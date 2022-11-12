After UCLA and Oregon got upset this past weekend, USC is likely the Pac-12 Conference's last remaining College Football Playoff hope. The Trojans now must survive a clash their crosstown rival Bruins Saturday at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. USC's defense got annihilated by Chip Kelly's offense at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during the 2021 meeting, as the Bruins lit up the Trojans for 609 yards in a 62-33 UCLA victory. Veteran Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 349 yards and rushed for 46 more en route to six total touchdowns — four passing and two rushing — in the victory. And as another chapter of the storied West Coast rivalry nears, Thompson-Robinson says he's ready for an even bigger game than last year's efforts as the Bruins look to spoil USC's playoff hopes and pick up a crucial victory in the Pac-12 title picture.

