Becky R. Ellis
Becky Renee Ellis, 62, of Zanesville passed at 12:10 P.M. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. She was born on Saturday, July 23, 1960 in Beverly, Ohio the daughter of Everett Clinton Ellis and Janice Louise Click Ellis. Becky graduated in 1978 from Philo High School....
Wilma Kay Suggett
Wilma Kay Suggett, 65 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s residence in Cambridge on November 13, 2022. Wilma was born in Cambridge on September 10, 1957. She is the daughter of the late George S. Eltringham Jr. and Norma Eltringham Kemper. She previously worked as a machine operator in Cambridge and for several years for the Lumi-lite Candle Company in Norwich. Wilma was a very forgiving person and would always see the good in everyone she knew. She loved her cats and loved to take care of them, but most especially she loved her grandchildren.
Vicki Lynn (Gildow) Watts
Vicki Lynn Watts, 71, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Genesis Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Vicki was born July 31, 1951, daughter of the late Gordon and Shirley (Moore) Gildow. In addition to her parents, Vicki is also preceded in death by her brother, Gordy Gildow; several aunts and uncles; several beloved brothers and sisters-in-law; and her beloved pet dog, Zoe.
Donald Jay Kirkbride
Donald Jay Kirkbride, 74, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his home with loved ones at his side. Don was born August 23, 1948 in Zanesville, son of the late Russell and Mary (Edwards) Kirkbride. In addition to his parents, Donald is also preceded in death by siblings Jimmy Kirkbride, Johnny Kirkbride, Kevin Kirkbride and Barb Vetula; his infant twin brother, Ronnie Kirkbride, who went to Heaven at only three months of age; as well as his beloved pet dog, Sophie.
Norma K. Snack
Norma K. (Birkhimer) Snack, 91 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord on November 11, 2022. She was born on October 23, 1931, in Senora, Ohio, daughter of the late Carl Birkhimer and Nellie (Sines) Birkhimer. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and coloring. She is survived by...
Audrey Mae McDonald Davis
Audrey Mae McDonald Davis, 94, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on the morning of November 12, 2022, at her residence at her home. Born November 18, 1927, in Zanesville, Ohio, Audrey was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Audrey and her...
Prosperity Emerged from Zanesville Upbringing
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The funeral for a prominent African-American businessman and corporate leader was held today at the Wings of Hope Tabernacle on Lee Street. Eric Peterson was born here in 1952 before earning a Business degree at Ohio University, achieving certificates at Northwestern, Stanford and Harvard Universities, then inspiring his children and everyone he would go on to meet.
Zanesville Trooper of the Year
ZANESVILLE, Ohio-– The Zanesville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has named Trooper Jordan Butler as its 2022 Trooper of the Year. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Jirles, “Trooper Butler exemplifies what it means to be a State Trooper and a leader among his peers.”. Trooper Butler is...
Comstock Sworn in as Police Chief
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The City of Zanesville has a new Chief of Police, who was sworn in during Monday night’s council meeting. Captain Scott Comstock was promoted to fill the position vacated by Tony Coury back in July and looks forward to serving in his new role. “It’s...
It’s Time to Eat Pancakes
DUNCAN FALLS, OH- The time for eating delicious pancakes is almost here. The Working Wonder Women and the South Zanesville Fire Department are taking care of their last to do items before the big day which included a trip to Campbell’s Grocery Store in Duncan Falls. There they needed...
Meet Bindi
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center is an agency that provides a service to the public as well as to the dogs they receive. The facility is near capacity and has an abundance of dogs that have been housebroken, vaccinated, fixed and are ready for a more stable foster home or adoption.
Welcome Home Art Exhibit at Union Square in Dresden
DRESDEN, OH- A new Art Exhibit will welcome the community in to take in numerous creative and magnificient art pieces. The “Welcome Home” Art Exhibit opens this week at Dresden Union Square. 27 pieces of art will be up for judging by Yan Sun from Muskingum University and Lisa Crook an Executive Director of Art Exhibit Showcases in Louisville.
Muskingum Co. Most Wanted
The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office have added to new names to its most wanted list. The Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating Wendy May Norman and Ryan Andrew Norman. Wendy Norman is wanted for three counts each of Endangering Children, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs and Kidnapping. Ryan...
Council Approves Addendum to City Workers Contract
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville City Council passed an addendum to the labor contracts between the city and its employees. Zanesville Mayor Don Mason discussed how the addendum will benefit the city by attracting experienced workers looking to join the city’s workforce. “What the city has found in...
Boil advisory lifted
ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The precautionary boil advisory has been lifted for the areas affected by the emergency water main repair project at Pine Street . Water samples were collected and analyzed. Results of the analysis indicated that the water system was not contaminated and therefore should be considered safe for consumption.
Deer Causes Accident in Coshocton Co.
A deer caused an injury accident in Coshocton County Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said around 2:30pm they were called to the 16000 block of State Route 16 in Franklin Township. When authorities arrived they found that 52-year-old Kina Morris of West Lafayette was traveling west on State Route...
Morgantown Man Killed in Accident
The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash that took place Friday night in Noble Township in Noble County. The Patrol said 52-year-old Joseph Weeder of Morgantown, West Virginia was driving east on State Route 340 just before 10:30pm when he failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 340 and State Route 821.
OSU GOALKEEPER AND ROSECRANS GRAD WINS B1G KEEPER OF THE YEAR
COLUMBUS, OH- Ohio State goalkeeper and Bishop Rosecrans graduate Keagan McLaughlin was named B1G goalkeeper of the year. McLaughlin started 12 of Ohio State’s 16 games and led the Big Ten with a 1.00 goals against average, four shutouts and a .774 save percentage. Bishop Rosecrans reached back-to-back state final four appearances during his junior and senior seasons as a team captain. He began his college career at the University of Notre Dame and transferred to OSU in 2021. He joins Chris Froschauer as the only Buckeyes to be named Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year.
Pine Street Closure
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville has closed a section of Pine Street from Grove Avenue to Merrick Avenue to repair the roadway damage from the recent water main break. This closure is expected to continue thru Friday, November 18. Detour signs are posted. If you have any questions, please...
