Bethlehem, PA

sauconsource.com

Bethlehem’s Sayre Mansion to Be Featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’

A South Bethlehem landmark will soon be in the limelight thanks to a popular TV series whose stars explore paranormal activity at well-known locations throughout the U.S. The city’s Sayre Mansion–which was built in 1858 by industrialist Robert Sayre–will be explored by the team from “Ghost Hunters” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel, the owners of the mansion announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Spark Your Success at NCC Fowler Open House

BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College’s (NCC) Fowler Family Southside Center is holding an event to come and learn more about what they offer as well as take part in a hand-casting demo during an open house on December 7 from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Located in the heart of the Southside Arts District, NCC’s Southside campus is the hub for business and community programs, featuring the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), the popular Fab Lab maker space, state of the art demo kitchen and leadership, safety, hospitality and healthcare professional workshops and personal enrichment classes.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

It’s the Holiday Season in Coopersburg!

The Southern Lehigh Chamber & Coopersburg Fire Department are thrilled to bring back the annual tree lighting with more bells and whistles than ever! This event is a partnership between the Coopersburg Fire Company 1 and the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds benefit the fire company’s life-saving equipment and the Chamber’s local initiatives to support businesses and community organizations in the greater Coopersburg area.
COOPERSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular Mediterranean restaurant doubles footprint in Bethlehem following customer demand

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Due to increasing customer demand, a popular Mediterranean restaurant has doubled its footprint in Bethlehem. Anatolian Kitchen, a 10-year-old establishment specializing in Turkish cuisine, last week reopened for takeout following four months of renovations at 3016 Linden St. The BYOB, full-service restaurant is awaiting approval from the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Historic Americus Hotel Ribbon Cutting

Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting at the Historic Americus Hotel. Nestled in downtown Allentown, Pennsylvania, the Americus Hotel boasts a rich history accompanied by modern amenities. Guests enjoy spacious rooms, opulent period appointments, delicious dining, and premier event venues. The site of the Americus Hotel had been used as a...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus' newest sandwich shop creating lots of buzz

EMMAUS, Pa. - A new sandwich shop is creating a lot of buzz in Lehigh County. The Hive, offering made-to-order sandwiches and premium sides, opened Thursday at 417 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, just off the triangle. Partners George Younes, Edwin Lugo, Robert Sirmans and Pete Rodriguez spent five months renovating...
EMMAUS, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Shop Local, Shop Emmaus! Small Business Saturday

Shop Local, Shop Emmaus! Small Business Saturday is a time to support local businesses and shop at some of our favorite stores in the Lehigh Valley! Emmaus Main Street Partners loves to support the local businesses in Emmaus! Join Emmaus and the Lehigh Valley on Saturday, November 26 for Small Business Saturday.
EMMAUS, PA
Newswatch 16

Macaroni and cheese festival debuts in the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — From butternut squash to lobster, these are all ingredients featured in some of the dishes competing in a Mac and Cheese Festival. Twenty-four restaurants throughout the Poconos competed against each other. All while raising money to support veterans in Monroe county. "You know it's a popular...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ALDI to open newest Lehigh Valley location on Thursday, with another to follow in 2023

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Grocery chain ALDI is continuing to expand its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. The retailer, offering “a unique shopping experience where customers never have to compromise on quality, selection or value,” on Thursday plans to hold a grand opening of its newest store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd. in South Whitehall Township's Dorneyville Shopping Center.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wine bar, cafe and grocery store nearing completion in downtown Easton

EASTON, Pa. - A new destination for unique wines and delicious snacks is nearing completion in downtown Easton. Kabinett Wine Bar + Garden, offering premium wine and small plates, is expected to open in the coming weeks at 125 Northampton St., according to an online announcement. The business is owned...
EASTON, PA
sauconsource.com

Holiday Market, Bazaar Put Area Residents in Festive Mood: PHOTOS

If you wanted to get a head start–or wrap up–your holiday shopping in Hellertown Saturday, the places to be were the PTO-sponsored Holiday Market at Saucon Valley Elementary School and Christ Lutheran Church’s Holiday Bazaar. Both events featured numerous local vendors selling gifts, decor, apparel, jewelry, food...
HELLERTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Before Veterans Day, an early Easton Armistice Day celebration honors Civil War vets | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Before it was Veterans Day, it was Armistice Day. But the sentiment hasn’t changed in over 100 years. Armistice Day started in 1919 to celebrate the end of World War I. Three years later, the city of Easton used the occasion to honor its dwindling number of Civil War veterans. That war had ended 57 years earlier — about as long ago then as the Korean and Vietnam wars are to us now.
EASTON, PA

