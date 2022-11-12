BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College’s (NCC) Fowler Family Southside Center is holding an event to come and learn more about what they offer as well as take part in a hand-casting demo during an open house on December 7 from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Located in the heart of the Southside Arts District, NCC’s Southside campus is the hub for business and community programs, featuring the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), the popular Fab Lab maker space, state of the art demo kitchen and leadership, safety, hospitality and healthcare professional workshops and personal enrichment classes.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO