Nightwing And Night-MIte? Previewing ‘Nightwing’ #98
“Nightwing meets Nite-Mite! (And Bitewing and Oracle and Daniele Di Nicuolo!) That’s right, that meddling Nite-Mite booped himself from the fifth dimension, and after reading Seven Secrets, he hitchhiked his way over with Di Nicuolo into our Nightwing series! Trust us, you’re not going to want to miss this one.”
Preview: Kain’s Origin Story Told In ‘Dead Kingdom’ #2
‘As we explore who made this man a soldier, Kain’s origin is told. A lonely baby is left in the woods next to his dead mother. Kain is found by the legendary commander Arthur who saw not only a child, but a future solder waiting to be molded into the perfect image of himself. But is Kain more than a ruthless killer? Will he stand in front of injustice and become the man he is destined to be?’
Hounded, Hurt And Humbled: Previewing ‘August Purgatory Underground’ #4
Red 5 Comics has revealed a preview of August Purgatory Underground Issue 4, out today from Benjamin W. Morse. ‘The final hours of CAPTAIN AUGUST! Shaken and crippled after his confrontation with his arch-enemy, AUGUST launches a desperate plan to save as many of his new allies as he can from the villainous rebel fleet and their cyborg commander. He’s been hounded, hurt and humbled- but he’s not going down without a fight! The astonishing conclusion of AUGUST: PURGATORY UNDERGROUND!’
Preview: Secret Connections To the Alliance In ‘All New Firefly’ #10
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of All-New Firefly #10, out Wednesday from writer David M. Booher, artist Simona Gianfelice, colorists Francesco Degala and Gloria Martinelli, and letterer Jim Campbell. ‘Where did the monks find their relics, and what secret connection do they have to the Alliance? Captain Kaylee is...
Black, White And Red All Over – Previewing ‘DC Vs. Vampires: All Out War’ #5
“Betrayed and out of options, the pitiful remnants of the team head to a bleak and desolate Central City for one last Hail Mary as Baron Cinder’s terrifying lieutenants close in. Will a Marvel Family showdown at the end of the world snuff out humanity’s last hope, or will the team’s final desperate gamble pay off?”
Bats And Rats: ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #9
“Batman and Superman are on a quest to train the mysterious new hero Boy Thunder… but what’s that in the dark? A faint noise…sounds like a laugh? Uh-oh. The Joker is here and he’s got his own plans for a super-powered sidekick! Someone hide all the crowbars, quick!”
Previewing ‘Captain America And The Winter Soldier Special’ #1
“Power. Money. Machine. Love. Revolution. The 20th century progressed at a more rapid pace than any other in history but not without help from the shadows. Kev Walker joins CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing to explore the origin of Captain America’s newest foe – and what the Outer Circle’s next play means for the status of the Winter Soldier.”
Buried Alive! Previewing ‘Above Snakes’ #5
“MINISERIES CONCLUSION This is what it has all led up to. Dirt is trapped with his life on the line but so much more. How much blood can he spill? And should he. The final face off between him and Dr. Tomb brings the beloved mini series to a close.”
Previewing ‘Dark Crisis: Young Justice’ #6 Final Issue
“Superboy, Robin, Impulse, Wonder Girl,Arrowette; and Red Tornado are all reunited, but is it too late for them to face down the unmitigated and unhinged power of Mickey Mxyzptlk? Young Justice will have to let their old wounds heal quickly if they’re going to escape from Mickey’s fake universe and rejoin the real DCU to help join the final battle of Dark Crisis!”
Tate Brombal And Nick Robles Traverse Time In Your First Look At ‘Behold, Behemoth’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Behold, Behemoth #2, the next issue of their new horror series from writer Tate Brombal and artist Nick Robles. ‘Just what happened between the past and the present to create a world so overrun by supernatural monstrosities? Meanwhile, Wren and Grey continue their journey across the apocalyptic landscape, hiding their true selves and struggling to suppress their inner demons…’
Building Something New: Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance’ #1
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance’ #1 works both as a great tie-in to the event and also something that can stand alone in a sense as it centers on Karai and the future of the Foot Clan. A dark, gorgeous, and powerful story that resonates with anyone that has found themselves in a place where they must decide whether to keep following or to step forward and take the actual lead.
