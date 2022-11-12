ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Valley Catholic girls soccer wins 3A/2A/1A state title behind 3 overtime goals

By Austin White
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BiCt6_0j8nlhuW00 Catlin Gabel couldn't score after an opening-minute goal while the Valiants poured it on late for fourth state title.



Things couldn't have started worse for the Valley Catholic High School girls soccer team in the 3A/2A/1A state championship game.

After coming under an early barrage from No. 1 seed Catlin Gabel, the Eagles scored 45 seconds into the match on a shot from Pia Patrikson, and it felt like the Valiants might be in trouble against their league foe who they lost to 2-1 earlier in the season.

Instead, the Valiants collected themselves and held the Eagles off the board the remainder of the first half.

"I think we got down on ourselves a little bit," said Malia Groshong, Valley Catholic junior standout. "As soon as the end of the first half went on, we started to gain momentum and knew we wanted it."

In the second half, Valley Catholic went to work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0j8nlhuW00

The Valiants dominated possession for most of the second 40 and eventually scored the equalizer in the 55th minute on a corner kick from Calista Everson in which her entry pass curled into the back right corner for the goal.

That shot helped force overtime where Valley Catholic truly took over, scoring three goals, starting with a shot from Elizabeth Louie from about 40 yards out that went off the Catlin Gabel goalkeeper's hands and into the back of the net.

Groshong closed the door in the second overtime period with two goals right in front of the net, the first on a breakaway pass from Haven Zaw-Tun and the second off a corner kick.

That left the Valiants as 3A/2A/1A state champions with a score of 4-1, the fourth state title in program history and the first since 2017 when the Valiants won in 4A.

"We're just extremely happy. I couldn't have done it without my teammates," said Groshong, who was named the player of the match for Valley Catholic.

Groshong did more than score the final two goals for the Valiants. Her constant presence at the forward spot was a tall task to keep at bay for 80 minutes, let alone an extra 20 in OT for Catlin Gabel.

Toward the end of regulation, Groshong went all out on a steal attempt that worked and earned her a shot toward the net that curled left and wide. But that attack was just a foreshadow of the overtime periods to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOGOn_0j8nlhuW00

"I've been in a lot of big, Power Five schools and she's a phenomenal athlete to watch," Valley Catholic first-year head coach Morgan Fry said of Groshong. "Very versatile, I know I can put her in any position and she thrives. She dominates at everything she touches on the field. This is not a shock to anybody."

What makes the run to a state title more incredible for the Valiants is first-year coach Fry, who said this is her first season coaching soccer ever in her career after being a strength and conditioning coach at collegiate programs.

Couple that with the fact that Valley Catholic has only one senior on this 2022 roster, and it would have been understandable if the Valiants had a tougher season.

Instead, the young squad sits atop of the 3A/2A/1A realm for the state of Oregon.

"It was definitely different coming from collegiate to high school," Fry said. "My coaching is very militant and structured and expectations are high, but they caught on really quickly. As a team, it helped unify them mentally just as much physically, so that helped."

What helped for one duo might have been Malia and her younger sister, Madison Groshong, a freshman.

With Madison in the back as a defender and Malia up top attacking, the two made a powerful duo Saturday.

And they'll get a chance to do it all again next year.

"I think just trust, we trust each other," Malia said of the team's composure without many seniors. "I would put my life in all of them, we cover each other's backs. And (Madison) is like my best friend, so I love spending this with her."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beaverton Valley Times

Prep Football Wrap: Liberty, Westview get Columbia Cup wins

Which Washington and Columbia County high school football teams stayed alive in the 2022 postseason.Tualatin 53, Mountainside 21 The Timberwolves scored on the first play from scrimmage and ultimately tallied 14 points in the game's first 1:11 en route to and easy quarterfinal win over visiting Mountainside. "I don't know that I've ever seen anything like it," Tualatin head coach Dominic Ferraro said. "We just kind of shot out of a cannon…but after that we reminded the guys that Mountainside wasn't going to quit. That's a good group over there and a well-coached team, and we knew they were going...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro mistakenly discharged over 1 billion gallons of water

