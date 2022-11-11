Read full article on original website
Drake Maye remembers former fellow Charlotte area high school star Devin Chandler after tragic shooting
Chapel Hill, N.C. — News surrounding the shooting deaths of three Virginia football players is reverberating around the college football world. The players had forged many relationships through football, leaving a broad-reaching impact beyond the UVA campus. At Tuesday's media availability, UNC quarterback Drake Maye spoke about growing up...
Wake County hosting adoption fair in Raleigh this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — If you've ever considered adoption, Wednesday is the deadline to register for a free event aimed at helping people navigate the process. Wake County will host an adoption fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Wake County Commons Building at 4011 Carya Drive.
Rape on campus: 3 rape reports in 5 days at UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months. Looking through the UNC Police crime log, WRAL News found 13 reported...
Future of North Hills could be decided in final Raleigh City Council meeting before new leaders take seats
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Hills could look very different in the next few years. A developer on Tuesday will make a new offer to the Raleigh City Council in a push to approve a much-debated rezoning. Kane Realty wants to rezone land within the shopping center to build taller...
Shooting reported in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Wednesday were investigating a shooting in a Durham neighborhood. Around midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a home on Angier Avenue. Crime scene tape was stretched in front of multiple homes, but investigators were focused on one home and a car...
Dad of missing Wendell boy said the 9-year-old dropped backpack, ran into woods
WENDELL, N.C. — Searches resumed Wednesday for 9-year-old Bentley Stancil, who never got on his bus Tuesday morning, instead dropping his backpack and running into the woods near his home. WRAL News spoke to Brandon Stancil, the boy's father. He said he has not been able to sleep since...
Duke Energy: Don't fall victim to power bill scams
RALEIGH, N.C. — According to Duke Energy, there are nearly nine times more reported scam attempts involving power bills this year compared to last. Wednesday is Utility Scam Awareness Day, and 5 on Your Side has some tips. Last year, Duke Energy had 17,000 reported scam attempts. This year,...
Neighbors: Dog leash hanging from tree at Raleigh apartment resembled noose
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. Residents who live in the Courtland East Midtown apartments off Six Forks Road told WRAL News they were shocked, disgusted and worried about their safety after seeing the rope.
Pittsburgh offers Clinton junior wide back Josiah McLaurin
Clinton, N.C. — Clinton junior wide back Josiah McLaurin has reported an offer from the ACC's University of Pittsburgh. It is the third offer McLaurin has reported, following verbal opportunities from Florida A&M and UNC Charlotte. He shared the news on Monday morning. Listed as a "wide back," McLaurin...
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood, 3 cars hit by bullets
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman was shot Wednesday in a Durham neighborhood. Around midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a home on Angier Avenue. A woman was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Crime scene tape was stretched in front of multiple...
Love, Nance help No. 1 North Carolina beat Gardner-Webb
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Barely a week into the season and there’s impatience for No. 1 North Carolina. The Tar Heels can hardly wait to get better and start showing it. “We’re used to it by now,” guard Caleb Love said. “We’re only three games in, but the mistakes we’re making at both ends of the court are unacceptable. We’re going to fix it. It’s everybody.”
Woman dies after being hit by SUV while crossing Raleigh street
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman died from being hit by an SUV while crossing a Raleigh street on Tuesday morning. Raleigh police said Sarah Meilike, 38, was walking across Wilmington Street near Chapanoke Road around 8:40 from west to east in a crosswalk. Police found that Meilike had a...
Sheriff: No reason to believe missing Wendell boy is in any harm
WENDELL, N.C. — There is no reason to believe a missing Wendell boy was abducted or "is in any harm," the sheriff said Wednesday. Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker spoke Wednesday, saying although the FBI is involved in the search for 9-year-old Bentley Stancil, there is no reason to believe he was abducted. Cold weather may be the biggest threat to the boy, the sheriff suggested.
Three killed, including juvenile, in head-on crash in Wayne County
LA GRANGE, N.C. — Three people, including a juvenile, were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 70 Bypass. The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. in La Grange, near the Wayne and Lenior County line. The driver was traveling east in the westbound lanes.
Raleigh leaders defer rezoning of North Hills to December, when city council will have four new members
RALEIGH, N.C. — The next time the Raleigh City Council considers whether to rezone land in the North Hills neighborhood, it will have four new members. The city council voted unanimously on Tuesday to hold the next hearing on North Hills rezoning on Dec. 6, the same day that new council members – Mary Black-Branch, Megan Patton, Jane Harrison and Christina Jones – are set to be sworn in.
Sanford mother finds 25-year-old man in her teen's bedroom
SANFORD, N.C. — In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Sanford Police responded to a home in Sanford, where a man was found inside a child's bedroom. The 13-year-old child's mother called police after finding the suspect inside her daughter's bedroom. Wildel Bravo Rodriguez, 25, was still at the...
FBI joins search for Wake County 9-year-old missing for over 12 hours
WENDELL, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 9-year-old boy. An Amber Alert was issued just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, hours after police initially announced their search. Tuesday's rain and cold temperatures can lead to hypothermia, making the effort to find him even more...
Two killed in head-on crash on I-440 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A crash on Tuesday closed the entire eastbound direction of I-440 near New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. near Exit 13 for New Bern Avenue. The road was closed until 6 a.m., and traffic was being diverted onto New Bern Avenue.
Two men wanted after woman shot, car riddled with bullets in Harnett County
BUNNLEVEL, N.C. — Harnett County deputies are looking for two men they believe are behind a shooting Monday afternoon near the corner of Lemuel Black and Anderson Creek School roads. Deputies said Cor’darius La’mar Stephens and Dreshawn Bratcher, both 25 and of Raeford, fired shots from a Dodge Charger...
Presidential turkey pardoning ceremony: Joe Biden to pardon turkey, alternate raised in North Carolina
The White House announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden will pardon a Thanksgiving turkey from North Carolina. On Nov. 21, Biden will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation on the South Lawn of the White House. He is set to save a turkey and its alternate, both raised at Circle S Ranch in Monroe, North Carolina.
