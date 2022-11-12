ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Greene Shines In Relief, Legg’s FG Lifts WVU Over Oklahoma

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m285R_0j8nNnHA00

Backup quarterback Garrett Greene ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third score, and Casey Legg’s 25-yard field goal as time ran out lifted West Virginia to a 23-20 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday.

West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) beat the Sooners for the first time since joining the Big 12 in 2012. The Mountaineers avoided being eliminated from bowl consideration but still must win its final two games to qualify for the postseason.

Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5) will have to wait another week to try to become bowl eligible.

The Sooners had the chance to retake the lead but Zach Schmit’s 46-yard field goal try hit the right upright with 6:24 remaining.

West Virginia took over at its 29 and Greene drove the Mountaineers the length of the field. He converted a fourth-down pass for 5 yards to Bryce Ford-Wheaton to the Oklahoma 34 and he ran 7 yards on third down to the Oklahoma 10 with 51 seconds left.

That set the stage for Legg, who has made all 13 of his field goal tries this season.

Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims rushed for 211 yards, including TD runs of 12 and 5 yards. His second score put the Sooners ahead 20-13 late in the third quarter. Mims now has 1,113 yards for the season.

Greene played two series in the first half and the entire second half in relief of JT Daniels. Greene’s 11-yard TD run that followed his 16-yard pass to Kaden Prather on fourth down early in the fourth quarter tied the score at 20-20.

Greene finished with 119 rushing yards on 14 carries. He completed 12 of 22 passes for 138 yards.

Daniels had his second straight lackluster outing. He completed 7 of 12 passes for 65 yards and threw his seventh interception in the last five games. He also was sacked to push the Mountaineers out of field goal range late in the second quarter.

EXTRA-POINT FOLLIES

After Greene’s 5-yard TD run just before halftime, West Virginia’s Kolten McGhee dropped the extra-point snap in the rain. Kicker Casey Legg grabbed the ball and briefly looked toward the end zone before he was hit by Oklahoma’s Robert Spears-Jennings and fumbled. McGhee made another attempt to pick up the ball, but Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman scooped it up and ran 88 yards for two points, giving the Sooners a 12-6 halftime lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma: The Sooners piled up 236 rushing yards but were held scoreless in the fourth quarter. The Sooners now have the most losses in a season since 2014 and have been eliminated from the Big 12 title chase. This marks the first time since 1998-99 that Oklahoma will not have back-to-back seasons of at least 10 wins.

West Virginia: Sitting the immobile Daniels for the second half against a swarming Oklahoma defense was the difference.

Oklahoma hosts Oklahoma State next Saturday. The Sooners have won the teams’ last three meetings in Norman, Okla., and eight of the past nine at home.

West Virginia hosts No. 23 Kansas State next Saturday. The Mountaineers have won the last three games against the Wildcats in Morgantown.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Light Snowfall Possible Overnight As Winter System Moves In

A rain-to-snow mix is possible Monday across northeastern and southeastern Oklahoma with mostly minor accumulations for those areas that do receive snowfall. Locations west and southwest of the immediate area have higher chances for impactful snow that could result in travel issues. These locations are currently under a winter weather advisory with a small portion of west-central Oklahoma in a winter storm warning where the highest snowfall totals are expected. As of this morning, the Tulsa metro is not included in a travel advisory. Dry conditions are currently underway this morning but will support some rain to snow mix this afternoon and early evening. Temps currently in the 30s will reach the lower 40s early afternoon before dropping into the mid-30s late this afternoon and tonight. This system quickly exits the area this evening with dry and cold weather remaining for the rest of the week.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

BOK Center Announces Lizzo Concert Coming In May 2023

The BOK Center announced that Lizzo is coming to Tulsa next year. The venue slowly revealed the artist's name on Monday with a display on the roof of the Grand Lobby Plaza at 3rd and Denver entrance. The 3x Grammy Award-winning artist will bring her "The Special 2our" to Green Country on May 20 with tickets going on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Mentorship Program From USA BMX To Graduate First Class

Twenty kids are graduating Tuesday night from the first-ever RISE mentorship program in Tulsa. It's geared towards underserved youth and hosted by the USA BMX Foundation and Terence Crutcher Foundation. Program leaders say kids learn mobility, independence, and self-discovery through riding their bikes, then take those skills into their lives.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

A Cold Weather Pattern Through The Weekend

We'll track two additional cold fronts over the next few days along with the potential for some flurries or light snow, mostly Friday into pre-dawn Saturday. A stronger storm system is possible late next week as we approach the Thanksgiving Holiday period. A cold front will move across the area...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Women's Retirement Group Sews Blankets For Those In Need

With temperatures dropping and chances for snow in the forecast, a group of Tulsa women is trying to do Something Good for the homeless. The colder temperatures have many people in Green Country looking forward to snuggling up in their homes to stay warm. But for the homeless, that’s not an option, so the Women's Group at University Village Retirement Community is making blankets to help.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police: Homeowner Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Fleeing Burglary Suspect

A Tulsa homeowner has been arrested after he shot a man who he claimed was trying to break into his house near 81st and Harvard, according to Tulsa Police. Police say, David Roland, has been arrested because he appears to have chased the suspected burglar down the street before shooting them once in the stomach. Tulsa Police say they got a call from Roland around 3:15 Monday morning saying he had just shot someone who was trying to break into his house. Roland later told Detectives that he was going to bed when he heard a car driving down the street. Roland said he assumed it was a burglar and stated to detectives that no one drives through the neighborhood at that time unless it's a thief.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy