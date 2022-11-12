Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goutrgv.com
Women's Basketball Wins Home Opener
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team won its home opener 61-55 over the University of Northern Colorado Bears on Tuesday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Sophomore Iyana Dorsey led the Vaqueros (2-1) with a career-high 27 points while going a...
goutrgv.com
Cruz, Emiliano, Santos & Lowery Combine for Six All-WAC Honors
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) volleyball team, the 2022 Western Athletic Conference Champions, learned on Tuesday that graduate student outside hitter Sarah Cruz is the WAC Player of the Year and a member of the All-WAC First Team, sophomore setter Luanna Emiliano is the WAC Setter of the Year and a member of the All-WAC First Team, junior middle blocker Luisa Silva Dos Santos is a member of the All-WAC Second Team, and head coach Todd Lowery is the WAC Coach of the Year as voted on by the WAC head coaches based on results during WAC play.
goutrgv.com
Men's Basketball Signs JJ Howard for 2023-24
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Men's Basketball Head Coach Matt Figger announced on Wednesday the signing of 6-5 guard JJ Howard for the 2023-24 season. Howard is a senior at Mission College Preparatory Catholic in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Last season, he...
goutrgv.com
Home Series With Houston Headlines 2023 Baseball Schedule
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Tuesday the 55-game UTRGV Baseball schedule for the 2023 regular season, featuring the first home series against Houston since 1995 scheduled for March 3-5. The Vaqueros open the season at UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. against Houston Christian. They will play 31 home games headlined by series against Central Michigan and Houston as well as a midweek game against Texas State.
goutrgv.com
Holiman Earns WAC Freshman of the Week Honors
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced on Monday the freshman guard Adante' Holiman of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) is the WAC Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week. Holiman averaged 9.5 points on 50% shooting (5-10) from the field, including 60% (3-5)...
goutrgv.com
Men's Basketball Wins Second-Straight Game
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team won its second-straight game, beating the University of St. Francis Fighting Saints, a team coached by former legacy institution UTPA head coach Ryan Marks (2009-13), 77-51 on Monday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Junior...
goutrgv.com
Women's Basketball Kicks Off Home Slate on Tuesday Against Northern Colorado
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team (1-1) is set to host the University of Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) in their first home game of the season on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Tickets are on sale...
Brownsville Veterans Football Looks to Make Program History
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Veterans football team will face Victoria West in the area round of the playoffs on Thursday night. Although Victoria West ended the regular season with a 5-5 record, Brownsville Veterans head coach Kelley Lee says the Warriors have players that can cause defenses troubles. They’re a balanced team, run […]
underdogdynasty.com
UTRGV prepares to launch its football program
Following the passage of a successful student referendum to increase athletic fees from $15 per credit hour to $26.25, Division I football is coming to the Rio Grande Valley soon. Thanks to a financial plan and budget requests submitted to the University of Texas Board of Regents, we now have...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
PSJA North looks to correct mistakes in Area Round
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA North football team beat Donna 41-7 in the bi-district round of the playoffs. While the score indicates a comfortable victory, the Raiders had some hiccups in the first half. “We had a couple of turnovers early, PSJA North head coach Marcus Kaufmann said....
St. Joseph’s football season comes to an end
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — St. Joseph fell at home to the Woodlands Christian Academy, ending the Bloodhounds season. The 28-21 loss gave the Bloodhounds their third loss on the year, finishing with an 8-3 record. A close game throughout, but the 14-point second half lead for the Woodlands was too much for St. Joseph to […]
Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new eatery will be opening this week, serving up hot chicken that turned $900 into an international name in restaurants. Dave’s Hot Chicken, a scrappy late-night turned hot chicken sensation, on Monday announced the grand opening for its McAllen location. The restaurant chain started with four friends in California, who “set […]
Texas' National Butterfly Center makes a comeback after right-wing attacks
The wildlife sanctuary’s conservation work has been overshadowed by political drama over its location on the border.
utrgvrider.com
University officials respond to art majors’ complaints
The UTRGV School of Art and Design director and Parking and Transportation Services executive director have responded to complaints made by an art major and member of The Rider staff in the Nov. 7 opinion column. In the column, the student complained about the schedule of the Valley Metro bus...
riograndeguardian.com
GBIC: Lots are selling fast at North Brownsville Industrial Park
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – If everything goes well with negotiations the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation is currently involved in with various potential tenants, there will only be one or two lots left at Brownsville North Industrial Park. That is the message from Constanza Miner, interim executive director and CEO of...
riograndeguardian.com
McAllen city manager to give overview of 2022/23 budget at Citizens League event
MCALLEN, Texas – The McAllen Citizens League and the McAllen Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Council have announced that their November meeting will feature McAllen City Manager Roel ‘Roy’ Rodriguez as program speaker. Rodriguez will provide an overview of the newly adopted McAllen FYE 22/2023 Budget and...
Post Register
Texas woman faces 20 years in prison after smuggling spider monkey into US
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KMPH) — A Texas woman pleaded guilty to illegally smuggling a spider monkey into the United States. 20-year-old Savannah Valdez pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the U.S. without first declaring and invoicing it and running from an immigration checkpoint. According to court documents, Valdez tried to...
HEB Feast of Sharing dinner scheduled for Wednesday
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B will be serving holiday memories one plate at a time Wednesday at its annual Feast of Sharing event. The 29th annual holiday dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Harlingen Convention Center, located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive. The invitation is open […]
‘Oskar’ comes to Hidalgo County to help students deal with learning loss
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “Oskar’s Not So Simple Comeback” by Houston’s Alley Theatre is coming to Hidalgo County. County Judge Richard F. Cortez has arranged for numerous visits to Hidalgo County schools from Alley Theatre beginning Nov. 14 through 17. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a sudden need to change habits and routines, remote learning being […]
KRGV
Nearly 200 students enrolled in Donna ISD's early learning program
The Donna Independent School District held a ribbon-cutting on Monday for its shared campus of two elementary schools. Students in grades PreK-3 to second grade start out at M. Rivas Primary Discovery Academy. They then make the short jump over to J.W. Caceres Intermediate Discovery Academy for third through fifth grade.
Comments / 1