FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Two plus-size models have hit out at a nightclub, claiming they were both refused entry because of their sizeShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
buffzone.com
Colorado football: Amid uncertain future, Buffs interim coach Mike Sanford trying to focus on present
It’s been six weeks since Colorado athletic director Rick George made the decision to fire head football coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson. In that time, George has been busy trying to find the next full-time head coach. Meanwhile, interim head coach Mike Sanford and the rest of the coaches have continued to go to work each day to try to find answers and try to win games.
buffzone.com
Women’s basketball: Tameiya Sadler helps CU Buffs roll past Louisiana
LUBBOCK, Texas — Tameiya Sadler needed a game like this. A junior guard for the Colorado women’s basketball team, Sadler had an injury scare in the spring and has battled her own mind in the early going of this season. On Tuesday, however, she came off the bench...
buffzone.com
Women’s basketball: Balanced CU Buffs hit road for preseason WNIT
On Saturday afternoon against Jackson State, Quay Miller got the Colorado women’s basketball team off to a strong start with a team-high seven points in the first quarter. In the second quarter, it was Jaylyn Sherrod leading the team in scoring. In the second half, Frida Formann led the Buffs in points both quarters, but was tied for the team lead in the third with Aaronette Vonleh and in the fourth with Tayanna Jones.
Whittier, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Antelope Valley Press
Students come together for ‘Overcoming Obstacles’
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s second Overcoming Obstacles Unified Basketball Tournament was held on Nov 5. The event was at the Antelope Valley High School and featured special needs and general eduction students representing the District’s eight comprehensive high schools — Antelope Valley, Eastside, Highland, Knight, Lancaster, Littlerock, Palmdale and Quartz Hill — who will compete together on co-educational unified basketball teams for the chance to be the best unified team in the District.
dailybruin.com
Kenneth Mejia declares victory over Paul Koretz in LA controller race
This post was updated Nov. 13 at 11:57 p.m. Los Angeles voters elected accountant Kenneth Mejia as their next city controller. The LA city controller oversees monetary auditing services and accounting and financial operations for the city, according to the office’s website. Mejia will replace current controller Ron Galperin, who cannot seek reelection because of term limits. Mejia defeated District 5 City Councilmember Paul Koretz, who is also registered as a Democrat.
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles
Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
foxla.com
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
coloradosun.com
The same adopted child in Colorado could get $1,000 of monthly subsidies, or none. The deciding factor? Where they live.
Arnett’s son, 13, during behavioral therapy on the swings at his home in Dacono. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six | Chapter Seven. Expenses were not top...
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 29,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Monday afternoon showed Bass jumping ahead of Rick Caruso by more than 29,200 votes. The new vote totals showed Bass holding with 354,948 votes, a total […]
pmq.com
YouTube Sensation David Dobrik Opens Pizzeria in L.A.
David Dobrik, who has tens of millions of followers on social media, opened Doughbrik’s Pizza in L.A. on November 12. Dobrik’s Chicago roots are reflected in the menu, and every pizza order comes with a token that can be redeemed for a 15-second “dance party” in the store.
Rapper arrested on attempted murder charges
A Los Angeles-based rapper was arrested in Las Vegas earlier this week for a shooting that occurred near Town Square last month. Metro Police says that 25-year-old Johnathan Porter was arrested on Monday.
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: People with a felony record are getting more opportunities from Colorado employers
Now that the election is over (well, almost over), new economic data coming in gives us better insight into what was happening last month when politicians were campaigning full steam. In October, consumer prices were up 7.7% nationwide from a year ago, according to the latest inflation report from the...
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast says
VICTORVILLE – Inflation, rising interest rates and changing migration patterns make it “hard to predict the future”, says the USC Casden Multifamily Forecast report. Rents are predicted to rise fastest in the High Desert – by 17% to $1,543 a month by the summer of 2024.
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
BLM member suing former DA Lacey objects to subpoena for Cal State LA teaching records
Attorneys for one of three Black Lives Matter protesters suing former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her late husband after the latter pointed a gun at them outside the Lacey family home in 2020 are asking a judge to quash a subpoena for some of her teaching records at Cal State Los Angeles.
LA mayoral race: City is ‘wrestling’ with its Democratic identity
With more than 450,000 votes yet to be counted, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) trails Rick Caruso in race for Los Angeles mayor. National political reporter for the Los Angeles Times, Melanie Mason, joins MTP NOW to discuss the race’s importance and national implicationsNov. 11, 2022.
Fox40
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
A cardboard box filled to the brim with sweet and savory confections, ranging from ham and cheese croissants to fruit tarts, is a great treat for any day of the week. Everyone has their go-to place to pick up one, two, or three of their favorite pastries, but only one shop in California, according to Yelp, was considered the best pastry restaurant in the state.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
Body found near L.A. riverbed in Long Beach
A body was found on Monday near the Los Angeles River in Long Beach, and an investigation was underway, authorities said. The body was discovered about 6:20 a.m.
