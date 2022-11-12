Read full article on original website
Report Says Alameda Research ‘Didn’t Trade Crypto,’ Speculators Think SBF’s Political Connections Let FTX Fly Under the Radar
On Nov. 11, 2022, FTX Trading Ltd. filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware. The news followed a few days of speculation and evidence that had shown the digital currency exchange was likely insolvent. The company’s bankruptcy filing and information concerning Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) quantitative cryptocurrency trading firm Alameda Research shed some more light on the situation. Moreover, crypto proponents have questioned why U.S. regulators let FTX fly under the radar.
FTX Bankruptcy: From Binance to Voyager, Here’s How Crypto Firms Are Exposed to the Collapsed Crypto Exchange
After major crypto exchange FTX filed for US bankruptcy protection on Friday, the crypto industry is bracing for further fallout. Some of FTX’s investors have said they are writing their investment down to zero. Other crypto firms may be exposed to FTX by having held tokens on the exchange...
2 More Crypto Platforms Pause Withdrawals as Liquid Global and Salt Lending Cite Exposure to FTX – Bitcoin News
On Nov. 15, 2022, the crypto exchange Liquid Global revealed that it has suspended fiat and crypto withdrawals “until further notice.” The same day, customers leveraging the crypto lending platform Salt were also informed that Salt has paused withdrawals and deposits. Furthermore, the crypto lender Blockfi is reportedly in the process of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Blockfi halted withdrawals five days ago and the lender said on Monday that the pause would continue.
Cryptopunks Climb Past Bored Ape NFT Floor Values Amid Crypto Market Carnage – Markets and Prices Bitcoin News
During the last five days, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) stemming from the Cryptopunks NFT collection have surpassed Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs in terms of floor value. Statistics over the last ten days show the floor value of Cryptopunks NFTs remained above the 60 ether zone, while BAYC-based NFT floor values dropped below the 60 ether range.
Huobi Becomes Latest Crypto Exchange to Disclose Proof-of-Reserves – Exchanges Bitcoin News
Huobi, the Seychelles-based crypto exchange, recently became the latest digital asset exchange platform to reveal the number as well as the value of its digital assets held in reserves. Huobi has said disclosing the assets held in reserves helps to boost users’ confidence in the exchange as well as to improve transparency.
Target releases dim forecast as US stocks stumble
Target cut its forecasts for the holiday season and said its sales slowed sharply in recent weeks. Retail sales rose last month, but it's unclear why.
US Law Enforcement Directs Paxos to Freeze More Than 11,000 PAXG Tokenized Gold Coins – Bitcoin News
According to the blockchain infrastructure company Paxos, the firm has frozen 11,184.38 pax gold (PAXG) tokens held on the platform FTX.com. The regulated token issuer noted that it was directed to freeze the PAXG tokens after “direction from U.S. federal law enforcement.”. Paxos Complies With U.S. Law Enforcement Request...
Where Next for Blockchain Technology After FTX Collapse?
The bankruptcy filing by crypto giant FTX, along with the dramatic drop in the value of most cryptocurrencies in 2022, has raised new questions regarding the future of blockchain technology. November 13, 2022 •. Financial markets were buzzing with stories surrounding the collapse of crypto giant FTX this past week....
European Customers Can Now Trade ETH/EUR Pair on bitFlyer
Benefit from zero-fee pricing on one of the world’s most stable and secure crypto trading platforms. bitFlyer, one of the world’s largest and most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges, continues to expand its global footprint as it rolls out its Ethereum to Euro (ETH/EUR) pair to traders located in Europe. This announcement highlights bitFlyer’s commitment to expanding its product suite while playing to the firm’s core strength – providing industry-leading liquidity and deeply discounted fees to its sophisticated crypto trading community.
KuCoin Token (KCS) Loses 20% As Top Coins Bleeding
While trading in the red zone at press time, the KuCoin token (KCS) has lost substantially in the last 7 days. The token had joined the entire crypto market in its downward trend after the FTX implosion. However, exchanges like KuCoin may benefit from the recent failure of the FTX collapse.
