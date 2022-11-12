ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffzone.com

Colorado football: Amid uncertain future, Buffs interim coach Mike Sanford trying to focus on present

It’s been six weeks since Colorado athletic director Rick George made the decision to fire head football coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson. In that time, George has been busy trying to find the next full-time head coach. Meanwhile, interim head coach Mike Sanford and the rest of the coaches have continued to go to work each day to try to find answers and try to win games.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Women’s basketball: Balanced CU Buffs hit road for preseason WNIT

On Saturday afternoon against Jackson State, Quay Miller got the Colorado women’s basketball team off to a strong start with a team-high seven points in the first quarter. In the second quarter, it was Jaylyn Sherrod leading the team in scoring. In the second half, Frida Formann led the Buffs in points both quarters, but was tied for the team lead in the third with Aaronette Vonleh and in the fourth with Tayanna Jones.
BOULDER, CO
High School Soccer PRO

Whittier, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Pioneer High School - Whittier soccer team will have a game with California High School - Whittier on November 14, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WHITTIER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Students come together for ‘Overcoming Obstacles’

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s second Overcoming Obstacles Unified Basketball Tournament was held on Nov 5. The event was at the Antelope Valley High School and featured special needs and general eduction students representing the District’s eight comprehensive high schools — Antelope Valley, Eastside, Highland, Knight, Lancaster, Littlerock, Palmdale and Quartz Hill — who will compete together on co-educational unified basketball teams for the chance to be the best unified team in the District.
LANCASTER, CA
dailybruin.com

Kenneth Mejia declares victory over Paul Koretz in LA controller race

This post was updated Nov. 13 at 11:57 p.m. Los Angeles voters elected accountant Kenneth Mejia as their next city controller. The LA city controller oversees monetary auditing services and accounting and financial operations for the city, according to the office’s website. Mejia will replace current controller Ron Galperin, who cannot seek reelection because of term limits. Mejia defeated District 5 City Councilmember Paul Koretz, who is also registered as a Democrat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pmq.com

YouTube Sensation David Dobrik Opens Pizzeria in L.A.

David Dobrik, who has tens of millions of followers on social media, opened Doughbrik’s Pizza in L.A. on November 12. Dobrik’s Chicago roots are reflected in the menu, and every pizza order comes with a token that can be redeemed for a 15-second “dance party” in the store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday

As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy