Duke Falls To Kansas, 69-64

A young Duke team gave Kansas a good game, in stretches a dominant game, before the more experienced Jayhawks came back to win 69-64. Duke’s inexperience showed, especially early and late, when the freshmen often lacked discretion. You saw Kyle Filipowski rushing shots and driving when passing would have worked better, Mark Mitchell bulling his way inside with no plan and three pointers being launched too quickly, resulting in the natural conclusion, lots of misses (3-21).
DBR Podcast # 458 - An Easy Weekend

It was a great weekend to be a Blue Devil, from the basketball court to the gridiron. In basketball, Duke takes down USC Upstate after a quick burst from the otherwise overwhelmed Spartans, and on Saturday, the football team dominated Virginia Tech. We are back to talk about all of it.
How To Watch Duke And Kansas In The Champions Classic

Duke and Kansas square off Tuesday night in the annual State Farms Champions Classic. Kansas is the defending national champions and ranked #6 while Duke, which also made last spring’s Final Four, comes in at #7. Duke basketball games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives...
