Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Governor Abbott Confirms He Bussed Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
TX Gov. Abbott adds Philly as drop-off location for bused illegalsLauren JessopTexas State
Migrants From Texas Didn’t Arrive On Monday but Philadelphia is Ready to Welcome ThemTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions
John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: What the Pens are Missing
The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their second in a row and three-game points streak game to a screeching halt when the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Penguins 5-2. Get the Dave Molinari Penguins’ postgame recap here. And here is my analysis of the game. Penguins analysis. While we didn’t offer...
Penguins Grades: F’s For Many in 5-2 Loss to Toronto (+)
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray made several very good saves in the second period. The Pittsburgh Penguins largely didn’t challenge him in the first or third. After a brief season turnaround, the Penguins have again lost two in a row and they now have more losses (7) than wins (6) this season.
NHL
Talkin' Isles: Andy Greene
Andy Greene talks bubble life, mentoring Noah Dobson and hitting 1,000 games. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders defenseman Andy Greene joins episode 34 of the podcast. Greene talks about:. 4:55 -...
NHL
Soucy fined $2,500 for actions in Kraken game
NEW YORK - Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy has been fined $2,500 for roughing Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois during NHL Game No. 243 in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 13, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 19:30 of the third period. Soucy...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Ride Special Teams to 4-2 Win Over Sens
Islanders score two power-play goals as they start off road trip on winning note. There was no need for a comeback on Monday night, as the Islanders jumped out ahead early and skated to a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau...
NHL
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Flames win high-scoring affair against visiting Kings. The Flames jumped out to a big lead and then held on during a wild finish as they tallied a season-high six goals to beat the visiting LA Kings 6-5 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday night. Calgary led 6-3 after 40 minutes but...
NHL
Prospecting: Winning and Scoring Ways
Many Kraken prospects are off to strong starts, including 2022 picks Jani Nyman, Ty Nelson and Kyle Jackson. Plus, AHL affiliate Coachella Valley is 'En Fuego'. Some of the Kraken front office and amateur scouting staff attended the 2022 U18 Five Nations tournament in Plymouth, MI, last week, evaluating potential draft choices next summer. It's a chance to evaluate top players from five countries - USA, Czechia, Sweden, Finland and Switzerland, compete against some of the best prospects from each country.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Sabres visit Senators, seek to end six-game skid
Toews eyes 500-assist mark for Blackhawks; Kings play at Oilers in playoff rematch. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Wednesday. Sabres need to restart with better start.
ng-sportingnews.com
On-brand John Tortorella gives brutally honest bench interview about Flyers’ poor start: ‘We suck’
You want honesty? Flyers coach John Tortorella will give you honesty. The notoriously straight shooting bench boss didn’t mince his words during his first period interview with ESPN's Brian Boucher for the Flyers’ Tuesday night contest against the Blue Jackets, criticizing the forecheck and overall play from his team.
Golf Digest
'We suck': John Tortorella delivers first signature in-game interview as Flyers coach, is all the way back
Ahhh, the in-game interview. A completely useless endeavor that no one has ever asked for, not coaches, not players, hell, not even fans. It makes you wonder why they even bother at all. Did you notice when they started doing them in the freaking dugout during the MLB Playoffs? The one sport you could mostly escape them, now you no longer can.
NHL
Maven's Memories: The Amazing Nights of Wade Dubielewicz
Wade Dubielewicz backstopped the Islanders to the 2007 playoffs during memorable late season run. Wade Dubielewicz was not your average goalie. Not by a long shot, a slap shot nor even a one-timer. Dubie -- or Dubie-Dubie-Do as some preferred calling him - didn't necessarily look like a goalie, but...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs Canucks
Henri Jokiharju will return to the lineup for the Sabres tonight in the finale of their four-game homestand against the Vancouver Canucks. Jokiharju has missed 11 games since sustaining a facial fracture when the puck was shot off his mouth in Calgary on October 20. He averaged over 20 minutes in three games this season prior to his injury and ranked second on the Sabres in average ice time last season.
NHL
Don't Fear the Reaper: Stu Grimson Reflects on Time in Nashville
Athlete. Attorney. Analyst. Author. Animated. All these characteristics describe Stu "The Grim Reaper" Grimson and the many different aspects of his life, and on Episode 180 of the Predators Official Podcast, the former Nashville Predators player and broadcaster spoke about each in depth. The newest of the bunch - animated...
NHL
Tavares scores 400th NHL goal, Maple Leafs defeat Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- John Tavares scored his 400th NHL goal and had an assist, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. "Just a big win," Tavares said. "Just that more meaningful when you do it on a night where we get two points and the group plays well, everyone contributes. Get a big win for [goalie Matt Murray]. A good feeling tonight on the plane. Then when we get back home, kind of push it aside, regroup and get ready for Thursday (against the New Jersey Devils)."
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets host the Canadiens after Jenner's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Montreal Canadiens after Boone Jenner's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Blue Jackets' 5-4 overtime win. Columbus has a 4-5-0 record at...
NHL
Devils Practice in Newark Prior to Departure for Canada | NOTEBOOK
The Devils practiced today in Newark ahead of their departure for a three-game road trip through Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa. Read below for updates, videos and more. After missing the end of Thursday's game against Ottawa and Saturday versus Arizona, Vitek Vanecek felt ready to go after an injury scare against the Senators.
NHL
Avalanche Drop 3-2 Loss to Blues
Colorado dropped a 3-2 loss to St. Louis on Monday night which snapped their previous four-game win streak. The Colorado Avalanche suffered a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday night at Ball Arena. Colorado's previous four-game point streak came to an end. The Avalanche are now 8-5-1 on the season.
NHL
Sharks 'Stache Power Rankings
Yes, November is the start of the holiday season and hockey season is in full effect but most importantly, it's mustache season. We have quite a few being grown on the team, so we decided to have some fun and create an official 'Sharks 'Stache Power Rankings'. *Disclaimer: They are...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Drop OT Heartbreaker
Winnipeg scores late, very late, to send the game to overtime and a 3-2 loss on a night when Kraken goalie Martin Jones deserved better. Seattle earns one standings point. On a night with puck luck in short supply for the Kraken, Winnipeg backup goalie David Rittich won the goalie duel over the stellar-yet-again, Martin Jones, in a 3-2 overtime heartbreaker for Kraken players and faithful alike.
Comments / 0