CryptoCom CEO Tries to Reassure Investors; Says Balance Sheet Strong, Exchange Not in Trouble
Singapore-based crypto exchange CryptoCom’s chief executive said the firm will prove all naysayers wrong on the platform being in trouble, and that it has a robust balance sheet and took no risks. Chief executive Kris Marszalek took questions in a livestreaming YouTube address, and also said the platform always...
Pundi X’s on-chain payment app for merchants now called Cashier Pro, adds Tron
Pundi X, a blockchain payments startup, recently announced that its “On-chain payment” function within its XPOS crypto point-of-sale platform is now known as “Cashier Pro” and available for all merchants. Cashier Pro enables merchants to accept crypto payments from 3rd party blockchain wallet users across multiple blockchain networks, including Bitcoin Lightning Network, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and […]
Solutions Coming for Creating, Managing SBOMs
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. As we reported recently, the vulnerable, often-attacked software supply chain is still very much unsecured. But there is some good news—since we looked at the subject last year, progress has been made on one of the most discussed solutions: the software bill of materials (SBOMs).
PAX Gold (PAXG) Leads Weekly Gains Among Top Coins
As the market suffers from FTX’s liquidity crisis, PAX Gold (PAXG), a commodity-backed crypto, continues to lead weekly gains. The 65th largest crypto by market cap was seen keeping a week-on-week gain of 5.26% and an intraday gain of 1.12%. Based on current market movement, PAX Gold is the week’s highest gainer. In fact, no other altcoin could boast of any gains, as the entire board was painted red.
With Digitate ignio™, Enterprises Managing a Multi-Cloud Strategy Automate Processes and Reduce Costs
Organizations that have embraced a cloud-first model are seeing a myriad of benefits. The elasticity of the cloud allows enterprises to easily scale up and down as needed. In practice, rather than commit to just one cloud service in today’s world of more distributed organizations due to Covid-19, many enterprises prefer to have multiple cloud solutions they source from a variety of vendors.
Citi backs Indian SaaS startup Lentra as it plans to expand internationally • TechCrunch
Existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Susquehanna International Group (SIG) led the round with strategic participation also from Citi Ventures, a subsidiary of the New York-based investment banking giant Citigroup. This is Citi Ventures’ first investment in a fintech out of India, and this round overall underscores how far the...
Manhattan District Attorney Freezes $1.3 Million in Crypto — Seeks to Return Funds to Fraud Victims – Regulation Bitcoin News
Manhattan District Attorney (DA)’s Office has frozen more than $1.3 million in cryptocurrency “during fraud investigations conducted over the past ten months.” The authority said: “We are returning that money to the victims of these schemes — while raising awareness to prevent future fraud.”. $1.3...
Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors Launched in India
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Pro 9 were launched in India on Tuesday. The company’s Surface-branded laptops will be available for purchase in India by the end of the month. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 models are equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, and are certified as Intel Evo devices. The laptops were launched in global markets last month by the company as the latest models in its Surface portfolio.The laptops will go on sale in India on November 29, according to the company.
Line Messaging Launches ‘Game Dosi’ Web3 Platform in Japan, Here’s What Its About
The Line mobile messaging service has decided to roll out a Web3 platform in Japan. Named ‘Game Dosi’, this blockchain gaming platform will allow Web3 game firms to launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and provide an easy-to-use development kit tool. The aim of Game Dosi is to accelerate the Web3 gaming culture among players, as well as developers. Japan has been investing heavily in Web3 to establish itself as a pioneer in adopting this technology.
Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation works surprisingly well with AMD FSR and Intel XeSS
Why it matters: Nvidia announced that DLSS 3 would come equipped with the ability to generate whole frames when it announced the RTX 4000-series and its new software stack. What it didn’t say was that frame generation could be de-coupled from DLSS and even works with upscalers from the competition.
