gopoly.com
Cal Poly Baseball Team Announces 11-Member Recruiting Class
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly's 11-member baseball class of 2024 National Letter of Intent signees includes three southpaw pitchers and five players who are 6-foot-4 or taller. The class also includes a second transfer from Hancock College, lefty Luke Kovach, a Cabrillo High School graduate who will join...
gopoly.com
Ritter Named Mechanics Bank Cal Poly Student-Athlete of the Week
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After becoming the first Mustang to qualify for the NCAA XC Championships since 2018, graduate student Jake Ritter has been named the Mechanics Bank Cal Poly Student-Athlete of the Week for the second time in three weeks. An impressive 12th-place finish at the NCAA...
gopoly.com
Cal Poly Unveils New Donor-Funded Beach House Facility at Swanson Beach Volleyball Complex
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — It was another landmark day for the Cal Poly beach volleyball program Tuesday as the brand new, donor-funded Beach House was unveiled in a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Beach House at the Swanson Beach Volleyball Complex will provide the student-athletes with their own home where...
gotodestinations.com
8 Slamming Breakfast Spots in San Luis Obispo, California – (With Photos)
Del Monte Café is a family-owned establishment that serves American comfort food. Their cafe has a cozy ambiance and an outdoor patio to get some vitamin D. Some recommendations for this popular breakfast spot include:. Menu: Del Monte Cafe Menu. Top Review:. “Cute little place. Lots of outdoor seating...
syvnews.com
Classic November pattern forms with cold, windy mornings and crisp nights | Central Coast Weather Report
Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
Mountain lion stares down woman, dog at SLO mobile home park: ‘I was mesmerized’
Holly Hiner spotted the cougar while taking her pet Australian shepherd, Bear, outside.
‘Everyone else is pretending’: The only place for real Santa Maria barbecue
"Turn and burn, baby."
Portion of Hwy 41 dedicated to fallen Los Padres NF battalion chief
A portion of Highway 41 is now dedicated to a Los Padres National Forest Service Battalion Chief who died in a crash on the same stretch of road in 2017.
calcoastnews.com
New owners at Jada Winery accused of unneighborly behavior
Neighbors of a Templeton winery owned by the Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery out of Los Angeles are complaining of sleepless nights after the family decided to place a loud wind machine next to a neighbor’s home. Claire Mamakos is infuriated that the new winery owners appear not...
Crash slows traffic over Cuesta Grade
A single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 just north of San Luis Obispo was causing a traffic backup on the Cuesta Grade Tuesday afternoon.
SaveStation installed in downtown Paso Robles city park
Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services debuted its first 24/7 public Automated External Defibrillator (AED) also known as a "SaveStation " in downtown Paso Robles city park. The post SaveStation installed in downtown Paso Robles city park appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
drifttravel.com
Santa Ynez Valley adds two more restaurants to MICHELIN Guide California
The Santa Ynez Valley is now home to two more MICHELIN-rated restaurants after Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos and peasants FEAST in Solvang were recently added to the MICHELIN Guide California. Bar Le Côte and peasants FEAST were among the 37 “New” restaurants to be added to the MICHELIN Guide California.
calcoastnews.com
Barbecue sparks fire at home in San Luis Obispo
Firefighters extinguished a blaze before it could cause significant damage to a San Luis Obispo home on Sunday. At about 12:40 p.m., a barbecue smoker was left unattended and sitting too close to combustible materials and vegetation, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. A spark then caused a fire at the home located on San Carlos Drive.
MICHELIN Guide adds 8 Central Coast eats
On the Central Coast, at least eight restaurants here will be part of the upcoming MICHELIN Guide. These businesses are recommended by inspectors, but it does not mean they have a MICHELIN Star yet.
CHP asks for witness information in Saturday highway shooting
California Highway Patrol in Buellton is asking the public for any witness information on a highway shooting outside of Lompoc on Saturday, Nov. 12. The post CHP asks for witness information in Saturday highway shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
28-year-old Arroyo Grande man identified as victim in fatal Nov. 4 shooting
San Luis Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of the fatal Nov. 4 road rage shooting as 28-year-old Alexander Montero Pille. The post 28-year-old Arroyo Grande man identified as victim in fatal Nov. 4 shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Second teen suspect arrested in Santa Maria shooting
Santa Maria police have arrested a second person in connection with a shooting that seriously injured two teens in early October.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sale closed in San Luis Obispo: $2.9 million for a condominium
A condominium built in 1979 located in the 3000 block of Rockview Place in San Luis Obispo has a new owner. The 1,028-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 28, 2022. The $2,900,000 purchase price works out to $2,821 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 3,839-square-foot lot.
SLO County nurse said she was a doctor. Now she has to pay $20,000 fine, DA says
The Arroyo Grande woman began going by “doctor” after earning a PhD in nursing, court documents show.
Power restored to Orcutt, Santa Maria area PG&E customers
Around 1,000 PG&E customers were without power in parts of Santa Maria and areas of Orcutt Tuesday morning.
