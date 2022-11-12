Read full article on original website
SFGate
EU targets Iran's Revolutionary Guard over Russia war drones
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the corp’s Aerospace Force and a company making drones that the bloc says have been used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it...
SFGate
Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia’s tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With...
SFGate
California wins leave GOP poised to seize US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles,...
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack
NATO's chief and the president of Poland say there are no indications that a missile that fell on Polish farmland and killed two people was a deliberate attack
Ukraine's over-the-top response to a fatal missile explosion in Poland could hurt its credibility at a crucial moment in the war
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the incident was not Ukraine's fault, pinning responsibility on Russia for attacking in the first place.
Target releases dim forecast as US stocks stumble
Target cut its forecasts for the holiday season and said its sales slowed sharply in recent weeks. Retail sales rose last month, but it's unclear why.
SFGate
Why Didn’t CBC’s ‘Diggstown’ Take Off? ‘In Canada, It’s Extremely Hard to Finance a Show With a Black Female Lead,’ Says Creator Floyd Kane
Entertainment One Names Kris Henigman Senior Vice President of Scripted Television (EXCLUSIVE) “Diggstown” revolves around a corporate lawyer named Marcie Diggs (Antoine) who begins working at a legal-aid office after her aunt takes her own life. Over its 26-episode run, the drama tackled real inequities that exist in the Canadian legal system as well as sensitive themes including mental health in the Black community, Indian Day Schools, queer rights and queer representation. For the first three seasons, those stories took place in North Preston, Nova Scotia, home to Canada’s largest Black community by population — one that dates back to slavery in Canada.
US sports stars named in lawsuit over FTX's deceptive practices
High-profile US sports stars and personalities have been named in a lawsuit over deceptive practices targeting investors who became victims of the stunning collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The celebrities helped promote the exchange, which declared bankruptcy in the United States last week in a meltdown that has reverberated across the digital currency landscape and drawn scrutiny from authorities in multiple countries. The exchange "needed celebrities ... to continue funneling investors into the FTX Ponzi scheme, and to promote and substantially assist in the sale" of the accounts "which are unregistered securities," the court documents said.
