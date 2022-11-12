Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Related
aseaofred.com
VIDEO: Johnathan Bennett, Demario Douglas discuss their Liberty careers
Liberty QB Johnathan Bennett and WR Demario Douglas recently talked with ASOR Podcast Host Chad Hasson in an ASOR exclusive interview. A wide range of topics were discussed including the 2022 Liberty football season, their careers with the Flames to this point, and the pair’s connection on and off the field. This interview is presented by Talon Medical Construction Services. The full video interview is below.
Will UVA play football this weekend?
Head football coach Tony Elliott and athletics director Carla Williams addressed the issue at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
aseaofred.com
Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech
Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
aseaofred.com
Virginia Tech At-a-Glance
After a 24-7 loss at Duke, the Virginia Tech Hokies will travel to Lynchburg for the first time to play the Liberty Flames. The Hokies and Flames will play in Williams Stadium at 12PM on Nov 19. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and LFSN Radio (The Journey 88.3 FM).
WSLS
Virginia Tech women’s basketball team honors UVA shooting victims before Monday’s game
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team honored UVA before Monday night’s game against USC Upstate in the wake of the tragic shooting of three UVA football players Sunday evening. There was also a moment of silence held. The team and staff sported white t-shirts...
aseaofred.com
Liberty vs NC Central: How to watch, key stats, betting odds
The Liberty Flames (1-1) return to the court on Monday night for the team’s first home game against a Division I team facing North Carolina Central. This will be the first ever meeting between the two teams. The Eagles are 0-2 on the season following losses at No. 18 Virginia, 73-61, and at Appalachian State, 79-75.
Coach: Virginia football players killed in campus shooting 'were all good kids'
Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting were remembered Monday by their head coach as “all good kids."
cardinalnews.org
Danville’s Malik Clements to play in Canadian Football League championship game
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Malik Clements will soon be playing in the biggest football game of his career – almost two thousand miles from his roots in Danville. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker is competing in the 109th Grey Cup game, the national championship of the Canadian Football League, against the Toronto Argonauts on Nov. 20.
WECT
Former UVA basketball star describes heartbreak after shooting leaves three dead
CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WECT) - One of the most well-known athletes from the University of Virginia says he woke up to the tragic news of Sunday night’s shooting and quickly started reaching out to his loved ones. “[My godson] texted me finally earlier [Monday] morning and said he was fine,”...
College football players killed in Virginia shooting
An unthinkable tragedy struck the University of Virginia on Sunday night as three football players were killed and other people wounded in a shooting on campus. D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, Jr., and Devin Chandler died from gunshot wounds, Virginia president Jim Ryan confirmed on Monday. Chris ...
WSET
Football Friday 2022: Region Semifinal Matchups set
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here are the #ABC13FootballFriday Region Semifinal brackets. (Game times are TBA, unless noted) #5 Turner Ashby vs. #1 L.C.A. (Saturday 7pm) #3 Salem vs. #2 Louisa Co. Region 5D:. #4 Riverbend vs. #1 Stone Bridge. #3 Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. #2 Mountain View.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a forever home
On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. Malachi is a hound-mix brought to the shelter as part of a cruelty case. He was almost starved but is now gaining weight nice and slow. Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a...
wfxrtv.com
Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
WSLS
Owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke plan to retire after 20 years
ROANOKE, Va. – “I’m so fortunate I get to stand on the shoulders of giants,” Fleet Feet general manager and future owner Matt Thompson said. For 20 years, Fleet Feet has supported the running community in Roanoke, but now, owners Robin and Blaine Lewis are passing the baton.
WSLS
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at a UVA parking garage that left three people dead and two hurt Sunday night. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus at about 10:30 p.m. as they...
WSLS
Lynchburg residents and businesses remain ‘shocked’ after shooting in Cornerstone area
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Residents and business owners in the Cornerstone area of Lynchburg are still in shock after a shooting killed one person at Iron and Ale Lynchburg Tap and Table. Outside the entrance of the restaurant now lies a memorial honoring 28-year-old Tyler Johnson. Johnson was killed on...
earnthenecklace.com
Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?
Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
Glenn Youngkin Calling UVA Shooting an 'Event' Sparks Fierce Criticism
"It was gun violence," a gun safety advocate said in response. "Glenn, call it what it is."
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
Governor and First Lady Congratulate Student From Roanoke / Chesterfield Who Earned Top Honors in Essay Contest
An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County were the first place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. The winner in […]
Comments / 0