ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolltide.com

Alabama Inks Reychel Douglas to 2023 Class

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women's basketball announced the signing of Reychel Douglas on Tuesday. A 6-0, four-star recruit out of Raleigh, N.C., Douglas is considered the top guard in North Carolina. Reychel Douglas. 6-0 | Guard | Raleigh, N.C. | Millbrook Magnet High School | ESPNW Four-Star Recruit. A...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Signee Honored With Billboard in Hometown

The Alabama women's basketball team signed Essence Cody, arguably one of the best players in the 2023 class, last week. The Valdosta, Ga. native was honored by her hometown with a billboard, celebrating her signing with the Crimson Tide. Cody's current high school head coach, E.A. Wilcox, made a post on social media highlighting this.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
rolltide.com

Alabama’s Rebounding Proves to be the Difference in 65-55 Road Win at South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama men's basketball team improved to 3-0 Tuesday night as the Tide picked up their first road win of the season, defeating South Alabama 65-55. For the third straight game to open the season the Crimson Tide dominated the glass, out-rebounding South Alabama 63-40. Alabama opened up the game in the second half as the Tide held a 20-point lead (59-39) with just under seven and a half minutes left in the game. Eight different players scored for the Tide led by Brandon Miller with 19 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and one block.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
sylacauganews.com

Sylacauga’s Ibby Dickson crowned Miss University of Alabama 2023

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Former two-time Miss Sylacauga (2020, 2021) Ibby Dickson won the title of Miss University of Alabama at the Bama Theatre on Saturday evening, Nov. 5. Dickson is currently a senior at Alabama double majoring in news media and political science. Her social impact initiative is Mentoring...
SYLACAUGA, AL
AL.com

New College Football Rankings released, Alabama moves up

The latest version of the College Football Playoff rankings didn’t change too much at the top. Georgia remained the top-ranked team while Alabama checked in at No. 8 when the full top-25 was announced Tuesday night. Alabama (8-2) is the second-highest ranked two-loss team behind No. 6 LSU, one...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Alabama Soccer Has Six Named to College Sports Communicators Academic All-District IV Team

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama soccer team had six student-athletes selected for the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, the organization announced Tuesday. Felicia Knox, Riley Mattingly Parker, Reyna Reyes, Kat Rogers, Ashlynn Serepca and Gessica Skorka represented the Tide on the district list. Alabama. All six UA student-athletes...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Alabama Men’s Tennis Concludes Fall Season at the Tusca Bama Cup

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.– The Alabama men's tennis team wrapped up its fall season Monday by concluding play at the Tusca Bama Cup Tournament. The three-day event was held over the weekend at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. Finals A Crimson & White. Filip Planinsek competed against teammate German Samofalov in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Expands Anchor Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarvis Robertson returns home to join the WVTM 13 News team as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13’s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama moves up in Associated Press basketball poll

Alabama men’s basketball moved up in Monday’s Associated Press poll, the first one since the regular season began. The Tide rose to No. 18 in Monday’s poll after being ranked No. 20 in the preseason poll. Two teams in the preseason top 20, Tennessee and Villanova, lost games last week and fell below the Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wdhn.com

Alabama ranks #5 in most obese states

ALABAMA (WDHN) — Obesity in America is becoming the new normal according to a study by WalletHub. Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shows that seven in 10 U.S. adults ages 20 and older are either obese or overweight. Those rates are lower for children and teens but have risen in the past few decades, according to WalletHub.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy