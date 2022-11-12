A young Duke team gave Kansas a good game, in stretches a dominant game, before the more experienced Jayhawks came back to win 69-64. Duke’s inexperience showed, especially early and late, when the freshmen often lacked discretion. You saw Kyle Filipowski rushing shots and driving when passing would have worked better, Mark Mitchell bulling his way inside with no plan and three pointers being launched too quickly, resulting in the natural conclusion, lots of misses (3-21).

DURHAM, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO