Read full article on original website
Related
ENO accuses Arts Council of ‘howling mistake’ over plans to slash funding
Chief executive hits back in row over future of opera and call for shows to be held away from grand venues
Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Want to understand Britain’s decline? Try catching a train in the north of England
In a country understandably gripped by a feeling of autumnal doom, the 11th-hour cancellation of the latest burst of train strikes may look like a welcome outbreak of calm, and of tentative optimism. Though some sources whisper that the rail unions may be adjusting to the fact that the industry has very little money, the RMT’s Mick Lynch says the industrial action “has made the rail employers see sense”, implying concessions that have yet to become clear.
BBC
London councils wait in trepidation for Autumn Statement
The chancellor's statement is being awaited with some dread at councils across London. There is no scope for further cuts. Quite the opposite. Boroughs are already facing the need to find savings of £700m next year - and that's before Mr Hunt even gets to his feet in the House of Commons.
operawire.com
Korean National Opera to Present ‘La Bohème’
The Korean National Opera is set to present a production of Puccini’s “La Bohème” in time for the holiday season. The Puccini favorite will open on Dec. 1 and run through the 4th at the Opera Theater, Seoul Arts Center. Sebastian Lang Lessing will conduct a...
Panel to investigate crab and lobster deaths on north-east coast of England
The UK government is to set up an independent expert panel to investigate the cause of the mass die-offs of crabs and lobsters on the north-east coast of England, it has announced. The panel will consider the impact of dredging around a freeport development in Teesside and the presence of...
thenationalnews.com
Anger at plan to house asylum seekers at Yorkshire wedding venue with helipad
On a quiet leafy country lane in East Yorkshire, with views across 6.8 hectares of grounds to the Humber Bridge, is a four-star boutique hotel. With its own helipad, the Hull Humber View in North Ferriby, 14 kilometres from Hull, has been one of the jewels in the crown for hotel chain Best Western.
operawire.com
Opera Hong Kong Reveals 2023 Slate
Opera Hong Kong has unveiled its 2023 season. The season kicks off with Puccini’s “La Bohème.”. That will be followed up by a Opera Hong Kong 20th Anniversary gala concert. Performance Date: April 2, 2023. Next up is a production of Verdi’s “Il Trovatore.”. Performance...
‘An acutely difficult time’: companies respond to Arts Council funding decisions
Eclipse, a black-led touring company based in Leeds, is still digesting the news that its annual grant from Arts Council England will more than double to £563,474. “We’re relieved, and grateful for the support in the current climate,” said Lekan Lawal, Eclipse’s artistic director. “But we’re also very aware of the impact of the news [of the 2023-26 settlement] on a lot of friends and collaborators and the communities they serve. So it’s a bittersweet situation, and we’re still trying to work out what the ramifications are.”
BBC
Aerial photographer's England collection goes online
Thousands of photographic negatives and prints, taken by a pioneering aerial photographer, are being made available to view for the first time. Harold Wingham, who hailed from the New Forest, took photos across south-west England between 1951 and 1963. Wingham used hand-held aerial reconnaissance cameras to produce images with excellent...
BBC
NI Protocol: UK plays down imminent breakthrough
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has played down expectations of a deal soon over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Mr Cleverley said he does not want people to get the idea "we are on the cusp of some amazing breakthrough". He told a committee of MPs on Tuesday that while there is...
BBC
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
£1.6bn contract for Royal Navy support ships awarded to UK consortium
A British-led consortium has been chosen as the preferred bidder to build new support ships for the Royal Navy – creating 1,200 new jobs in UK shipyards and hundreds more in the supply chain – the Ministry of Defence has said.The £1.6 billion contract will see final assembly for the three vessels – each the length of two Premier League football pitches – take place at Harland & Wolff’s shipyard in Belfast.They will be built to an entirely British design by Bath-based BMT which forms the rest of the Team Resolute consortium along with Navantia UK.This contract will bolster technology...
operawire.com
Artist of the Week: Pietro Spagnoli
Italian Bass-Baritone to celebrate ‘Chiara e Serafina’s” 200th Anniversary at Donizetti Opera Festival. This week, the Donizetti Opera Festival opens its 2022 season featuring three operas including “Chiara e Serafina,” a rarely performed work and one that flopped at its premiere in 1822. However, for its 200th anniversary the Donizetti is bringing the work back with a young cast and veteran buffo bass-baritone Pietro Spagnoli.
Four rare electric cranes receive Grade II listing in Bristol
Four rare electric cranes in Bristol have been given a Grade II listing.The cranes, erected in 1951 at Prince’s Wharf in Bristol and used to handle cargo, are the only group of Stothert and Pitt travelling cranes known to be in working order.They remained in usage until the last trading ship off-loaded timber at the wharf in November 1974. The docks finally closed for good in 1977.Their commanding presence attracts visitors to the harbourside and reminds people of how Bristol grew to be a major trading portRebecca Barrett, Historic EnglandDuring its heyday a twice-weekly service ran between the Prince’s Wharf...
operawire.com
Q & A: Composer Lori Laitman on Creating Her Fifth Opera ‘Uncovered’
On Nov. 16, City Lyric Opera will present the New York premiere of composer Lori Laitman and librettist Leah Lax’s “Uncovered.”. The opera, which premiered in March 2022 in Utah, is based on Lax’s memoir exploring her journey out of Hasidic Judaism to freedom as a gay woman.
operawire.com
CD Review: Opera Rara’s ‘Zingari’
After last year’s release of Donizetti’s “L’Ange de Nisida” it is now the turn of Leoncavallo’s “Zingari” to be featured in a flawlessly produced recording by Opera Rara and its artistic director, Carlo Rizzi, at the helm of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
operawire.com
Soundstreams to Open 40th Anniversary Season with ‘Encounters – Sacred Sounds: Creator, Christianity, and Finding Paths Forward’
On December 1, 2022, Soundstreams will present “Encounters – Sacred Sounds: Creator, Christianity, and Finding Paths Forward.”. This latest installment in the series will feature two Associate Curators from the community: Rena Roussin will curate two programs focusing on indigenous voices, while Cheldon Paterson will explore “sampling” in the communities of new music and hip-hop.
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Police planes to move to Leeds Bradford Airport
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) is to move its aeroplanes to Leeds following the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Four of its planes have been based at DSA since 2019, but will be temporarily located at Leeds Bradford Airport. The final NPAS flight left Doncaster on Tuesday to...
Comments / 0