News team as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13’s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his...
Iron Bowl Kickoff Time, Network Announced
The annual game between Alabama and Auburn will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.
Alabama moves up in Associated Press basketball poll
Alabama men’s basketball moved up in Monday’s Associated Press poll, the first one since the regular season began. The Tide rose to No. 18 in Monday’s poll after being ranked No. 20 in the preseason poll. Two teams in the preseason top 20, Tennessee and Villanova, lost games last week and fell below the Tide.
rolltide.com
Alabama Women’s Tennis Sends Two To Championship Round Of The Tusca Bama Cup Tournament
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.– The Alabama women's tennis team advanced two players to the finals at the Tusca Bama Cup Tournament on Sunday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. Loudmilla Bencheikh defeated Olga Bredikhina with a 6-3, 7-5 victory. Klara Milicevic won mirroring sets of 6-4, 6-4 against J Bedard. Ola Pitak...
Best New Year's Six Bowl For Alabama: Three-And-Out
The BamaCentral Writers discuss Alabama football's best postseason destination.
wdhn.com
Alabama ranks #5 in most obese states
ALABAMA (WDHN) — Obesity in America is becoming the new normal according to a study by WalletHub. Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shows that seven in 10 U.S. adults ages 20 and older are either obese or overweight. Those rates are lower for children and teens but have risen in the past few decades, according to WalletHub.
Look: Alabama Football's Message For Ole Miss Is Going Viral
Alabama got back in the win column when earning a 30-24 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday. On Monday, the football team's Twitter account celebrated by posting a "game win poster." They took a shot at their opponent by placing "Reb L" behind the graphic. Get it? Like Rebels. Although...
wvtm13.com
Former Bama running back Bo Scarbrough to return to the Birmingham Stallions for year two of the USFL
Former Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough will return to the USFL champions in spring 2023, the Birmingham Stallions have announced. Scarbrough, a Tuscaloosa native, played a key role in the Stallions' run to a USFL Championship in 2022. He will once again play for Stallions' head coach Skip Holtz in 2023.
