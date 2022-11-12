Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville: Advertisement for Bids
Sealed bid proposals for furnishing Aluminum Poles and Arms, will be sent out on November 22, 2022, and will be received by the City of Statesville at the City Warehouse at 915 Winston Ave, Statesville, NC 28677 at or before 2:00 PM local time on December 5, 2022. Bidder is responsible for timely delivery of their bid. Minimum of two (2) bids must be received in order to open all bids.
lakenormanpublications.com
COPS, UDO, roads among agenda items
MOORESVILLE – An update on road projects, anticipated adjustments to the town’s new Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) and acceptance of a half-million dollar boost for law enforcement operations were among topics addressed at the Mooresville town board’s early November meeting. Projects in motion. Updating commissioners, Town Manager...
WBTV
Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville historian honored by N.C. Society of Historians
Statesville native Steve Hill was recently recognized by the N.C. Society of Historians at the organization’s annual awards dinner at the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer. Hill’s book, “In the Shadow of the Clock: The History of the Square, Statesville, North Carolina, 1789-1989,” received the 2022 NCSH Award of...
NC House District 73 could decide supermajority
Right now, Republicans are just one seat short of a supermajority that would allow them to override Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s vetoes.
iredellfreenews.com
Janis Elizabeth Cranford Ford
Our Mother, Janis Ford, sings with Angels on this day and her tired body has pain no more as her soul moves easily through God’s kingdom. Surrounded by her family, she slipped quietly out of this world on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Janis Elizabeth Cranford Ford, 74, was born...
WCNC
Matthews residents pack into town hall to discuss divisive 'Sante Matthews' project
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews leaders held a town hall Monday evening to allow residents to speak on a large proposed development that some neighbors are trying to stop before it gets started. The project, which would be built on Idlewild Road, would include new town homes, apartments, single-family homes...
iredellfreenews.com
Birth Announcements: October 31 – November 8
The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital announced the following births:. ♦ A boy, Santiago Jose Portillo, born to Jose Portillo and Quethzali Salgado of Statesville. ♦ A girl, Samara Rodriguez Vivar, born to Jacobo Ridriguez and Tifany Vivar of Mooresville. ♦ A boy, Palmer Edward Stroud, born to Skylar...
Salisbury city council unanimously approves downtown parking program
“[Parking’s] been an issue for years and years and years,” said downtown business owner Pam Coffield.
iredellfreenews.com
Carolyn Barbara Saine
Carolyn Barbara Taylor Saine, 80, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was born on May 31, 1942, in Bristol, Tenn., to the late Herbert and Ethel Riordan Taylor. Her family owned the Western Sizzlin Steak House in Kannapolis. She was a self-taught artist who loved...
iredellfreenews.com
Jason Thomas Wing
Jason Thomas Wing, 46, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on September 22, 1976, in Charleston, S.C., to Thomas “Tom” and Sharon Vroma Wing. Jason was formerly employed with Ingersoll-Rand in Davidson, N.C., in the IT department. In addition to his...
Monroe approves incentives for up to $100M of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry
MONROE, N.C. — Monroe appears to be positioning itself to land more investment from one of its top employers. At a special meeting on Monday, Monroe City Council approved incentives for Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which has long operated a large plant there. The incentives are tied to an investment under the codename Project Endurance that would reach up to $100 million over the next 10 years.
Raleigh News & Observer
After relaunch of specialty grocer Earth Fare, a Charlotte-area store is closing
Specialty grocer Earth Fare is closing one of its Charlotte-area stores less than two years after it opened. Earth Fare at 261 Griffith St. in Davidson will close before the end of the month, company spokeswoman Laurie Aker told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. “Geographical challenges were the main contributing...
iredellfreenews.com
Fate of Josh’s Farmer’s Market remains unresolved after marathon Board of Adjustment hearing
After 3.5 hours on Tuesday afternoon, a hearing on the owner of Josh’s Farmer’s Market’s appeal to operate as a seasonal farmer’s market and on the Town of Mooresville’s imposition of fines on landowner YMCA of Greater Charlotte for the market’s operation was continued to December by the Mooresville Board of Adjustment.
Contest for NC judicial seat comes down to mail-in ballot count
CHARLOTTE — Election Day was nearly a week ago, but not all the results are in. Thousands of mail-in ballots remained uncounted until 5 p.m. on Monday. In most races, these votes don’t matter. The margin between candidates is too large for the remaining ballots to make a difference.
iredellfreenews.com
Kimberly Ann Oglietti
Kimberly Ann Scott Oglietti, 56, of Troutman, N.C., passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Kim was born February 27, 1966, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and is the daughter of Wayne and Nila Scott of Burgettstown, Pa.. She was a graduate of University of Pittsburgh and on November 18, 1991, she married Gregory T. Oglietti, who survives. She loved her family and traveling around the U.S. to National Parks.
lakenormanpublications.com
Birkdale owners pull back special-use permit request
HUNTERSVILLE – Plans for a reimagined section of Birkdale Village are momentarily on pause. North American Properties, owners of the evolving mixed-use development, rescinded an application for a special-use permit and asked for a one-month delay before bringing a rezoning and related text amendment request before the town board.
iredellfreenews.com
James William Brotherton
James “Jimmy” William Brotherton, 72, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born on July 19, 1950, in Mooresville to the late Ottis and Jean Brotherton. Jimmy was a graduate of Mooresville High School. He was a very proud U.S. Army Vietnam veteran...
Lithium plant thriving in Gaston County
Livent Corporation executives and local and national leaders cut the ribbon on their new facility expansion in Bessemer City Monday.
iredellfreenews.com
Lucky Cats seeking community support for TNR program
The Lucky Cat Program needs the community’s help. The lingering effect of COVID-19 has driven needs for community cats higher than ever before. The lack of low-cost veterinarians due to limited staffing and rising costs has resulted in many new kittens and cats in need of emergency medical help as well as general TNR (trap, neuter, return) services. Requests from the community to help have also risen, and Lucky Cats’ volunteer efforts to help those in need have risen too.
