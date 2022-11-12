Read full article on original website
Homelessness facility included in county’s planned bond measure
The Benton County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to include funding for a homelessness services facility in the county’s planned bond measure, which will go before voters in May 2023. Next month, commissioners expect to begin discussions about finalizing the bond measure of up to $100 million. Justice System...
Council OKs conceptual design for new veterans memorial park
A veterans memorial park coming soon to a Philomath neighborhood took a step forward Monday night with the City Council’s approval of its conceptual design. Paul J. Cochran Veterans Memorial Park, to be constructed on the corner of North 16th and College streets, will be approximately one-eighth of an acre in size. If the process plays out as expected, city officials hope for construction to be substantially completed by the end of the current fiscal year, which is June 30.
Council approves purchase of armory
The Lebanon City Council on Wednesday, Nov. 9, approved the purchase of the National Guard Armory building at 350 W. Maple St. and a parcel of land owned by the city of Albany north of River Park. City Manager Nancy Brewer, Mayor Paul Aziz and councilors Wayne Dykstra, Gamael Nassar,...
Johnston breaks stalemate with Wytoski, elected county commissioner
After close race, Kit Johnston overtook Beth Wytoski for Position 1 on the commissionAfter a long neck-and-neck race, farmer Kit Johnston prevailed over opponent Dayton Mayor Beth Wytoski for county commissioner Position 1 in the Nov. 8 election. Johnston and Wytoski first faced each other in the May primary alongside Henry Noah and Bob Luoto. Although Johnston and Wytoski both surpassed Noah and Luoto, with Johnston boasting a small lead, neither secured more than 50% of the vote and had to compete in a runoff election. As of 2:15 p.m. Friday, Johnston had received 51.31% of the votes,...
Andrea Salinas wins election to Oregon’s 6th Congressional District
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Associated Press is reporting Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the race for the US House of Representatives 6th District nearly a week after voting ended. Salinas currently holds 50 percent of the vote with 92 percent of votes reported. Republican candidate Mike Erickson carries...
Canby 99E road project about to kick off
ODOT has plenty of projects in store for the stretch of highway through Canby to improve flow, safety.A busy stretch of Highway 99E in Canby is about to get a facelift in a $20 million dollar project slated to kick off within the next week. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the project will add features to help with safety as residents and visitors visit businesses, travel home, bike, walk or take local transit within the area. Also on tap will be the installation of accessible sidewalk curb ramps at 10 intersections, as well as reconstruction of several segments...
Infringing a right: What happens next?
Now that a majority of Oregon voters has approved Measure 114 to infringe a civil right that the federal Constitution says shall not be infringed, I’m curious to see what happens next. In Linn County, 70 percent of voters in the general election realized the problems with this measure...
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114
Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
Former Oregon securities broker found guilty of evading $2.5 million in income taxes
A jury Monday found James Millegan, a 65-year-old former securities broker from McMinnville, guilty of evading $2.5 million in income taxes. He hid his income in multiple bank accounts and submitted false financial statements to the IRS from July 2009 through September 2016, according to federal prosecutors. Millegan was convicted...
2 Salem schools threatened on messaging app, police to increase security Monday
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Several people in Salem reported on Sunday that they received messages on a social messaging app alleging threats against two area schools for Monday, according to the Salem Police Department. At about 3:30 p.m., several people reported they’d received messages on Snapchat about threats to Parrish...
A force for good: Dundee Hills dynamo Remy Drabkin won’t be denied
DAYTON, Ore. — Accomplished winemaker; dedicated public servant; advocate for acceptance; environmental educator — in the Pacific Northwest wine industry, Remy Drabkin commands unicorn status. The interim mayor of McMinnville, Ore. — who is up for election in November — pulls it all off with aplomb while proudly...
Law Enforcement Report: Nov. 4-10, 2022
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
12th annual Fill Your Pantry draws largest crowd in event history
EUGENE, Ore. — Farmers from all over the Willamette Valley made their way to the Lane County Events Center Sunday to participate in the Willamette Farm and Food Coalition's Fill Your Pantry Day on Sunday. Fresh fruits, veggies, grains, meat, and other farm-to-table items were available for those who...
True Crime Tuesday: Accused Springfield murderer sought after 2004 disappearance
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to track down a man they say shot and killed a family friend in 2004 in Springfield, Oregon.
LRAPA issues first “yellow” home wood heating advisory of the winter
People in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge are being asked to avoid using their wood stoves or fireplaces for the rest of the week. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued a “yellow” advisory, which the agency describes as a cautionary warning due to stagnant air. LRAPA spokesperson Travis Knudsen said the current air mass is expected to stay in place all week long, "which means any smoke or any other pollutants that are added to that air mass is essentially ours to breathe until the next storm system moves on in to clear the air out.”
One stabbed in fight on 16th Avenue, Eugene police report
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people are receiving medical treatment after a three-person fight that left one with stab wounds and another with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Monday, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to the EPD, at about 3:33 p.m. on November 14, a man and his girlfriend were...
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15
On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
COVID-19 shot clinic coming on Nov. 18
The Benton County Health Department announced plans for a community vaccination event on Friday, Nov. 18, in Philomath. Vaccines for everyone ages 6 months and older and bivalent boosters for ages 5 and older will be available at the clinic, which is scheduled to run from 4-7 p.m. at Clemens Primary School.
