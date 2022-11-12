ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WSAZ

At least one person killed in Rowan County crash

ROWAN Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The Rowan County Coroner says there is at least one fatality following a crash in Rowan County. Emergency Manager Jarred Moore says the wreck happened on westbound I-64, around the Morehead exit. WKYT first received a tip about the crash at around 7:15 a.m. The...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY

