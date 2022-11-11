Read full article on original website
Despite voter OK, NP Rec Center sales tax needs mayor’s vote to advance
A nearly 2-to-1 public vote in its favor wasn’t enough Tuesday to end the North Platte City Council controversy over a half-cent city sales tax increase to renovate recreation facilities. Three missing council members, combined with negative votes by two others, forced Mayor Brandon Kelliher to cast the decisive...
Ice-rink grant, possible extra sales-tax meetings before NP City Council
Tuesday’s North Platte City Council meeting will include an extra agenda item on a proposed $50,000 Quality Growth Fund grant to help launch a temporary winter ice rink next month. City officials published an amended council agenda to that effect Monday, along with notices of possible special council meetings...
QGF loan, not grant, OK'd to help launch temporary outdoor ice rink
NPIce Inc. organizers won a reduced North Platte City Council’s support Tuesday to tap the Quality Growth Fund for $50,000 to enable them to open their portable outdoor ice rink next month. Instead of an outright grant, however, council members voted 5-0 to approve a no-interest QGF loan forgivable...
Public Schools board accepts HVAC bid
The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved the bid from Mechanical Sales to replace seven HVAC units at McDonald Elementary School. The bid was submitted for $300,279 and will take between 30 and 32 weeks to complete the project. There were two other bids, Trane offered a bid of $357,680 and AAON Roofing’s bid was $297,128.
Sustainable Beef construction starts; neighbors seek state hearing
The first stage of construction on the Sustainable Beef LLC plant has begun as three people living southeast of its site have asked for a public hearing by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. Semitrailer trucks full of dirt began rolling last week to the former city sewer lagoon...
Governor’s recent state board appointments include 4 from North Platte
Four North Platte residents are among six west central Nebraskans recently appointed or reappointed to state boards or commissions by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Dan O’Neill, owner of the Kwik Stop convenience-store chain, has been appointed to the Nebraska Educational Telecommunications Commission. The 11-member panel oversees the TV, radio and digital operations of Nebraska Public Media.
United Way, KNPLCB team up for 'House Wars' Dec. 13
The Mid-Plains United Way and Keep North Platte & Lincoln County Beautiful are teaming up with local realtors for “House Wars.”. House Wars is a gingerbread house building contest at Brigham’s Tap Room & Wild Bill's on Dec. 13. The organizations hope to raise awareness to the needs of the North Platte as it continues to grow, and the importance of having a clean, green, beautiful place to live, work and play, according to a press release.
Our View: The greatest prizes North Platte won in election 2022
North Platte won twice, not just once, in last Tuesday’s general election. City voters, having emphatically given themselves the chance to adopt a half-cent sales-tax increase to revamp the North Platte Recreation Complex, did so with a decisive 2-to-1 vote. It reinforced a remarkable, durable resolve to renew and...
Eighteen nonprofit organizations receive boost from Buffalo Bill Kiwanis
Eighteen local nonprofit agencies received donations from the North Platte Buffalo Bill Kiwanis on Tuesday afternoon. Representatives of each organization were handed checks for $200 to $250 during the Kiwanis meeting in a conference room at Great Plains Health, according to Kiwanis President Dennis McConnell. “This is what we do...
Santa’s Workshop returns to NPCC Dec. 7
North Platte Community College will host its annual Santa’s Workshop Dec. 7. Festivities are planned for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the activity center and cafeteria on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd. They will include visits with Santa, cookie decorating, crafts, games and prizes. The...
North Platte, home to one U.P. 'Challenger,' welcomes the other Sunday
It was a day late, but North Platte and visiting rail fans Sunday enjoyed the treat of seeing both surviving Union Pacific Challenger steam locomotives within a few blocks of each other for perhaps the last time. No. 3985, first active from 1943 to 1962 and part of U.P.'s historic steam fleet from 1981 to 2010, arrived under tow with other historic equipment the railroad is donating to the nonprofit Railroading Heritage of Midwest America.
Grant provides drones for Hershey Public Schools
Hershey Public Schools received a grant to purchase 10 Pitsco drones and a competition course, according to a press release from the district. This grant was made possible by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. Hershey will use the drones in science classes and the new agriculture education track.
I-80 rolling closures scheduled near Gothenburg beginning Thursday
The Nebraska Department of Transportation is installing new overhead electronic message boards between Hershey and Overton. To do so, they will be conducting rolling closures of Interstate 80 near Gothenburg. The rolling closures will occur overnight beginning Thursday, NDOT said in a press release. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Birth announcements, Nov. 12
Shawn and Kayte Robinson of Valentine are the parents of a daughter, Dealia Marie, born Nov. 8, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Rusty and Marsha Osburn of Cody and Jim and Anita Robinson of Nenzel. CHRISTOPHER THOMAS MOSER. Luke and Tygh Moser of Valentine are the parents...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Christmas Carousel Tour of Homes returns
The Playhouse Guild’s Christmas Carousel Tour of Homes followed suit with other local events and shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour comes back on Saturday with four homes on the schedule for folks to visit. The cost for the tour is $15 per person with proceeds benefitting projects for the North Platte Community Playhouse.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Hershey Public Schools starts esports team
Hershey Public Schools started an eSports team for competitions in the Nebraska Schools eSports Association for the 2022-23 school year. In a press release, Principal Jeff Steinbeck said esports in Nebraska has grown significantly. The number of schools now has grown in three years to 70 schools participating with sanctioned teams. In 2021-22, there were about 1,300 kids involved in esports across the state.
