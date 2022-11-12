‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance’ #1 works both as a great tie-in to the event and also something that can stand alone in a sense as it centers on Karai and the future of the Foot Clan. A dark, gorgeous, and powerful story that resonates with anyone that has found themselves in a place where they must decide whether to keep following or to step forward and take the actual lead.

