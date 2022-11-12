Dixie D’Amelio Teams Up With Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson For ‘I Remember’ Remix – Listen & Watch the Video! | Cheat Codes, Dixie D’Amelio, First Listen, Music, Music Video, Russell Dickerson

Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album
Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
Sabrina Carpenter Shares Music Video For “Nonsense”
Of all the pop gems on her latest album, emails i can’t send, Sabrina Carpenter’s fans have singled out “Nonsense” as an uncontested favorite. The playful, earworm of a song bottles up all that nervous energy that comes along with a new relationship. She sings in the chorus, I’ll be honest / Lookin’ at you got me thinkin’ nonsense / Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in.
Sabrina Carpenter Becomes the ‘Dipshit’ Boy She Likes in Silly ‘Nonsense’ Video
“Ask and you shall receive” isn’t so much of a cliché when you’re a Sabrina Carpenter stan. After fans requested over and over that she make a video for her song “Nonsense,” the Emails I Can’t Send singer delivered. On Thursday night, Carpenter released an “unserious” video that matches the song’s energy, which has been a fan-favorite on her tour. Plus, the visual features cameos from her real-life besties. “The ‘Nonsense’ video really happened because of the fans persistently asking, and that’s the coolest feeling,” Carpenter tells Rolling Stone about the Danica Kleinknecht-directed visual, which follows the singer getting ready...
K-Pop Fans Share What They Find So Special About The Genre
There's a reason K-pop has made such huge waves in the past few years; here are a few of them!
Kim Petras Drops Lyric Driven ‘If Jesus Was a Rockstar’
Dance-pop artist, Kim Petras, has blessed fans with her new single “If Jesus Was a Rockstar,” the follow-up to her hit single, “Unholy,” with Sam Smith. The sensation behind the recently released Slut Pop, Petras delivers a guitar-driven, pop-heavy performance with her latest single. With guidance from her pop hero, producer Max Martin, “If Jesus Was A Rockstar” finds the pop star opening up and reflecting on her own relationship with spirituality.
countryfancast.com
Hank Williams Jr. All My Rowdy Friends Have Settled Down (Music Video and Lyrics)
Enjoy watching Hank Williams Jr. "All My Rowdy Friends Have Settled Down" live performance and see the song details here. . . The Hank Williams Jr. All My Rowdy Friends Have Settled Down song was released in September 1981 as the first single from the album The Pressure Is On. The song was Williams Jr.’s fifth number one hit on the country chart and stayed at number one for one week starting November 21, 1981.
techaiapp.com
Disney Debuts ‘Moon Girl Magic’ Music Video From Upcoming Series ‘Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur’ – Watch Now! | Diamond White, Disney Branded Television, Disney Channel, Music, Music Video
The music video and full song has been unveiled for “Moon Girl Magic“!. This is the theme song for the upcoming series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, and is sung by the show’s star and voice of Moon Girl, Diamond White. Series executive producer Raphael...
Brenda Lee’s “I’m Sorry”: A 15-Year-Old Girl’s Song That Blew Everyone Away
“I’m Sorry” was a 1960 hit song by American singer Brenda Lee. Ronnie Self and Dub Allbritten penned it, and Brenda sang the song when she was still 15 years old. After its release, the song peaked on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart number one spot in July 1960.
Comments / 0