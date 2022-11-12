ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

West Virginia upends Oklahoma on last-second field goal by Casey Legg

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
One win can make a season for some schools. West Virginia had that happen on Saturday.

The Mountaineers got a 25-yard field goal from Casey Legg — how great a name is that for a kicker — as time expired to down Oklahoma, 23-20, in Big 12 play.

The kick was a sort of redemption for West Virginia’s special teams. Earlier, they had botched a PAT and it turned into 2 points for Oklahoma when Billy Bowman Jr. returned it to the end zone.

The Mountaineers had lost 9 straight games to the Sooners, dating to Jan. 2, 2008. On that date, they managed to beat Oklahoma in a Fiesta Bowl.

Oklahoma has 4 losses through 9 games. The Sooners have not lost this many games since they went 8-5 in 2009.

