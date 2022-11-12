ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Noozhawk

In-N-Out Plan in Buellton Raises Traffic Concerns; Planning Commission Keeps Project Alive

With multiple traffic concerns and a strong recommendation from staff to deny In-N-Out Burger's proposal, the Buellton Planning Commission has kept the project alive for now. On Thursday night, after hearing passionate reasons why they should approve or reject the plan for 515 McMurray Road, the commissioners directed staff to return with conditions and findings for approval to be considered at the Dec. 15 meeting.
BUELLTON, CA
Noozhawk

From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Nov. 18, 2022

Just wanted to thank Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen for his Nov. 18 column, “Is Santa Barbara County Really Putting Its Housing in Order with Rezoning Scheme?” He’s absolutely right about the charade, but I wish he and his reporters would look more closely at how we got here. It’s not quite that simple, and everybody — NIMBYs, planners, developers, enviros, we — all have some responsibility for this mess. But he’s on the right track.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

5023 Calle Tania, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

First time offered for sale in over 40 years. Nearly 1,900 sq. ft. Mid-century modern set on a cul-de-sac lot. Living room with fireplace opens to dining area with sliding door to covered patio and fully fenced rear yard with huge producing avocado tree and lawn. Kitchen open to family/dining area with patio and mountain views. Large 400 sq. ft. additional family room with sliding doors to patio. Primary bedroom and bath with floor to ceiling windows and slider to patio. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Attached 2 car garage. Owned solar system. Central heating AND air conditioning. New roof in 2019. Citrus, avocado and pomegranate trees. Close to schools, shopping, bike trails and parks. Occupied, 24 hour notice to show.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Body found in underwater cave in Santa Barbara County

Rescue crews on Friday recovered from a Central Coast island cave what may be the deceased body of a diver who went missing nearly two years ago. On Nov. 29, 2020, Ryder Sturt, 31, of Ventura was tank diving for lobster with a partner in the Painted Cave Preserve area of Santa Cruz Island, located in the Santa Barbara County section of the Channel Islands. Sturt never surfaced, and his partner called for help. Rescue crews searched for Sturt but did not locate him.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The final cruise ship of the year visited Santa Barbara Friday and sailed off at 6 p.m. to end the 2022 schedule. There were about 30 stops, mainly in the Spring and Fall months. The return of cruise ships comes after they were stopped during the COVID crisis. Some residents have The post Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Extends Temporary Parklet Program to June 2023

Parklets will continue to be a part of downtown Carpinteria. The City Council voted this week to extend the Temporary COVID-19 Outdoor Business Program through June 2023, which includes the downtown parklets and outdoor dining areas for local businesses. Previously the ordinance was set to end Dec. 31, 2022. The...
CARPINTERIA, CA
kclu.org

A Holiday tradition is coming back to Ventura County

Seasonal train rides operated by the long-time operator of the 30-mile Fillmore and Western railway in Ventura County ceased operations last year. The new owners, Sierra Northern Railway, have resurrected one holiday tradition in the county already. The Holiday Toy Drive Train. A non-passenger service which collects gift donations. Although...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Evacuation for Hazardous Material Incident in Orcutt

A hazardous materials incident resulted in an evacuation alert for residents in Orcutt Wednesday. At 1:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and an HazMat team responded to the 3800 block of Telephone Road in the rural Santa Maria Valley. A produce tank was reportedly leaking Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) prompting an...
ORCUTT, CA
Noozhawk

Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 11.16.2022

[Editor’s note: Noozhawk's weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Grace Kitayama with the latest...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Authorities Release Name of Pedestrian Killed on Highway 101 in Goleta

Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on Highway 101 in Goleta last week. The victim was Michael Saffold, 29, of Goleta, according to Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau. At 1:48 a.m. on...
GOLETA, CA

