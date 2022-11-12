RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) volleyball team, the 2022 Western Athletic Conference Champions, learned on Tuesday that graduate student outside hitter Sarah Cruz is the WAC Player of the Year and a member of the All-WAC First Team, sophomore setter Luanna Emiliano is the WAC Setter of the Year and a member of the All-WAC First Team, junior middle blocker Luisa Silva Dos Santos is a member of the All-WAC Second Team, and head coach Todd Lowery is the WAC Coach of the Year as voted on by the WAC head coaches based on results during WAC play.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO