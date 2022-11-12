ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

aseaofred.com

VIDEO: Johnathan Bennett, Demario Douglas discuss their Liberty careers

Liberty QB Johnathan Bennett and WR Demario Douglas recently talked with ASOR Podcast Host Chad Hasson in an ASOR exclusive interview. A wide range of topics were discussed including the 2022 Liberty football season, their careers with the Flames to this point, and the pair’s connection on and off the field. This interview is presented by Talon Medical Construction Services. The full video interview is below.
LYNCHBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech

Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Virginia Tech At-a-Glance

After a 24-7 loss at Duke, the Virginia Tech Hokies will travel to Lynchburg for the first time to play the Liberty Flames. The Hokies and Flames will play in Williams Stadium at 12PM on Nov 19. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and LFSN Radio (The Journey 88.3 FM).
BLACKSBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Liberty vs NC Central: How to watch, key stats, betting odds

The Liberty Flames (1-1) return to the court on Monday night for the team’s first home game against a Division I team facing North Carolina Central. This will be the first ever meeting between the two teams. The Eagles are 0-2 on the season following losses at No. 18 Virginia, 73-61, and at Appalachian State, 79-75.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Danville’s Malik Clements to play in Canadian Football League championship game

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Malik Clements will soon be playing in the biggest football game of his career – almost two thousand miles from his roots in Danville. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker is competing in the 109th Grey Cup game, the national championship of the Canadian Football League, against the Toronto Argonauts on Nov. 20.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Football Friday 2022: Region Semifinal Matchups set

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here are the #ABC13FootballFriday Region Semifinal brackets. (Game times are TBA, unless noted) #5 Turner Ashby vs. #1 L.C.A. (Saturday 7pm) #3 Salem vs. #2 Louisa Co. Region 5D:. #4 Riverbend vs. #1 Stone Bridge. #3 Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. #2 Mountain View.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a forever home

On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. Malachi is a hound-mix brought to the shelter as part of a cruelty case. He was almost starved but is now gaining weight nice and slow. Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant

Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke plan to retire after 20 years

ROANOKE, Va. – “I’m so fortunate I get to stand on the shoulders of giants,” Fleet Feet general manager and future owner Matt Thompson said. For 20 years, Fleet Feet has supported the running community in Roanoke, but now, owners Robin and Blaine Lewis are passing the baton.
ROANOKE, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?

Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Governor and First Lady Congratulate Student From Roanoke / Chesterfield Who Earned Top Honors in Essay Contest

An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County were the first place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. The winner in […]
ROANOKE, VA

