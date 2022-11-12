Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Portugal's World Cup warm-up match
Cristiano Ronaldo has made more headlines for his comments off the pitch than for his playing ability over the last few weeks as the World Cup has drawn near. And it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon, with reports coming out on Wednesday that the Portuguese superstar will miss his team's World Cup warm-up match against Nigeria. Ronaldo reportedly pulled out of training because of a stomach bug.
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria score as Argentina thump UAE in warm-up
Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches with a comfortable 5-0 win over the United Arab Emirates in their final World Cup warm-up game. Angel di Maria scored twice as Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi and Joaquin Correa also added goals in Abu Dhabi. Messi unselfishly set-up Manchester City's Alvarez...
Comments / 0