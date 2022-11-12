ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

goutrgv.com

Women's Basketball Wins Home Opener

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team won its home opener 61-55 over the University of Northern Colorado Bears on Tuesday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Sophomore Iyana Dorsey led the Vaqueros (2-1) with a career-high 27 points while going a...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Cruz, Emiliano, Santos & Lowery Combine for Six All-WAC Honors

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) volleyball team, the 2022 Western Athletic Conference Champions, learned on Tuesday that graduate student outside hitter Sarah Cruz is the WAC Player of the Year and a member of the All-WAC First Team, sophomore setter Luanna Emiliano is the WAC Setter of the Year and a member of the All-WAC First Team, junior middle blocker Luisa Silva Dos Santos is a member of the All-WAC Second Team, and head coach Todd Lowery is the WAC Coach of the Year as voted on by the WAC head coaches based on results during WAC play.
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Basketball Signs JJ Howard for 2023-24

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Men's Basketball Head Coach Matt Figger announced on Wednesday the signing of 6-5 guard JJ Howard for the 2023-24 season. Howard is a senior at Mission College Preparatory Catholic in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Last season, he...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Home Series With Houston Headlines 2023 Baseball Schedule

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Tuesday the 55-game UTRGV Baseball schedule for the 2023 regular season, featuring the first home series against Houston since 1995 scheduled for March 3-5. The Vaqueros open the season at UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. against Houston Christian. They will play 31 home games headlined by series against Central Michigan and Houston as well as a midweek game against Texas State.
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Holiman Earns WAC Freshman of the Week Honors

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced on Monday the freshman guard Adante' Holiman of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) is the WAC Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week. Holiman averaged 9.5 points on 50% shooting (5-10) from the field, including 60% (3-5)...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Basketball Wins Second-Straight Game

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team won its second-straight game, beating the University of St. Francis Fighting Saints, a team coached by former legacy institution UTPA head coach Ryan Marks (2009-13), 77-51 on Monday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Junior...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville Veterans Football Looks to Make Program History

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Veterans football team will face Victoria West in the area round of the playoffs on Thursday night. Although Victoria West ended the regular season with a 5-5 record, Brownsville Veterans head coach Kelley Lee says the Warriors have players that can cause defenses troubles. They’re a balanced team, run […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
underdogdynasty.com

UTRGV prepares to launch its football program

Following the passage of a successful student referendum to increase athletic fees from $15 per credit hour to $26.25, Division I football is coming to the Rio Grande Valley soon. Thanks to a financial plan and budget requests submitted to the University of Texas Board of Regents, we now have...
EDINBURG, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

PSJA North looks to correct mistakes in Area Round

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA North football team beat Donna 41-7 in the bi-district round of the playoffs. While the score indicates a comfortable victory, the Raiders had some hiccups in the first half. “We had a couple of turnovers early, PSJA North head coach Marcus Kaufmann said....
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

St. Joseph’s football season comes to an end

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — St. Joseph fell at home to the Woodlands Christian Academy, ending the Bloodhounds season. The 28-21 loss gave the Bloodhounds their third loss on the year, finishing with an 8-3 record. A close game throughout, but the 14-point second half lead for the Woodlands was too much for St. Joseph to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new eatery will be opening this week, serving up hot chicken that turned $900 into an international name in restaurants. Dave’s Hot Chicken, a scrappy late-night turned hot chicken sensation, on Monday announced the grand opening for its McAllen location. The restaurant chain started with four friends in California, who “set […]
MCALLEN, TX
utrgvrider.com

University officials respond to art majors’ complaints

The UTRGV School of Art and Design director and Parking and Transportation Services executive director have responded to complaints made by an art major and member of The Rider staff in the Nov. 7 opinion column. In the column, the student complained about the schedule of the Valley Metro bus...
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

GBIC: Lots are selling fast at North Brownsville Industrial Park

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – If everything goes well with negotiations the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation is currently involved in with various potential tenants, there will only be one or two lots left at Brownsville North Industrial Park. That is the message from Constanza Miner, interim executive director and CEO of...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

McAllen city manager to give overview of 2022/23 budget at Citizens League event

MCALLEN, Texas – The McAllen Citizens League and the McAllen Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Council have announced that their November meeting will feature McAllen City Manager Roel ‘Roy’ Rodriguez as program speaker. Rodriguez will provide an overview of the newly adopted McAllen FYE 22/2023 Budget and...
MCALLEN, TX
Post Register

Texas woman faces 20 years in prison after smuggling spider monkey into US

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KMPH) — A Texas woman pleaded guilty to illegally smuggling a spider monkey into the United States. 20-year-old Savannah Valdez pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the U.S. without first declaring and invoicing it and running from an immigration checkpoint. According to court documents, Valdez tried to...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

HEB Feast of Sharing dinner scheduled for Wednesday

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B will be serving holiday memories one plate at a time Wednesday at its annual Feast of Sharing event. The 29th annual holiday dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Harlingen Convention Center, located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive. The invitation is open […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Nearly 200 students enrolled in Donna ISD's early learning program

The Donna Independent School District held a ribbon-cutting on Monday for its shared campus of two elementary schools. Students in grades PreK-3 to second grade start out at M. Rivas Primary Discovery Academy. They then make the short jump over to J.W. Caceres Intermediate Discovery Academy for third through fifth grade.
DONNA, TX

