On Saturday afternoon against Jackson State, Quay Miller got the Colorado women’s basketball team off to a strong start with a team-high seven points in the first quarter. In the second quarter, it was Jaylyn Sherrod leading the team in scoring. In the second half, Frida Formann led the Buffs in points both quarters, but was tied for the team lead in the third with Aaronette Vonleh and in the fourth with Tayanna Jones.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO