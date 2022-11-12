Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Is Santa Barbara County Really Putting Its Housing in Order with Rezoning Scheme?
This was supposed to be the first Best of Bill column to appear on Noozhawk’s new web platform, but our transition to the Newspack universe has been delayed yet again due to circumstances beyond our control. So ... Happy Thanksgiving!. I guess in some kind of a pre-Thanksgiving diet,...
Noozhawk
In-N-Out Plan in Buellton Raises Traffic Concerns; Planning Commission Keeps Project Alive
With multiple traffic concerns and a strong recommendation from staff to deny In-N-Out Burger's proposal, the Buellton Planning Commission has kept the project alive for now. On Thursday night, after hearing passionate reasons why they should approve or reject the plan for 515 McMurray Road, the commissioners directed staff to return with conditions and findings for approval to be considered at the Dec. 15 meeting.
Noozhawk
Montecito Planning Commission Delays Decision on Cemetery Project for Review of Arborist Report
A plan to add more burial crypts to the Santa Barbara Cemetery is on hold after the Montecito Planning Commission requested that another arborist review the proposal. The project presented to the commission this week called for adding 2,358 precast underground burial crypts — tombs — to a 1.17-acre area of the cemetery at 901 Channel Drive.
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Nov. 18, 2022
Just wanted to thank Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen for his Nov. 18 column, “Is Santa Barbara County Really Putting Its Housing in Order with Rezoning Scheme?” He’s absolutely right about the charade, but I wish he and his reporters would look more closely at how we got here. It’s not quite that simple, and everybody — NIMBYs, planners, developers, enviros, we — all have some responsibility for this mess. But he’s on the right track.
Noozhawk
5023 Calle Tania, Santa Barbara, CA 93111
First time offered for sale in over 40 years. Nearly 1,900 sq. ft. Mid-century modern set on a cul-de-sac lot. Living room with fireplace opens to dining area with sliding door to covered patio and fully fenced rear yard with huge producing avocado tree and lawn. Kitchen open to family/dining area with patio and mountain views. Large 400 sq. ft. additional family room with sliding doors to patio. Primary bedroom and bath with floor to ceiling windows and slider to patio. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Attached 2 car garage. Owned solar system. Central heating AND air conditioning. New roof in 2019. Citrus, avocado and pomegranate trees. Close to schools, shopping, bike trails and parks. Occupied, 24 hour notice to show.
Noozhawk
MarBorg Rolling Toward 10-Year Contract Extension to Serve Santa Barbara
MarBorg Industries is on track to lock up another 10-year contract for trash hauling and recycling in the city of Santa Barbara. The City Council voted 6-0 on Tuesday to continue negotiations, while offering its full support of the job MarBorg is performing. "They meet a lot of our needs...
calcoastnews.com
Body found in underwater cave in Santa Barbara County
Rescue crews on Friday recovered from a Central Coast island cave what may be the deceased body of a diver who went missing nearly two years ago. On Nov. 29, 2020, Ryder Sturt, 31, of Ventura was tank diving for lobster with a partner in the Painted Cave Preserve area of Santa Cruz Island, located in the Santa Barbara County section of the Channel Islands. Sturt never surfaced, and his partner called for help. Rescue crews searched for Sturt but did not locate him.
Noozhawk
Bob Walsmith: Local Housing Conference Discusses Problems and Solutions to Housing Supply Crisis
This year’s conference covered a myriad of topics including a look at government created redlining, housing and parking requirements, state housing laws, local housing production, and a view of our regional housing supply crisis. All the panels had nuggets of information that I walked away with. Keynote speaker Jessica...
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 101 in Santa Barbara identified
The Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau identified the pedestrian decedent from the traffic collision on Friday, November 11 on Highway 101 as 29-year-old Michael Saffold from Goleta.
Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The final cruise ship of the year visited Santa Barbara Friday and sailed off at 6 p.m. to end the 2022 schedule. There were about 30 stops, mainly in the Spring and Fall months. The return of cruise ships comes after they were stopped during the COVID crisis. Some residents have The post Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Paraglider Seriously Injured in Mishap in Mountains Above Santa Barbara
A paraglider was seriously injured Thursday in a crash in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 11:30 a.m. to the crash scene off East Camino Cielo, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said. The female paraglider...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Extends Temporary Parklet Program to June 2023
Parklets will continue to be a part of downtown Carpinteria. The City Council voted this week to extend the Temporary COVID-19 Outdoor Business Program through June 2023, which includes the downtown parklets and outdoor dining areas for local businesses. Previously the ordinance was set to end Dec. 31, 2022. The...
Noozhawk
COVID-19 Cases Down in Santa Barbara County; State of Emergency Mandate Set to End in February
The number of new COVID-19 cases is down this week in Santa Barbara County. There were 246 new cases of COVID-19 in the county in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s metric. The seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 in the county was 3.8%,...
Noozhawk
Surfer Who Died at Guadalupe Beach Was 72-Year-Old Santa Maria Man
The surfer who died last week at Guadalupe Beach — possibly due to a cardiac arrest — was Joseph Nunes, 72, of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau. The incident occurred at about 9:20 a.m. Nov. 11 on the beach west of Guadalupe.
kclu.org
A Holiday tradition is coming back to Ventura County
Seasonal train rides operated by the long-time operator of the 30-mile Fillmore and Western railway in Ventura County ceased operations last year. The new owners, Sierra Northern Railway, have resurrected one holiday tradition in the county already. The Holiday Toy Drive Train. A non-passenger service which collects gift donations. Although...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Evacuation for Hazardous Material Incident in Orcutt
A hazardous materials incident resulted in an evacuation alert for residents in Orcutt Wednesday. At 1:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and an HazMat team responded to the 3800 block of Telephone Road in the rural Santa Maria Valley. A produce tank was reportedly leaking Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) prompting an...
Noozhawk
Fire Department Files Protest After County Panel Picks AMR for Ambulance Services Contract
American Medical Response may continue as Santa Barbara County’s ambulance services provider after a review panel ranked the company’s proposal higher than the one submitted by the county Fire Department, the only other applicant. A contentious request-for-proposals process has pitted AMR, the existing provider, against the county Fire...
Noozhawk
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 11.16.2022
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk's weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Grace Kitayama with the latest...
Noozhawk
Authorities Release Name of Pedestrian Killed on Highway 101 in Goleta
Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on Highway 101 in Goleta last week. The victim was Michael Saffold, 29, of Goleta, according to Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau. At 1:48 a.m. on...
Noozhawk
Victim of Fatal Fire in Neighborhood Near Santa Maria Was 65-Year-Old Woman
The victim in a fatal house fire last month in the Tanglewood neighborhood west of Santa Maria was 65-year-old Sherry Blanchard, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau. Investigators determined that the fire that broke out on the afternoon of Oct. 19 on the 3500 block of Rosales...
