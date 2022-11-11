ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Drake Maye remembers former fellow Charlotte area high school star Devin Chandler after tragic shooting

Chapel Hill, N.C. — News surrounding the shooting deaths of three Virginia football players is reverberating around the college football world. The players had forged many relationships through football, leaving a broad-reaching impact beyond the UVA campus. At Tuesday's media availability, UNC quarterback Drake Maye spoke about growing up...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Wake County hosting adoption fair in Raleigh this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. — If you've ever considered adoption, Wednesday is the deadline to register for a free event aimed at helping people navigate the process. Wake County will host an adoption fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Wake County Commons Building at 4011 Carya Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Rape on campus: 3 rape reports in 5 days at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months. Looking through the UNC Police crime log, WRAL News found 13 reported...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Shooting reported in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Wednesday were investigating a shooting in a Durham neighborhood. Around midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a home on Angier Avenue. Crime scene tape was stretched in front of multiple homes, but investigators were focused on one home and a car...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Duke Energy: Don't fall victim to power bill scams

RALEIGH, N.C. — According to Duke Energy, there are nearly nine times more reported scam attempts involving power bills this year compared to last. Wednesday is Utility Scam Awareness Day, and 5 on Your Side has some tips. Last year, Duke Energy had 17,000 reported scam attempts. This year,...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Pittsburgh offers Clinton junior wide back Josiah McLaurin

Clinton, N.C. — Clinton junior wide back Josiah McLaurin has reported an offer from the ACC's University of Pittsburgh. It is the third offer McLaurin has reported, following verbal opportunities from Florida A&M and UNC Charlotte. He shared the news on Monday morning. Listed as a "wide back," McLaurin...
CLINTON, NC
WRAL News

Woman shot in Durham neighborhood, 3 cars hit by bullets

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman was shot Wednesday in a Durham neighborhood. Around midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a home on Angier Avenue. A woman was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Crime scene tape was stretched in front of multiple...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Love, Nance help No. 1 North Carolina beat Gardner-Webb

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Barely a week into the season and there’s impatience for No. 1 North Carolina. The Tar Heels can hardly wait to get better and start showing it. “We’re used to it by now,” guard Caleb Love said. “We’re only three games in, but the mistakes we’re making at both ends of the court are unacceptable. We’re going to fix it. It’s everybody.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Sheriff: No reason to believe missing Wendell boy is in any harm

WENDELL, N.C. — There is no reason to believe a missing Wendell boy was abducted or "is in any harm," the sheriff said Wednesday. Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker spoke Wednesday, saying although the FBI is involved in the search for 9-year-old Bentley Stancil, there is no reason to believe he was abducted. Cold weather may be the biggest threat to the boy, the sheriff suggested.
WENDELL, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh leaders defer rezoning of North Hills to December, when city council will have four new members

RALEIGH, N.C. — The next time the Raleigh City Council considers whether to rezone land in the North Hills neighborhood, it will have four new members. The city council voted unanimously on Tuesday to hold the next hearing on North Hills rezoning on Dec. 6, the same day that new council members – Mary Black-Branch, Megan Patton, Jane Harrison and Christina Jones – are set to be sworn in.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Sanford mother finds 25-year-old man in her teen's bedroom

SANFORD, N.C. — In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Sanford Police responded to a home in Sanford, where a man was found inside a child's bedroom. The 13-year-old child's mother called police after finding the suspect inside her daughter's bedroom. Wildel Bravo Rodriguez, 25, was still at the...
SANFORD, NC
WRAL News

Two killed in head-on crash on I-440 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A crash on Tuesday closed the entire eastbound direction of I-440 near New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. near Exit 13 for New Bern Avenue. The road was closed until 6 a.m., and traffic was being diverted onto New Bern Avenue.
RALEIGH, NC
