Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
New guide hopes to give tourists a chance to appreciate Alaska Native cultures
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Its captivating vistas and glaciers, untamed wildlife, and unique history are all part of what makes Alaska a global tourist destination hotspot. But tourist’s demands for more ‘real Alaska’ experiences have fostered the growth of a new movement — cultural tourism — and a new travel guide insert has been created to address that need.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Job Corps welcomes the national director at biannual workforce summit
The Job Corps Center in Palmer is one of 121 in the nation, and the only one in the state. It’s a no-cost program that offers students an education alternative to a traditional college — vocational training in a specific field such as electrical, construction, or welding.
alaskasnewssource.com
Nov. 15, 2022 FastCast
Alaska Job Corps welcomes the national director at biannual workforce summit. The Job Corps Center in Palmer is one of 121 in the nation, and the only one in the state. It’s a no-cost program that offers students an education alternative to a traditional college — vocational training in a specific field such as electrical, construction, or welding.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska dogs and cats go to good homes for National Adoption Week
Father grieves loss of his son killed in Chickaloon plane crash. Stephen Seagrave is still mourning the loss of his son but has found comfort in reading the hundreds of messages and comments on social media. He said he’s been amazed at the number of people sharing their personal stories of Joshua.
alaskasnewssource.com
Colder as high pressure camps over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rounds of rain and snow over Southcentral Alaska and Anchorage have iced up roads, highways, and walkways. Clearing skies will lead to colder temperatures and even late-night and early-morning fog. A ridge of high pressure that is drifting over the west coast and Interior will effectively...
alaskasnewssource.com
Dunleavy picks health commissioner to lead Revenue agency
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed Alaska state health commissioner Adam Crum to lead the state Department of Revenue. Crum starts in his new role Wednesday. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the state Legislature. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services was the largest...
alaskasnewssource.com
2 snowmachiners missing near Selawik Lake
Father grieves loss of his son killed in Chickaloon plane crash. Stephen Seagrave is still mourning the loss of his son but has found comfort in reading the hundreds of messages and comments on social media. He said he’s been amazed at the number of people sharing their personal stories of Joshua.
alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead in Kalskag house fire
Father grieves loss of his son killed in Chickaloon plane crash. Stephen Seagrave is still mourning the loss of his son but has found comfort in reading the hundreds of messages and comments on social media. He said he’s been amazed at the number of people sharing their personal stories of Joshua.
alaskasnewssource.com
Dome of high pressure deflects storms
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large area of low pressure is moving off the Kamchatka Peninsula and eastern Russia and will bring extreme winds to parts of the Bering Strait Coast. The trailing front associated with the storm extends hundreds of miles to the south, so there are temperatures in...
alaskasnewssource.com
Recent inmate death becomes 17th in Department of Corrections custody this year
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Corrections announced that another incarcerated person has died in their custody this year, becoming the 17th in 2022. According to a press release from the department, 51-year-old Khari Wade was pronounced dead at 1 a.m. on Nov. 11. The release describes Wade’s death as “anticipated.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Suspect detained after deadly shootout at Ariz. business
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - Arizona sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after what they called an “unprovoked” shooting at a store selling recreational vehicles. Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Monday at Desert RV in Whetstone. They say the suspect, a military veteran, came into the business with two AR-15 rifles and opened fire, prompting the store owners to fire back.
alaskasnewssource.com
Slushy roads to refreeze into Tuesday as temperatures fall
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a messy weekend across Southcentral Alaska, as the region saw snow-covered roads become a slushy commute. Temperature have been holding above freezing for several hours now, turning many roads into a wintry mess. While the slush itself won’t be a huge issue for commuters, it’s the slick conditons underneath the slush, and icy conditions overnight, that will bring the biggest issues.
Comments / 0