Creatively Killing People: Discussing `Killchella’ With Writer Mario Candelaria And Editor James Ferguson
True music lovers will find something to love – or at least to die for – in Killchella, out last week from Scout Comics. Telling the story of a music festival replete with human sacrifices, Killchella follows a group of friends from Los Angeles on their quest to see their favorite singer. In this exclusive interview, writer Mario Candelaria and editor James Ferguson discuss the series’ upcoming change in artists and how becoming “Coachella-ready” inspired the story.
Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis And Jack Champion Among Those Joining Ensemble Of eOne And Macro’s ‘Freaky Tales’ From Ryan Fleck And Anna Boden
EXCLUSIVE: The new film from Captain Marvel helmers Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden has set an all-star cast for their eOne and Macro co-produced pic Freaky Tales as Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn and Jay Ellis are set to star. Jack Champion, Angus Cloud, Dominique Thorne and Keir Gilchrist and Michelle Farrah Huang, as well as a collection of notable Oakland natives are also on board. The film will be financed by eOne with the studio’s Jillian Share, Jen Gorton, and Chanel Vidal overseeing the film’s production with Share and Gorton executive producing. MACRO Film Studios’ Jelani Johnson and Poppy Hanks will serve as...
Hawkeye Flashback: Previewing ‘Thunderbolts’ #4
The Thunderbolts were hired to defend New York City from superheroic threats of any size. Even the big ones. Especially the big ones. Terminus hits Manhattan. Time to go to work…
Black Adam Faces Down The Dark Knight In ‘Black Adam’ #6 Preview
“BATMAN HAS HAD ENOUGH OF BLACK ADAM. Angered over Bruce Wayne’s financing of a democracy movement in his country, Theo Adam confronts Wayne with his demands, which escalates into an epic, book-length clash between the Dark Knight Detective and the Thunder of Aton.”. Black Adam #6 is out Tuesday...
Deconstructing Comics: ‘Tim Catches Up With The MCU — Doctor Strange’
“Tim Catches Up with the MCU” discusses Doctor Strange — an enjoyable yet problematic movie, based on a 1963 origin story (in Strange Tales #110) whose ideas about race and gender roles are, at best, dated. Tim and Mulele review. (Originally published on Patreon October 12, 2019.)
Mad Scientists Or Just Determined? Previewing ‘She-Hulk’ #8
She-Hulk’s new archnemeses have finally shown their face, and in this issue, we pull back the curtain. Who are they? What do they want with She-Hulk? The answers to these questions will chill you to the bone.
Deconstructing Comics #361: ‘League of Extraordinary Gentlemen’ Marathon Rebroadcast
FLASHBACK! While this podcast has covered the odd League of Extraordinary Gentlemen book here and there, no one has dared think of trying to discuss all of Alan Moore and Kevin O’Neill‘s series in one episode… until now! Kumar and Dana take on the task, with special attention paid to The Black Dossier (and the record that was recorded for it), the Century trilogy, and the injustice that Kumar feels was done to Volume 2 way back in 2006, episode 21!
Advance Review: Something Is Missing In `Something Is Killing The Children’ #26
Something is Killing the Children is probably the best new comic book series of the decade. Yet the beginning of this new story arc is long on character development and short on action. Still any chance to see Eric Slaughter in action is a treat. Overall. Erica Slaughter is finally...
Shocking Return Of Twisted Villain In Your First Look At ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ #102
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #102. The bold Reunited, Recharged era of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers continues with writer Melissa Flores, artist Simona Di Gianfelice, colorist Raúl Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. ‘While the gravest threats to Earth seemed put to rest,...
