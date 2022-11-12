Packers place CB Eric Stokes on injured reserve

The 2022 season for Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes will likely end after nine games.

The Packers placed Stokes on injured reserve on Saturday. The second-year cornerback suffered knee and ankle injuries against the Detroit Lions last Sunday, and coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday it’s “unlikely” that Stokes would play again this season.

The exact injury for Stokes is currently unknown.

On the field for 477 defensive snaps over nine games in 2022, Stokes produced 26 tackles. He did not have a pass breakup after creating a team-high 14 as a rookie.

Without Stokes, the Packers will start Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas as the cornerbacks in the base defense, with Keisean Nixon and Darnell Savage as the most likely options in the slot.

Filling Stokes’ roster spot is cornerback Corey Ballentine, who was signed from the practice squad on Saturday.