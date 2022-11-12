Read full article on original website
You Don’t Need To Travel To Europe To Enjoy This Authentic Christmas Market
Do you wish the European Christmas markets weren’t so far away? Well, you aren’t the only one. One of the favorite activities for military spouses stationed in Europe is attending the annual Christmas markets. Military spouses’ clubs have long held holiday bazaars as fundraisers for their clubs’ scholarship and grant programs.
Chronicle
Group Plans Project to Advocate for Oakley Carlson One Year After She Was Learned to Be Missing
With the discussion of Oakley Carlson, the missing 5-year-old girl from Oakville, consistently growing in and out of the Grays Harbor community, there will be another opportunity for people to advocate their support for Oakley. Light The Way Missing Persons Advocacy Project is putting together a project to commemorate the...
thurstontalk.com
What To Do with Feral Cats: Joint Animal Services Launches Community Cat Program in Thurston County
Not sure what to do with feral cats in your neighborhood? Maybe you’ve been feeding them but are just tapped out. Maybe it started with one, but now there are six and that’s just too much. Joint Animal Services has adopted a Community Cat Program throughout Thurston County that answers all your needs and saves feral cats’ lives.
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
Chronicle
Red Cross Sets Up Emergency Shelter for Winlock Fire Evacuees at Salvation Army in Centralia
The American Red Cross set up a shelter location at the Salvation Army’s Centralia location Saturday for those displaced by Tuesday’s devastating fire at the Winlock Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel. The evacuees were initially taken to the OYO Hotel in Chehalis after the fire Tuesday night. The...
Chronicle
Dog Court Part Two: Calling to Order the Lewis County Dangerous Animal Designation Board in the Case of Mr. Scruffy-Bottoms
Editor’s Note: This is the second piece of a two-part series. “Dog Court” is intended to detail the history and proceedings of Lewis County’s Dangerous Animal Designation Board. Find the first installment here. On Aug. 9, two dogs, a 1-year-old male yellow lab named Bo and...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday
A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
2 carjacking suspects flee from troopers in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two carjacking suspects led law enforcement on a pursuit through Lewis and Thurston counties Monday where shots were fired and police shot a suspect. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said Lewis County Sheriff's deputies were pursuing a vehicle that was carjacked just after 12 p.m....
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
12 Arrested as Part of 'Net Nanny' Operation in Western Washington
CHEHALIS, WA - Twelve people were taken into custody over the weekend in Lewis County, Washington as part of a multi-agency 'Net Nanny' operation to catch those allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The multi-day operation reportedly involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Lewis County...
100-year-old veteran celebrates Veterans Day by thanking others for their service
OLYMPIA, Wash. — An Army veteran who served her country in three wars spent Veterans Day thanking others for their service. “Thank you for all you did,” retired Army Lt. Col. Barbara Nichols said during a Vietnam veterans event at the state Capitol Friday. Nichols, who turned 100...
Chronicle
Outdoors Report: Adna Man Lands 45-Pound Chinook in Lewis River
The fish pictured here were caught by Adna resident Marvin Keller on the Lewis River Tuesday, Nov. 8. "The Chinook was estimated to be 45 pounds," Keller wrote. The fish was "safely returned to the river to complete his spawning cycle," Keller said. The Chronicle publishes photos from successful local fishing and hunting outing. To be included, send photos and details to news@chronline.com.
Road rage incidents rising across western Washington
WASHINGTON, USA — Road rage incidents have been increasing in Western Washington over the past few years. On Friday, a nine-year-old boy was shot in Renton and less than a month ago, a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Skykomish. Law enforcement officials...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 30 Fatal, Clatsop Co., Nov. 14
On November 10, 2022, at approximately 6:36PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on US-30, near MP 82. The preliminary investigation indicated the pedestrian, Hannah Jean Olson (25) of Astoria, attempted crossing US-30 at the intersection with old US-30, near MP 82. Olson crossed in front of a white Kia Sorento, operated by Remington Fay Toristoja (28) of Naselle (WA), who was traveling eastbound on US-30. Olson was struck and killed as she entered the eastbound lane of travel. The operator of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation. Witnesses to the crash also remained on scene and provided statements. OSP was assisted by the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
Chronicle
Updated: One Suspect Dead in Shootout With Police After Chase From Lewis County
One suspect is dead and another was injured following a shootout in South Thurston County Monday that came after a pursuit that originated in Lewis County, according to a spokesperson from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects reportedly fled into Washington after an earlier incident in Oregon. Napavine...
A new Sea-Tac-sized airport is needed. No one wants it, but ‘handwriting is on the wall’
“But it’s not just your backyard. It’s your whole yard. And your house. My livelihood, yeah, it would cease to exist.”
KIRO 7 Seattle
Numerous homes vandalized in northeast Tacoma with thousands of dollars in damages
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have released photos of suspects who vandalized numerous homes in northeast Tacoma late last month. On Oct. 30, teenage suspects who were recorded by surveillance cameras, as well as other suspects, broke decorations and threw pumpkins at house windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to a post on the Tacoma Police Department’s Facebook page.
KOMO News
1 dead, 2 others injured following officer-involved shooting in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Thurston County Monday afternoon. Officials said two men, who were wanted in Oregon, were spotted in a stolen car in Lewis County around 1 p.m. Monday. That's when Lewis County deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the men kept driving and a pursuit began.
Stage 1 burn ban in effect for greater Pierce, Snohomish counties
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 air quality burn ban for greater Pierce and Snohomish counties, except for the town of Darrington, effective 3 p.m. Sunday. The ban prohibits burning fires in fireplaces, on uncertified wood stoves and outdoors. Visible smoke from any device is...
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lewis County (Lewis County, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Lewis County on Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol, the accident happened near the unincorporated village of Cora at around 2 p.m. Gregory Harrington, 62, of Edgewood, was driving a Ford F-150 truck moving east when he attempted to pass...
KIRO 7 Seattle
‘At the least it’s kind of gross’: Mattresses at Tacoma hospital oozing fluids
TACOMA, Wash. — A dispute over damaged mattresses is pitting a Tacoma hospital against some of its nurses and their union. The Washington State Nurses Association says nurses complained months ago that damaged mattresses at St. Joseph Medical Center were oozing fluids. The nurses wanted the mattresses to be replaced, but say it’s not happening fast enough.
