High-profile US sports stars and personalities have been named in a lawsuit over deceptive practices targeting investors who became victims of the stunning collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The celebrities helped promote the exchange, which declared bankruptcy in the United States last week in a meltdown that has reverberated across the digital currency landscape and drawn scrutiny from authorities in multiple countries. The exchange "needed celebrities ... to continue funneling investors into the FTX Ponzi scheme, and to promote and substantially assist in the sale" of the accounts "which are unregistered securities," the court documents said.

7 MINUTES AGO