Dixie D’Amelio Teams Up With Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson For ‘I Remember’ Remix – Listen & Watch the Video! | Cheat Codes, Dixie D’Amelio, First Listen, Music, Music Video, Russell Dickerson

“Ask and you shall receive” isn’t so much of a cliché when you’re a Sabrina Carpenter stan. After fans requested over and over that she make a video for her song “Nonsense,” the Emails I Can’t Send singer delivered. On Thursday night, Carpenter released an “unserious” video that matches the song’s energy, which has been a fan-favorite on her tour. Plus, the visual features cameos from her real-life besties. “The ‘Nonsense’ video really happened because of the fans persistently asking, and that’s the coolest feeling,” Carpenter tells Rolling Stone about the Danica Kleinknecht-directed visual, which follows the singer getting ready...

5 DAYS AGO