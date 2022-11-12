Read full article on original website
2news.com
Reno Public Market West Hall Opening “Deck The Halls” Event for Local Holiday Shopping
Retail shops at Reno Public Market (RPM) are opening up this holiday season for Deck The Halls, a shopping-eating-entertainment extravaganza at the Reno Public Market West Hall. Reno Public Market West Hall is located at 299 East Plumb Lane in Reno. The Reno Public Market Food Hall (the Southern entrance)...
2news.com
Peppermill Reno hosting Pie it Forward Bake Sale to benefit The Empowerment Center
Get your Thanksgiving Pie and help a great cause! The Peppermill Reno will be hosting their 7th annual Pie it Forward bake sale and selling freshly baked pumpkin pies for $7. All proceeds will go directly to The Empowerment Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping women who suffer from substance abuse.
2news.com
South Lake Tahoe Updates Recreation, Aquatics Center Construction Schedule
(Nov. 15, 2022) The South Lake Tahoe City Council has voted to reject all bids for construction on the Recreation and Aquatics Center project. The City received bids from two contractors in the amount of $59.4 million and $69.9 million, respectively, for the estimated $52 million project. As a result...
matadornetwork.com
This Reno Hotel Redefines Lodging in a City Known for Gaming Resorts
There’s a hotel in Reno that has a 164-foot outdoor climbing wall soaring above the Reno Arch on the corner of Virginia Street and Commercial Row. Not what you’d expect in a city packed with casino resorts and sports bars. But that’s what the Whitney Peak Hotel does: it shatters stereotypes. Instead of catering to a gambling crowd, it provides a refuge for outdoor enthusiasts and business travelers passing through.
2news.com
Edgewood Tahoe Unveils New Luxury Villa Suites
Set along the beautiful shoreline of South Lake Tahoe’s cobalt blue waters and overlooking the Sierra Nevada, Edgewood Tahoe has unveiled the first phase of its new Villa Suites, welcoming two-, three-, and five-bedroom lakefront units to the property’s unrivaled locale. Located adjacent to the main lodge and...
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada Partners with Google.org to Deliver Meals to those in need
Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) has announced a partnership with Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, and Feeding America® to immediately deliver meals to families facing hunger and build long term technology solutions to scale their impact and provide their community with greater access to resources. This announcement is...
KOLO TV Reno
Local woman rides bike 3,300 miles, sets Guinness record
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On July 8th, Cindy Norris left northern Washington on her bike. On that day she knew she had more than 3,300 miles ahead of her, but didn’t really know what to expect. “The bliss of being a novice and not knowing what lies ahead helped...
fernleyreporter.com
Public comment period open for Nevada Cement Company air permit
The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection – Bureau of Air Pollution Control (BAPC) has entered the public notice period for the three renewals, four minor revisions, and an operating permit to construct (OPTC) rollover to Class I Air Quality Operating Permit for Nevada Cement Company. The public comment period...
Record-Courier
Lake Tahoe residents protest Highway 50 corridor plan
Update: The meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors has been moved to 9:30 a.m. Friday. Update: Today's meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors was canceled this morning, according to their Twitter feed. Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment...
2news.com
Hiking up C-Hill in Carson City
Here's a good hike and adventure you can do right here in Carson City. Take a hike up C-Hill to see the flag there and amazing views seen here. Check out: https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/c-hill-trail.
KOLO TV Reno
Free Thanksgiving meals for 1,500 familes
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s going to cost a bit more to get your Thanksgiving meal on the table this year. “We’re really seeing a lot of people who are coming out, reaching out to Catholic Charities and saying gosh last year I had no problem creating a wonderful holiday meal for my family but this year I just can’t make my dollar stretch,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.
2news.com
Northstar Opening Weekend
With the help from a few snowstorms in the area, Northstar California Resort was able to host its opening weekend early this year. Officials say their opening this year was a full week ahead of schedule and a full month ahead of last year.
2news.com
Douglas County Accepting Applications for Volunteer Advisory Boards
The Douglas County Board of County Commissioners is currently accepting applications for various volunteer advisory boards. Board eligibility requirements vary. All applicants must be Douglas County residents. For a list of vacancies visit the Douglas County website at https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/da0e967f/9E-54ghl7RGvuL95Bm1nPA?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.douglascountynv.gov%2Fgovernment%2Fcounty_boards_and_commissions and click on “Vacancies”. Click on “Apply” to complete...
2news.com
Friends in Service Helping to Collect Thanksgiving Food Tomorrow for Holiday Feast
(Nov. 14, 2022) Tomorrow at Nissan Carson City, 'Friends in Service Helping', or FISH, will be collecting frozen turkeys and thanksgiving sides in order to provide holiday meals for low-income families and seniors in need. The turkeys and other ingredients will fill Thanksgiving baskets to be used for the free...
2news.com
Multiple Cars Broken Into In Truckee/Tahoe Area
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is reminding neighbors to be extra cautious as we being outdoor winter activities and holiday shopping. As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses.
Nevada Appeal
Shelly Aldean: Carson’s ‘slippery slope’ on pot
Tuesday, the members of the Carson City Planning Commission will be considering a request by Green Thumb Industries to expand the zones within the city in which they, or any other pot dispensary, can operate. The imposing of restrictions on the industry by ordinance was done with the intent of...
2news.com
Community Impacted By Closure of Saint Mary's Maternal Health
After decades of delivering Reno babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center says that they will no longer admit obstetric patients for delivery, effective immediately. After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing...
2news.com
Mulitple vehicle burglaries reported in Tahoe, Truckee area
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries in the Tahoe/Truckee area that occurred over the weekend. As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses. As the...
KOLO TV Reno
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident
MUSTANG, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in the area of I-80/Mustang killed one person, Nevada Highway Patrol says. NHP says that on Oct. 20 around 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo S60, driven by a Stephan William Adams was traveling west on I-80 when it attempted to pass a 2021 GMC Savanna driven by a Wayne Parillo.
KOLO TV Reno
Winter wellness: tips from the health district to beat cold and flu season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the time of year when you may start to get sick. There are some recommendations to stay healthy and avoid the common cold, Flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Keeping up with common health practices like washing your hands, coughing or sneezing into your elbow, and disinfecting touching surfaces are important reminders.
