The last time Michigan went 12-0, Brian Griese was starting under center, a young Tom Brady had only 15 pass attempts in his sophomore season and Charles Woodson was headlining a defense allowing 9.5 points per game. That was back in 1997, but the third-ranked Wolverines find themselves in a...
Purdue still has a chance to win the Big Ten West Division title despite a 1-2 record in the past three games. Beginning with Saturday’s visit from struggling Northwestern in West Lafayette, Ind., the Boilermakers must win their final two regular-season games while hoping Iowa loses at least once over the next two weeks.
