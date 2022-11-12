Read full article on original website
10,000 brains in a basement: The dark and mysterious origins of Denmark's psychiatric brain collection
From 1945 to 1982, nearly 10,000 brains from psychiatric patients who died in Danish hospitals were removed and preserved. From ethical questions and scientific potential to the personal implications across generations, this is the story of Denmark's brain collection.
Geologists discovered a hidden 8th continent leaving some skeptical
Imagine learning that there could be a missing continent. Most maps today portray the world with seven distinct continents; North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica. What if I told you that there was a potential eighth continent lying beneath the Earth’s surface?
JetBlue is launching service to Paris from JFK and Boston
JetBlue joins United and Delta in the rush to reconnect US cities to Europe after pandemic-induced route reductions.
All-Inclusive Luxury Beachfront Resort In Cancun Has Rafa Nadal Tennis Center
The Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa is a sprawling complex offering 674 guest rooms and suites. Looking for luxury all-inclusive beachfront resort with a full-service spa, entertainment and a world-class tennis academy all in one location? The Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa is a sprawling complex offering 674 guest rooms and suites. Opened since 2018, the resort is a 45-minute commute from the Cancun International Airport. It is so expansive that while it is possible to walk everywhere on the property, golf carts and electric water taxis shuttle guests quietly around the resort on a canal that winds its way throughout the property.
The Petulant King
A difficult labor—30 hours!—and someone has to make the terrible decision. Right there in a Buckingham Palace bedroom, with mother and child etherized upon the table, deft hands make the cut, the unwilling baby is tugged out—and it’s done. A boy! Clever girl. To sleep, to...
Quest 2 Discounted for Limited Time, Includes Free Copy of ‘Resident Evil 4’ & ‘Beat Saber’ – Road to VR
This summer Meta raised the price of Quest 2 by $100 and tossed in a copy of Beat Saber to stave off growing costs. Now as the company heads into the holiday season, Quest 2 is set to go on sale for a limited time, this time including a free copy of Resident Evil 4 in addition to VR’s favorite block-slashing rhythm game.
Home Tour | Bronte Beach House by Tom Mark Henry
Some residences are adorned with bold visual narratives. Then there are those where quiet junctions, an intrinsic link to place and the gentle conjuring of light become striking elements considerate of the human experience. Bronte Beach House by Tom Mark Henry is the latter. Three distinct elements unite to inform...
Trovants: The "Living" Rocks That Move, Grow and Multiply
Mike is a freelance writer and researcher who enjoys exploring urban legends, myths, rabbit holes and old folk stories. There's something about Trovants and their weird spherical and cylindrical shapes that instantly make them stand out from the rocks and stones around them. But these rocks don't just look unique but have incredible abilities you wouldn't expect from such objects.
