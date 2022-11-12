RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s going to cost a bit more to get your Thanksgiving meal on the table this year. “We’re really seeing a lot of people who are coming out, reaching out to Catholic Charities and saying gosh last year I had no problem creating a wonderful holiday meal for my family but this year I just can’t make my dollar stretch,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.

