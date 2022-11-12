He is our Help

“Because you are my help, I sing in the shadow of your wings.” Psalm 63:7

The word help is not something our society appreciates. Today, when we have to ask for help, typically we feel weak, inadequate, frazzled, frustrated, embarrassed, and helpless. Whether it’s physical, emotional, mental, or spiritual help, we feel like we are supposed to have everything cinched up, buttoned up, and held together and never needing to ask for help. Intellectually, we know we must lend help to the occasional friend. But somehow the balance is lost, and we think, wrongly so, that we should never need to ask for help ourselves. Help is for the weak, the world says. Grin and bear it.

How many among us has asked for help recently? I am an independent person, but without warning, my back “went out”. So, this past month I was driven to ask for help. I needed help doing my usual chores around the house. I needed help making dinner. I needed help carrying my belongings into work. I needed grace. I needed patience. And I needed physical help. My family helped me physically, and a dear friend helped me emotionally as we chatted about my current predicament as well as about many other things.

Because these people were faithful to help me, I was able to relax and heal. I didn’t have to hurt myself trying to “manage” all my expectations. I think this shows the meaning of Psalm 63:7 “Because you are my help, I sing in the shadow of your wings.” Because God is there to take the pressure off, we can rejoice and have peace. Because He fights our battles we can rest and relax.

Help isn’t a bad word as the world would shame us to believe. Asking for help is actually strength. Asking for help recognizes that we have limits. Asking for help places the more capable in a place to assist. Don’t let the Devil make you believe you are less than because you’ve asked for help.

Who asked Jesus for help and received much for their request: the women with the issue of blood, the centurion, the widow whose son had died, Martha and Mary. Who else did God help and reveal His glory: David, Joseph, the Israelites, Daniel, Noah, Job, Paul. These lists will surely extend to you and me, our friends, our families, and His children all across the globe.

Perhaps because of my recent experience, with my mom coming to my aid, I have a clearer mental picture of God coming to our aid. Whenever I need help, I always think of my mother. She has been faithful to shelter me and uphold me all my life. I can reach higher because she paves the way for me. I see this Psalm 63:7 vividly as if God is a loving parent sheltering His beloved child while the child undisturbed sings a song of thanksgiving. God is our Father. We can do unimaginable things because God is our help.

Psalm 63:8 says, “I cling to you; your right hand upholds me.” I know I can count on my mom because she’s always been there for me. I should not be ashamed to ask for help because she will be happy to attend me. God is the same way. He sees our hurting, struggling, and striving. He, like a loving mother, desires to attend to each need and every care.

I’ve been a person to offer help, but I’ve also been one to need help. We all need help. No matter our plight or position in our walk, we all need help. Spiritual, physical, mental, or emotional we have needs. God will not judge us or think we are too needy. He will lovingly scoop us into His arms, pull us closer, and move on our behalf.

I just can’t stop picturing God, holding in His right arm, a happy child who sings and is encircled in light, while His left arm is outstretched fighting darkness and chaos. His face with a smile is turned towards the child because that is who He delights in, and the darkness is already overcome. He does not even spare a glance to the left because He has no worries about the night. He holds all things together. He is overjoyed to be our help.

“I cling to you; your right hand upholds me.” Psalm 63:8