MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama men's basketball team improved to 3-0 Tuesday night as the Tide picked up their first road win of the season, defeating South Alabama 65-55. For the third straight game to open the season the Crimson Tide dominated the glass, out-rebounding South Alabama 63-40. Alabama opened up the game in the second half as the Tide held a 20-point lead (59-39) with just under seven and a half minutes left in the game. Eight different players scored for the Tide led by Brandon Miller with 19 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and one block.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO