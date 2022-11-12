Tax hike would hit 10 million Americans Mark J. Warshawsky: No to eliminating (or raising) the Social Security tax

Read full article on original website
Americans setting up for retirement failure, surveys show
Americans are setting themselves up for less-than-golden years if the economy slides into recession, according to findings from a few surveys. As people adjust to higher inflation and prepare for difficult times, more of them are putting off retirement and reducing retirement savings, thinking they will work into the customary retirement years.
Survey: NC residents suspicious of health insurers Do North Carolinians trust their health insurers? Survey says: No.
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) Most North Carolinians don't believe their health insurance provider has their best interest in mind. They also believe their providers are a huge factor in rising healthcare costs, according to the latest. Meredith College. poll. The poll, released Tuesday, involved 1,012 respondents - all over age 18...
Insurance for eCommerce Startup Spott, Introduces Revolutionary Pay-As-You-Sell Model for Insurance Premiums
This advanced, data-powered payment approach will enable ecommerce businesses to pay insurance according to what they sell. /PRNewswire/ -- Spott, the company fortifying eCommerce businesses with data-powered insurance, announced today the launch of its Pay-As-You-Sell liability insurance which allows ecommerce sellers to start paying insurance premiums based on how much they sell – never exceeding the original premium amount. By releasing the Pay-as-You-Sell pricing model, Spott is leveraging its deep understanding of eCommerce businesses and the need they have to correlate their expenses with revenue generated which will ultimately ease the financial burden for digital businesses and make them more resilient.
DESERT FINANCIAL'S ($8.2 B ASSETS – 417,000 MEMBERS) DIGITAL INSURANCE AGENCY SHATTERS INSURANCE SALES RECORDS
Desert Financial's digital insurance agency shatters insurance sales records by selling home or auto insurance to 52% of members who were quoted. It’s a powerful confirmation that a FI can play the critical role of trusted insurance advisor to their customers for insurance purchases that 100% of their customers have to make every year."
DiNapoli: Problems Caused by Outdated System Left State's Unemployment Insurance Program Vulnerable to Fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The state Department of Labor's (DOL) failure to replace its long-troubled. (UI) system and ad hoc workarounds to compensate for the old system weakened oversight and ultimately contributed to an estimated billions of dollars in improper payments during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an audit released today by State Comptroller.
Retail Sales, Credit Card Debt & Interest Rates Rise in Tandem
"American consumers keep spending — but not without the help of their credit cards. Retail sales jumped 1.3 percent in October from the month before and 8.3 percent from a year ago, according to the latest federal data, as purchases of automobiles, furniture, and food services ramped up amid rising prices. The data came as retailers such as Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe's beat Wall Street estimates on their third quarter earnings, and presented a picture of an economy that is heading into the holiday season with real momentum. At the same time, Target reported a decline in profit and projected slower...
EMPLOYERS® Becomes Preferred Provider for Workers' Compensation at the Colorado Restaurant Association
EMPLOYERS, America's small-business insurance specialist, has been chosen as a workers' compensation preferred provider for the. . The program offers a variety of benefits and resources to CRA members, including an 8-percent policy credit on workers' compensation through EMPLOYERS's nationwide network of independent insurance agents. Teaming up with the CRA...
Woodruff Sawyer's 2023 P&C Looking Ahead Guide Predicts a Hardening Market Amidst Economic Uncertainty, War, and Supply Chain Issues
SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today the release of the 2023 Property & Casualty Looking Ahead Guide. Although the market has stabilized to an extent, factors such as the current inflationary period, the war in.
SESAME UNVEILS "SESAME @ WORK," THE ONLY CURE FOR THE PAIN OF HIGH-DEDUCTIBLE HEALTH PLANS
At HLTH, CEO tells employers (and their brokers), "Sesame offers your employees the lowest-price health care in the. It not only gets less expensive the more they use it, it also counts toward their deductible. You can be a hero to them and it will cost you. LAS VEGAS. ,
ZestyAI Partners with CSAA Insurance Group on Wildfire Model
AI-powered analytics solution to assist with underwriting and rating processes. /PRNewswire/ - As wildfires continue to threaten states across the. , ZestyAI, a leading provider of climate and property risk analytics solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), has partnered with. CSAA Insurance Group. for wildfire risk assessment. To help gauge...
Patent Issued for Home event detection and processing (USPTO 11481847): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Corder, ( Gurnee, IL , US), Srey, Rothana (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “People are often looking for ways to protect their homes. People buy insurance for exactly that reason-to protect against unforeseen risks. However, breakage, damage, etc. may occur in a home or dwelling. Although damage can be minimized if the problem or issue is recognized as soon as it occurs or as soon as possible after it occurs, often, the damage or breakage is not detected right away. For instance, a pipe may be leaking and thereby causing water damage. However, the leak might not be detected under damage to a wall, ceiling, floor, etc. is visible.
New KUBRA Research Finds Customer Experience Is Top Factor When Choosing an Insurance Provider
KUBRA, a leading provider of customer experience management solutions for some of the largest government, utility, and insurance entities, recently released a research report focused on insured billing and payment trends to help insurers determine which investments will have the most impact on customer satisfaction. Key findings of KUBRA's Insured...
Wyden, Smith Introduce Legislation to Strengthen Mental Health Care Coverage, Hold Insurance Companies Accountable
U.S. Senators (D-Ore.) and (D-Minn.) today introduced legislation to improve mental health coverage. Specifically, the bill would crack down on inaccurate health care provider listings or "ghost networks," and create stronger enforcement standards to protect those seeking mental health care. "Too often, Americans who need affordable mental health care hit...
NAIFA Financial Professionals Meeting With Members of Congress
Attendees from across the country are participating in more than 150 in-person meetings with members of. NAIFA members are insurance and financial professionals from around the country who serve Main Street American families and businesses. The meetings with their representatives and senators are focused on the financial services industry and the critical role financial planning, insurance products, and annuities play in securing the financial futures of their clients and communities. They will ask.
7 tips for choosing your health benefits for 2023
Amid higher inflation, you may be looking at ways to adjust your lifestyle and spending habits. But when it comes to health care, it's important to keep your well-being and budget in mind. Annual or open enrollment season is here - a time when more than 2,095,000 people in. New...
‘Some of the best quarters for stocks’ may follow midterm elections, experts say
The markets have gone through a rocky patch during the first three quarters of 2022, but better days may be coming now that the midterm elections are mostly over. That was the word from two Carson Group experts who said that the midterms are giving the markets a much-needed boost now that the uncertainty surrounding who will control Congress over the next two years largely has been settled.
