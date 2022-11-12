QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - After picking up our first inch of snow of the season in many locations we will add another dusting to one inch today as scattered snow showers will stick around. Highs will hover right around freezing causing a few slick spots in our northern most counties this morning and again this evening. A strong front will arrive on Thursday leading to additional flurries or snow showers before a surge of cold air arrives. Friday and Saturday will be cold with most areas not getting out of the 20s for the first time since early March. There is some good news though, temps look to moderate next week getting above freezing. We also may be watching for a system to impact our area around the Thanksgiving holiday.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO