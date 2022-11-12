Just wanted to thank Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen for his Nov. 18 column, “Is Santa Barbara County Really Putting Its Housing in Order with Rezoning Scheme?” He’s absolutely right about the charade, but I wish he and his reporters would look more closely at how we got here. It’s not quite that simple, and everybody — NIMBYs, planners, developers, enviros, we — all have some responsibility for this mess. But he’s on the right track.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO