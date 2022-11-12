ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joiner, Morsel each score 26; N.C. State routs FIU 107-74

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jarkel Joiner and Casey Morsel each made six 3-pointers and finished with 26 points to lead North Carolina State to a 107-74 rout of Florida International. The pair combined for 19-of-28 shooting and 12 of 15 from long range. It was a career best for Morsel. Terquavion Smith added 15 points for N.C. State (3-0). LJ Thomas and Dusan Mahorcic each scored 12 points. Denver Jones scored 19 points and John Williams Jr. had 14 to lead FIU (2-1), which shot 52.5% (31 of 59) from the field but committed 22 turnovers and was outrebounded 40-29.
Love, Nance help No. 1 North Carolina beat Gardner-Webb

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Caleb Love scored 20 points and Pete Nance had 18 points as No. 1 North Carolina fended off Gardner-Webb for a 72-66 victory Tuesday night. RJ Davis contributed points on consecutive possessions down the stretch and finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels (3-0). Armando Bacot added 10 points. Anthony Selden scored 21 points, Julien Soumaoro had 17 points and Kareem Reid added 10 points for Gardner-Webb (0-3), which faced a top-ranked team for the first time. After trailing by 16 in the second half, the Runnin' Bulldogs were within 60-54 with less than four minutes to play.
