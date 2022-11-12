ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

KWQC

Snow showers continue off/on into Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - After picking up our first inch of snow of the season in many locations we will add another dusting to one inch today as scattered snow showers will stick around. Highs will hover right around freezing causing a few slick spots in our northern most counties this morning and again this evening. A strong front will arrive on Thursday leading to additional flurries or snow showers before a surge of cold air arrives. Friday and Saturday will be cold with most areas not getting out of the 20s for the first time since early March. There is some good news though, temps look to moderate next week getting above freezing. We also may be watching for a system to impact our area around the Thanksgiving holiday.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Midweek Snowstorm To Drop 2 Inches Of Snow On The Quad Cities

I hate to swear in an article but I have to do it here. I'm about to drop the 'S' word so do not show your children this article. Snow is on the way. That's right, SNOW! Our first large snowstorm of the 2022-2023 snow season is going to arrive early Tuesday morning and last through Wednesday. While we've seen bigger snowstorms in the Quad Cities, this will be the first one of the season to give us accumulating snow.
ILLINOIS STATE
KCCI.com

Mostly cloudy and cool Sunday before light snow arrives this week

DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: We've seen some partial clearing overnight, but most of the Central part of the state remains sopped in low clouds this morning. This may prevent temperatures from dropping as much over the next few hours, but many of us will still end up in the upper teens to low 20s. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies as a band of mid-high level clouds quickly spreads in from the west. This will allow temperatures to only reach the low to mid 30s areawide. Overnight, anticipate overcast skies as moisture and some warm air aloft transport northward.
IOWA STATE
wmay.com

Measurable Snow In Forecast For Central Illinois

Get ready for the season’s first real taste of winter. Measurable snowfall of one to three inches is in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday… and that could lead to slick and unpredictable conditions on area roads. State officials note that winter driving conditions contribute to more than 29,000 crashes annually across Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
kjan.com

Twin snowstorms bring early winter to Iowa today and tomorrow

(Radio Iowa) – There’s still more than a month of fall left but winter weather is moving into Iowa today (Monday). It’s snowing in parts of northwest and north-central Iowa and meteorologist Craig Cogil, at the National Weather Service, says the snow will continue well into the afternoon. “Right now, it looks like the accumulations are mostly going to be in the about the top three tiers or so of Iowa,” Cogil says, “the heaviest right along the border where maybe up to two to three inches of snow are expected today.”
IOWA STATE
kwbg.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central and Eastern Iowa

BOONE, Iowa—Boone County is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5. inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Interstate.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Early snow totals in central Iowa

IOWA — The overnight snow meant many central Iowans woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon but check out some of the snow totals that have been recorded so far. These numbers were as of noon: Osceola — 3.7″ Oskaloosa — 3.5″ Des Moines […]
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
IOWA STATE
kelo.com

Iowa enforcing traffic laws during peak Thanksgiving travel time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As travelers prepare to hit the roads for Thanksgiving, Iowa’s law enforcement will be partnering with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau to enforce traffic laws. November 15th through the 28th is considered a peak holiday travel time in Iowa. During that timeframe in 2021, 11 people died on Iowa’s roadways. Travelers are reminded to buckle up, drive defensively, and obey the speed limit. There were 33 deaths in 2021 in Iowa where speed was the cause.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska, Iowa Gas Prices To Start Week

As we start the work week, a look at local gas prices. In Nebraska, "Triple A" Monday morning has the average price per gallon at 3:51, though a little higher in the Metro area;. In Iowa, the auto club say it's 3.50 per gallon, though lower in Pottawattamie, Mills, and...
NEBRASKA STATE
KCRG.com

RSV cases are on the rise in Iowa and mitigation is complicated

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The state hygienic lab has released the latest RSV numbers for Iowa, as cases continue to climb. The data is from the first week of November. There were 810 cases, that’s up from 568 the week prior. Children and elderly people are most impacted by...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Common Chord: Music in the QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An original TV6 documentary aired Sunday, Nov. 13 which explores the Quad City music scene and how it empowers individuals and strengthens our community. In addition this documentary also supports local non-profits.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
IOWA STATE
Travel Maven

This Small Iowa Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Iowa, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hawkeye State? It appears that Iowa's small towns are finally getting some national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Decorah is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
DECORAH, IA
K92.3

Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week

In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
ANKENY, IA
KWQC

Man blames loss of both legs on personal care assistant shortage

STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) - A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren’t for a shortage of personal care assistants in the in-home healthcare industry, he’d still have his legs. Dennis Prothero, a veteran, is often alone in his apartment in Stillwater, except for his dog, Summer....
STILLWATER, MN
starvedrock.media

Rollover in Putnam County; man shot SE of Utica early Sunday

State Police are investigating an apparent shooting early Sunday southeast of Utica. A news release said troopers, around 1am, responded to a site in the 900 block of Route 71 – about two miles east of Route 178. This is also on the west end of what locals call the Starved Rock curves. One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. State Police are not saying anything more. They do add that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has knowledge of it is asked to call State Police in La Salle.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IL

