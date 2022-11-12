Read full article on original website
thechampaignroom.com
A big-time big man, a star scorer and other early season takeaways
The Illini have taken care of business so far on the court with a 3-0 start after games against Eastern Illinois, Kansas City and Monmouth. All of the wins have been by 30+ points and have been a good opportunity to get everyone on the roster some valuable playing time.
thechampaignroom.com
No. 19 Illinois blows by Monmouth behind 63-point first half
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The 19th-ranked team in the land looked very legit Monday night. In the final feel-out game they’ll play before heading to Vegas and taking on some insanely tough competition, Illinois used lights-out shooting and impressive defense to propel them past Monmouth, 103-65. “The ball had...
thechampaignroom.com
This Week in Illini Athletics: Nov. 14-20, 2022
Welcome to “This Week in Illini Athletics,” a weekly review of the past week of Illini sports and a preview of the week to come. Football (7-3 Overall, 4-3 Big Ten) Last Week: What is there to say? If you are reading this you probably watched the game or at least know what happened. You probably have heard over a million different takes and opinions on the loss to Purdue. To come so close to something that the Illini haven’t achieved in years (trip to Indy), to have it slip away is heart-breaking. Everyone has the right to be mad and discouraged, but let's rewind real quick. The Fighting Illini are 7-3... Who in their right mind ever thought we would be disappointed at a 7-3 Fighting Illini football team? Surely not me, especially after having to endure the dark ages of Lovie & Beckman; being mediocre was a successful season. Not anymore. Those days are now in the past as the Illini have now become a contender in the west, who recently have hit a hard learning curve. So be discouraged and mad, but what the boys have done this year is nothing short of incredible and shouldn’t be taken for granted. Plus... a way to Indy still exists.
thechampaignroom.com
How to Watch Illinois vs. Monmouth: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Illinois -24.5 O/U 141. Quick Hits. Illinois Fighting Illini...
