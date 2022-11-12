Kathy Hilton got candid about her daughter Paris Hilton’s journey to motherhood. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said the socialite/DJ has been trying to get pregnant ever since she walked down the aisle with Carter Reum last November. “It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying and I always say, ‘Just relax,'” Kathy revealed to E!. “So many people, they struggle and it doesn’t just happen like that.”

