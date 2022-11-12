Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMZ-TV Online
Outdoor adventure venue, featuring ropes course, ziplines, beer garden and more, coming soon to Easton area
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley’s newest outdoor adventure destination is coming soon to the Easton area. HangDog Outdoor Adventure, a premier outdoor ropes course, is set to open in the spring at 410 Cedarville Road, just off Interstate 78, in Williams Township, according to a news release.
sauconsource.com
Bethlehem’s Sayre Mansion to Be Featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’
A South Bethlehem landmark will soon be in the limelight thanks to a popular TV series whose stars explore paranormal activity at well-known locations throughout the U.S. The city’s Sayre Mansion–which was built in 1858 by industrialist Robert Sayre–will be explored by the team from “Ghost Hunters” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel, the owners of the mansion announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.
thevalleyledger.com
Warm up with some Dance Soup this weekend at the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
BETHLEHEM, PA— The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) will present its annual Dance Soup concert on November 18 & 19, 2022 in the Charter Arts Theatre, located at 321 East 3rd Street in South Bethlehem. There will be evening performances on both days at 7pm and a matinee performance on the 19th at 2pm.
Bethlehem Steel photographer recalls challenges of industrial photography
How do you photograph steel in the making and get up close with hot, molten metal?. That was the question at theNational Museum of Industrial History’s (NMIH) presentation “Capturing Steel: Bethlehem Steel Photography With Peter Treiber.”. Peter Treiber, a photographer who worked for Bethlehem Steel, shot photographs that...
10 of the best Christmas festivals in Pennsylvania that are close to NJ
If you’re looking for a little adventure this holiday season but still want to stay close to home, be sure to check out some of the most amazing Christmas festivals in neighboring Pennsylvania. Whether it’s twinkling trees, shop-til-you-drop places, arts and crafts, live music, great food, or pictures with...
thevalleyledger.com
Spark Your Success at NCC Fowler Open House
BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College’s (NCC) Fowler Family Southside Center is holding an event to come and learn more about what they offer as well as take part in a hand-casting demo during an open house on December 7 from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Located in the heart of the Southside Arts District, NCC’s Southside campus is the hub for business and community programs, featuring the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), the popular Fab Lab maker space, state of the art demo kitchen and leadership, safety, hospitality and healthcare professional workshops and personal enrichment classes.
thevalleyledger.com
It’s the Holiday Season in Coopersburg!
The Southern Lehigh Chamber & Coopersburg Fire Department are thrilled to bring back the annual tree lighting with more bells and whistles than ever! This event is a partnership between the Coopersburg Fire Company 1 and the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds benefit the fire company’s life-saving equipment and the Chamber’s local initiatives to support businesses and community organizations in the greater Coopersburg area.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Mediterranean restaurant doubles footprint in Bethlehem following customer demand
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Due to increasing customer demand, a popular Mediterranean restaurant has doubled its footprint in Bethlehem. Anatolian Kitchen, a 10-year-old establishment specializing in Turkish cuisine, last week reopened for takeout following four months of renovations at 3016 Linden St. The BYOB, full-service restaurant is awaiting approval from the...
thevalleyledger.com
Historic Americus Hotel Ribbon Cutting
Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting at the Historic Americus Hotel. Nestled in downtown Allentown, Pennsylvania, the Americus Hotel boasts a rich history accompanied by modern amenities. Guests enjoy spacious rooms, opulent period appointments, delicious dining, and premier event venues. The site of the Americus Hotel had been used as a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus' newest sandwich shop creating lots of buzz
EMMAUS, Pa. - A new sandwich shop is creating a lot of buzz in Lehigh County. The Hive, offering made-to-order sandwiches and premium sides, opened Thursday at 417 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, just off the triangle. Partners George Younes, Edwin Lugo, Robert Sirmans and Pete Rodriguez spent five months renovating...
thevalleyledger.com
Shop Local, Shop Emmaus! Small Business Saturday
Shop Local, Shop Emmaus! Small Business Saturday is a time to support local businesses and shop at some of our favorite stores in the Lehigh Valley! Emmaus Main Street Partners loves to support the local businesses in Emmaus! Join Emmaus and the Lehigh Valley on Saturday, November 26 for Small Business Saturday.
Scranton Tomorrow wants your used coffee pods
SCRANTON, Pa. — Coffee pods have become a convenient way for many of us to start our day with a cup of joe or as a pick-me-up in the afternoon, but what do you do with it once you use it?. "Most people think that even if they put...
WFMZ-TV Online
Latin-fusion restaurant specializing in birria tacos to open 2nd location in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A destination for Latin-fusion cuisine is nearing completion in downtown Bethlehem. Birriaholic, a family-run eatery specializing in birria tacos, is planning to open its second Lehigh Valley location within a couple of months at 81 W. Broad St. in downtown Bethlehem. "We are shooting for early December,"...
thevalleyledger.com
Hellertown-Lower Saucon Kicks Off the Holiday Season at Light Up Night!
The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Mobile Technology Graphics are proud to present the 2022 Light Up Night on Friday, November 25th from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM in the Morris J. Dimmick Park. Join them for...
Macaroni and cheese festival debuts in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — From butternut squash to lobster, these are all ingredients featured in some of the dishes competing in a Mac and Cheese Festival. Twenty-four restaurants throughout the Poconos competed against each other. All while raising money to support veterans in Monroe county. "You know it's a popular...
Holiday happenings announced across Bucks County
The weeks leading up to Thanksgiving often see a fierce battle between Halloween and Christmas lovers. While the former are locked in spooky season mode until the end of November, the other side breaks out the tree and lights on the first of the month. Still, no matter what side...
WFMZ-TV Online
ALDI to open newest Lehigh Valley location on Thursday, with another to follow in 2023
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Grocery chain ALDI is continuing to expand its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. The retailer, offering “a unique shopping experience where customers never have to compromise on quality, selection or value,” on Thursday plans to hold a grand opening of its newest store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd. in South Whitehall Township's Dorneyville Shopping Center.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wine bar, cafe and grocery store nearing completion in downtown Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A new destination for unique wines and delicious snacks is nearing completion in downtown Easton. Kabinett Wine Bar + Garden, offering premium wine and small plates, is expected to open in the coming weeks at 125 Northampton St., according to an online announcement. The business is owned...
sauconsource.com
Holiday Market, Bazaar Put Area Residents in Festive Mood: PHOTOS
If you wanted to get a head start–or wrap up–your holiday shopping in Hellertown Saturday, the places to be were the PTO-sponsored Holiday Market at Saucon Valley Elementary School and Christ Lutheran Church’s Holiday Bazaar. Both events featured numerous local vendors selling gifts, decor, apparel, jewelry, food...
Before Veterans Day, an early Easton Armistice Day celebration honors Civil War vets | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Before it was Veterans Day, it was Armistice Day. But the sentiment hasn’t changed in over 100 years. Armistice Day started in 1919 to celebrate the end of World War I. Three years later, the city of Easton used the occasion to honor its dwindling number of Civil War veterans. That war had ended 57 years earlier — about as long ago then as the Korean and Vietnam wars are to us now.
