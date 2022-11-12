ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gopoly.com

Cal Poly Baseball Team Announces 11-Member Recruiting Class

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly's 11-member baseball class of 2024 National Letter of Intent signees includes three southpaw pitchers and five players who are 6-foot-4 or taller. The class also includes a second transfer from Hancock College, lefty Luke Kovach, a Cabrillo High School graduate who will join...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
gopoly.com

Ritter Named Mechanics Bank Cal Poly Student-Athlete of the Week

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After becoming the first Mustang to qualify for the NCAA XC Championships since 2018, graduate student Jake Ritter has been named the Mechanics Bank Cal Poly Student-Athlete of the Week for the second time in three weeks. An impressive 12th-place finish at the NCAA...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
syvnews.com

Classic November pattern forms with cold, windy mornings and crisp nights | Central Coast Weather Report

Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

New owners at Jada Winery accused of unneighborly behavior

Neighbors of a Templeton winery owned by the Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery out of Los Angeles are complaining of sleepless nights after the family decided to place a loud wind machine next to a neighbor’s home. Claire Mamakos is infuriated that the new winery owners appear not...
TEMPLETON, CA
drifttravel.com

Santa Ynez Valley adds two more restaurants to MICHELIN Guide California

The Santa Ynez Valley is now home to two more MICHELIN-rated restaurants after Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos and peasants FEAST in Solvang were recently added to the MICHELIN Guide California. Bar Le Côte and peasants FEAST were among the 37 “New” restaurants to be added to the MICHELIN Guide California.
SOLVANG, CA
calcoastnews.com

Barbecue sparks fire at home in San Luis Obispo

Firefighters extinguished a blaze before it could cause significant damage to a San Luis Obispo home on Sunday. At about 12:40 p.m., a barbecue smoker was left unattended and sitting too close to combustible materials and vegetation, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. A spark then caused a fire at the home located on San Carlos Drive.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sale closed in San Luis Obispo: $2.9 million for a condominium

A condominium built in 1979 located in the 3000 block of Rockview Place in San Luis Obispo has a new owner. The 1,028-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 28, 2022. The $2,900,000 purchase price works out to $2,821 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 3,839-square-foot lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy