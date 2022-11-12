ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State erupts with emotion as courageous Kamryn Babb catches TD pass

By Barry Werner
 3 days ago
One touchdown — let alone the final one — by Ohio State in its 56-14 romp over Indiana on Saturday stood out.

Why?

Because of what it took for Kamryn Babb to get to the end zone as a Buckeye. Babb was a four-star prospect coming out of high school before landing in Columbus.

He has had 4 ACL injuries in his life and kept coming back.

That’s why Ryan Day and everyone on the sidelines were emotional when Babb caught an 8-yard touchdown pass with 8:49 left in the fourth quarter. It was Babb’s first college catch, too.

The videos and pictures tell the story.

Babb’s college career:

• Kam is in his fifth season with the program and has graduated with his degree in communications

• He is a four-time OSU Scholar-Athlete, a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, and has two seasons of eligibility

• Was voted a team captain by his teammates in the fall of 2021, but missed playing the season because of a knee injury

• Also missed the 2018 and 2019 seasons with knee injuries, respectively

• Realized his first action as a Buckeye during the 2020 season, playing in seven games and missing only the game at Michigan State

Janalee Brunton
3d ago

It was a definitely a moment…and the way the entire team celebrated with him. It was great.

