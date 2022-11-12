Read full article on original website
Strictly's Shirley Ballas finally corrects her awkward mistake
Strictly Come Dancing brought some welcome closure to the Dianne Buswell naming drama, with Shirley Ballas proving to the world that she does know Dianne’s name. While the show primarily sets fans’ nerves on edge over numbers on scoreboards, attention was previously caught by Shirley getting Dianne’s name wrong during feedback.
Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas pays tribute to Len Goodman as he exits Dancing with the Stars
Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas has written a glowing tribute to her friend Len Goodman, after he retired from Dancing with the Stars this week. Shirley succeeded Len as head judge on Strictly following his retirement from that show at the end of 2016, but he continued on the Dancing with the Stars panel alongside the likes of Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Julianne Hough.
Strictly Come Dancing's Tyler reveals the one change he'll make if he gets to the final with Dianne Buswell
Tyler West is prepared to make a fiery change if he makes it to the Strictly Come Dancing final. Inspired by his pro dance partner Dianne Buswell, the DJ has said that if they make it through to the end, he’ll dye his hair a bold red in her honour.
Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman announces exit from show
Dancing with the Stars is losing its head judge Len Goodman, as the former Strictly Come Dancing judge has announced he won't be returning next season. Speaking on the Disney+ show, he said: "This will be my last season judging Dancing with the Stars. "I've been on the show since...
Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco marks pregnancy milestone with cute picture
The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco has reached the midway point of pregnancy. She and partner Tom Pelphrey, who broke our hearts as Ben Davis in Ozark, revealed to the world their baby girl news just last month. Uploading a mirror selfie onto Instagram Stories today (November 16), the actress...
Good Morning Britain reveals weatherman's past as an EastEnders actor
Good Morning Britain viewers were treated to the revelation that their trusty weatherman was no stranger to being on screen, having acted in EastEnders from 1996 to 1999. And, like his EastEnders character Lenny Wallace, Des brings a sense of fun to everything he does, including meteorology. Richard Madeley spilled...
Friends' Jennifer Aniston announces death of her father John Aniston
Friends star Jennifer Aniston has announced the death of her father John Aniston, who died on Friday, November 11, aged 89. Aniston announced the news on her Instagram on Monday, posting a slideshow of photos of her father, including pictures of the two of them from Aniston's childhood. Aniston wrote...
David Tennant and Michael Sheen's Staged reveals season 3 return date
David Tennant and Michael Sheen's hit lockdown series Staged has confirmed a return for season 3 – and it will be back on our screens very soon. The show, which saw the actors play fictionalised versions of themselves as they tried to rehearse a play over lockdown, debuted back in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Kathy Hilton Reveals Paris’ Struggle To Get Pregnant: ‘She’s Trying & Trying’
Kathy Hilton got candid about her daughter Paris Hilton’s journey to motherhood. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said the socialite/DJ has been trying to get pregnant ever since she walked down the aisle with Carter Reum last November. “It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying and I always say, ‘Just relax,'” Kathy revealed to E!. “So many people, they struggle and it doesn’t just happen like that.”
Hollyoaks stars Emmett J Scanlan and Claire Cooper welcome second child
Former Hollyoaks stars Emmett J Scanlan and Claire Cooper have announced the birth of their second child. Taking to Instagram, Scanlan shared the news that the couple had welcomed a baby girl along with a cute picture of his newborn baby holding his hand. He captioned the post: "3 days ago we met her…. #ScanClan".
I'm a Celebrity's Chris Moyles addresses controversial BBC exit
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Chris Moyles has opened up about his controversial BBC exit to fellow campmate Matt Hancock. Moyles was the host of BBC Radio 1's breakfast show from 2004 to 2012 when he was controversially ousted from the programme and replaced by Nick Grimshaw.
Emmerdale's David Metcalfe to hide guilty secret from Victoria Barton
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale’s David Metcalfe will hide his guilty secret from Victoria Barton in episodes airing next week. The couple’s relationship has hit the rocks in recent weeks, with David going behind her back and pinning the blame on Victoria for his speeding ticket. The fixed penalty...
Coronation Street's Debbie and Leanne fall out over Bistro sale
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Tensions will rise next week on Coronation Street, with Debbie and Leanne falling out over the sale of the Bistro. Debbie has been struggling financially ever since Ed accidentally injured himself whilst working at the hotel, with money getting tighter as a result. After receiving only...
Coronation Street's Alya and Maria left in danger in extremism story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street will continue its extremism storyline as Maria Connor and Alya Nazir are caught up in the police's pursuit of the far-right gang. In new pictures of upcoming episodes, Samia Longchambon's Maria and Sair Khan's Alya walk in front of a red car. They are...
Emmerdale's Chloe Harris makes shock accusations over Al Chapman's secret lover
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Chloe Harris plays detective next week as she tries to figure out who Al Chapman was having an affair with before he died. Upcoming episodes see Chloe discover the truth about Al's betrayal when she finds out that he'd bought a house for himself and a mystery lover.
What The Crown's Princess Diana interview with Martin Bashir episode leaves out
The Crown season 5 spoilers follow. The Crown's fifth season delves deep into Princess Diana's bombshell 1995 Panorama interview for the BBC, in which she spoke candidly with reporter Martin Bashir about life as a senior royal, the breakdown of her marriage with Prince Charles and her personal struggles with bulimia, self-harm and postpartum depression.
The Menu's Anya Taylor-Joy reveals what she loves about filmmaking
The Menu actress Anya Taylor-Joy has opened up about her love of film sets. In director Mark Mylod's new black comedy (which also features Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes) Taylor-Joy plays one half of a young couple who pull up a chair at an exclusive restaurant where the acclaimed chef delivers all sorts of mad surprises.
Len Goodman
Len has retired from DWTS now and it seemed a pretty emotional goodbye. Did anybody manage to capture his goodbye from Strictly? (I don't mean just his farewell dance on YouTube; I remember him giving a full-on exit speech about how he'll miss the 3 best judges on TV). The...
13 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. In next week's Emmerdale episodes, Chloe continues to play detective in trying to solve the mystery of who Al was sleeping with. Elsewhere, Mack learns Chloe plans to keep his baby – and he sits Charity down, ready to confess, while Liam and Leyla call time on their marriage for good.
DS's Favourite Top 5 Xmas Hit - ROUND 11
Benny Hill - Ernie (The Fastest Milkman in the West) The Idols - Happy Xmas (War Is Over) Enigma - Sadeness (Part I) I thought the previous round was weak, but (for me, anyway) this must be the weakest so far!. A vote for Enigma. This is quite wonderful. Half...
