Wilma Kay Suggett, 65 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s residence in Cambridge on November 13, 2022. Wilma was born in Cambridge on September 10, 1957. She is the daughter of the late George S. Eltringham Jr. and Norma Eltringham Kemper. She previously worked as a machine operator in Cambridge and for several years for the Lumi-lite Candle Company in Norwich. Wilma was a very forgiving person and would always see the good in everyone she knew. She loved her cats and loved to take care of them, but most especially she loved her grandchildren.