Officials say customers won't see any disruptions after water was accidentally diverted into the Trask River. The Hillsboro Water Department accidentally diverted more than a billion gallons of water out of the Barney reservoir and into the Trask River last month due to a meter reading malfunction, city officials say. Thanks to heavy rainfall and forecasts for the rest of fall and winter, officials say there should still be plenty of drinking water to go around in town, and repair costs are expected to be minimal. The error was discovered in October, when Hillsboro staff began investigating why...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Andrea Salinas wins election to Oregon’s 6th Congressional District

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Associated Press is reporting Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the race for the US House of Representatives 6th District nearly a week after voting ended. Salinas currently holds 50 percent of the vote with 92 percent of votes reported. Republican candidate Mike Erickson carries...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon’s 6th Congressional District still ‘too close to call’ nearly a week later

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly a week after the election and Oregon’s newest congressional district still doesn’t have a clear winner. As of Monday evening, Democrat Andrea Salinas was ahead of her Republican counterpart, Mike Erickson by just a few thousand votes. The outcome of this seat is one of at least 20 seats still up for grabs and will help determine which part has power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dale lives in Tigard, a city district six covers. He said he hasn’t seen a congressional race this highly contested in Oregon before.
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

1920s: The Oregon Klan Self-Destructs

The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
OREGON STATE
Beaverton Valley Times

A&E: Classic rock and classical guitar coming to local stages

Portland's Westside also plays host to storytelling performances, holiday plays and more, from Nov. 10.Art Shows & Exhibits INDIGENOUS VOICES — Artwork by Abdiel Flores Ubaldo, Luis Jimenez Castro, Hampton Rodriguez and Orquidia Violeta depicts elements of individual and cultural identities, on display through Nov. 18. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro. 97116 ART SHOW — The 97116 Art Show in Forest Grove returns for its fifth anniversary as a free event from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20. There is an opening...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man

The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
TUALATIN, OR
107.3 KFFM

3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV

3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Wlnsvey Campos Is Oregon’s Youngest State Senator

Wlnsvey Campos: On Tuesday, voters in Oregon chose Wlnsvey Campos, a Democratic state representative from Aloha, to represent Senate District 18. Campos is the state’s youngest-ever state senator. In addition, this marks the second occasion on which Campos has attained a political landmark connected to his age. Wlnsvey Campos...
OREGON STATE
alamedahistory.org

100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland

We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Ben Bowman ready to hit ground running

The newly elected Oregon House representative believes he'll be the youngest openly gay legislator in the state.When Ben Bowman was elected to the school board for the Tigard-Tualatin School District in 2019, not only was he the youngest to ever achieve that position at age 27, but he was also the first openly gay member of the board. Fast forward ahead three years and Bowman, who was elected handily to represent Oregon House District 25 on Tuesday, said he now believes he has the rare distinction of being the youngest LGBTQ legislator in Oregon history. He will be 30 by...
TIGARD, OR
KGW

Voters on opposite ends of Portland helped Gonzalez beat Hardesty in city council race

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland had just one city council seat decided by this November midterm election, which saw incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty lose to challenger Rene Gonzalez. A team from The Oregonian studied the race and found something interesting about the voter demographics — Gonzalez received the bulk of his votes from two ends of the city that seemingly couldn't be more opposite.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton school board weighs tearing down historic building

The school district is looking to make room for the new Beaverton High School.Out with the old, historic buildings — in with the new? The Beaverton school board at its Monday, Nov. 14, meeting is set to consider taking the first step in what could result in the demolition of the historic Merle Davies Building next to Beaverton High School. Planning continues for district projects under the bond measure passed in May, which includes a completely new Beaverton High School building, next door to the existing building. To make room, the board is considering tearing down the former elementary school...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
555
Followers
2K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy