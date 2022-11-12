Elon Musk recently posted a tweet regarding Bitcoin [BTC], wherein he mentioned that “BTC will make it, but might be a long winter.”. In line with the above-mentioned tweet, Bitcoin’s latest price action was not that promising, as the king coin failed to register major upticks. According to CoinMarketCap, BTC’s price was down by over 14% in the last seven days, and at press time, it was trading at $16,774.72 with a market capitalization of over $321.9 billion.

1 DAY AGO