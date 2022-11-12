ODOT has plenty of projects in store for the stretch of highway through Canby to improve flow, safety.A busy stretch of Highway 99E in Canby is about to get a facelift in a $20 million dollar project slated to kick off within the next week. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the project will add features to help with safety as residents and visitors visit businesses, travel home, bike, walk or take local transit within the area. Also on tap will be the installation of accessible sidewalk curb ramps at 10 intersections, as well as reconstruction of several segments...

CANBY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO