FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Two plus-size models have hit out at a nightclub, claiming they were both refused entry because of their sizeShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
247Sports
Young USC talent could emerge to boost Trojan defense
USC has "exciting opportunities" ahead of it. Lincoln Riley reiterated the fact after USC’s 55-17 win over Colorado Friday night. It starts this week with a trip to Pasadena to try to beat UCLA and clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. The Trojans control their own destiny even as one factor largely out of their control has emerged to pose a serious challenge in the season’s final two regular season games.
247Sports
UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Bruins 'want to break 60' points vs. USC Trojans, 'we hate those guys'
After UCLA and Oregon got upset this past weekend, USC is likely the Pac-12 Conference's last remaining College Football Playoff hope. The Trojans now must survive a clash their crosstown rival Bruins Saturday at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. USC's defense got annihilated by Chip Kelly's offense at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during the 2021 meeting, as the Bruins lit up the Trojans for 609 yards in a 62-33 UCLA victory. Veteran Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 349 yards and rushed for 46 more en route to six total touchdowns — four passing and two rushing — in the victory. And as another chapter of the storied West Coast rivalry nears, Thompson-Robinson says he's ready for an even bigger game than last year's efforts as the Bruins look to spoil USC's playoff hopes and pick up a crucial victory in the Pac-12 title picture.
247Sports
USC RBs Austin Jones, Raleek Brown set to step up without Travis Dye
There were not many words needed to say when USC fifth-year senior running back Travis Dye’s suffered a season-ending left leg injury in the second quarter of the Trojans’ 55-17 win over Colorado at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Friday night. “It sucks,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said....
Four More Whataburger Locations Coming to Colorado
The only time I have ever been to Texas is when I had a layover at the Dallas airport. Just because I've never been to the Lone Star state doesn't mean I don't know about one of the greatest burger chains ever created. Whataburger. There are many of us in...
thecrite.com
Getting a little too “rowdy”
School spirit might have gone too far during the homecoming football game. The Maverick football team lost their Oct. 29 game to Colorado State University-Pueblo (CSUP) in a hard-fought 28-33 showing. After CSUP iced the game with a fourth quarter touchdown, tensions flared. The CSUP sideline instigated a verbal altercation...
One Colorado City Has Monopoly on Whataburger Locations
The taste of one of the most mouthwatering and delicious burgers is so close, yet so far to reaching those across Colorado. According to a report from 9News, Whataburger has chosen its next four locations in the state of Colorado. Whataburger Returns to Colorado. Houston Historic Retail reports that there...
chstalon.com
No Thanksgiving Break
Unlike previous years, this year students at Centennial High School will only receive two days out of the week to enjoy Thanksgiving. Those two days are Thursday the 24th (Thanksgiving Day) and Friday the 25th. This change is a result of the school’s recent change from semesters to trimesters. Due to our trimester schedule, finals for the 1st trimester are scheduled for the following week. However, students are accustomed to taking the entire week of school off for Thanksgiving. This change could spark some complications for certain students.
A BIG cool down and a few snow chances are on the way next week
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a rather seasonal and quiet weekend we’re expecting more active weather to start next week including a big cool-down for southern Colorado. Sunday night, a system moving over the mountains will bring snow to the southern mountains, parts of the southern plains, and I-25. Portions of the Sangre de Cristos and […]
$110 Million expansion announced for Springs airport
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Thursday, Nov. 10 Governor Jared Polis and Burrell Aviation announced that Burrell Aviation intends to construct multiple facilities on a 65-acre parcel at the Colorado Springs Airport (COS), with the intention to expand the airport’s non-passenger business lines, such as; air cargo handling, aircraft maintenance and testing, cold storage, warehouse/distribution, and […]
gotodestinations.com
10 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Colorado Springs
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s no better way to start your day than with a delicious meal at one of Colorado Springs’ best breakfast spots. Whether you’re looking for a hearty plate of pancakes or a savory omelet, you’ll find plenty of great options to choose from. So pull up a chair and dig in – it’s time to fuel up for a busy day ahead!
Colorado Springs Airport gets $110 million investment
The Colorado Springs Airport is the second busiest commercial service airport in the state, after Denver International Airport. Opened in 1927, the airport has undergone several renovations since, but many parts have become outdated.
License plate reading cameras coming to Pueblo
The Pueblo Downtown Association purchased two Automated License Plate Recognition cameras in hopes of reducing car thefts. The cameras alert law enforcement when a stolen vehicle passes.
KKTV
Water main break closes roadway in downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break closed a roadway in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m. Colorado Springs Utilities announced Tejon Street was closed between Colorado Avenue and Vermijo Avenue. The utility organization added repairs are expected to last between 10 and 12 hours.
50 firefighters battle commercial structure fire
UPDATE: TUESDAY 11/15/2022 8:05 pm. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD said the commercial structure fire on North El Paso Street is now out, after 50 firefighters responded to battle the blaze. CSFD sent an update on Twitter just after 8:00 p.m., and said the main body of the fire was out. CSFD said crews remained on […]
Deer causes 7-vehicle crash on Colorado interstate
A large deer caused seven vehicles to crash on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, according to officials from the Colorado Springs Police Department. The accident occurred at around 8:26 PM, between the Garden of the Gods and Fillmore exits of southbound I-25. The deer reportedly wandered onto the roadway and caused two separate crashes involving seven vehicles.
FOX21News.com
Single-vehicle crash kills Pueblo West man
It's time to dink, pass and serve it up at Colorado Springs' newest indoor pickleball arena. Springs Pickleball is helping you keep the game going even as the weather gets colder. Tips to help our teens be more grateful. Tips to help our teens be more grateful. Brooklyn’s on Boulder...
coloradopolitics.com
El Paso County commissioners question how proposed water rule could affect future annexations
El Paso County commissioners on Monday questioned how a proposed water rule in Colorado Springs could affect future annexations but received unclear answers from Colorado Springs Utilities representatives as the city considers the ordinance. Over the last four weeks Colorado Springs has mulled a proposed rule that would require the...
KKTV
Suspect fires gun inside store during Colorado Springs robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man fired his gun inside a convenience store and demanded money from the clerk Sunday night. Police say the robbery could be linked to similar crimes in Colorado Springs over the weekend. According to witnesses, the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven off Woodmen near...
Single-car crash in east Pueblo kills man
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was killed after he crashed his car on Highway 50 at Wago Drive in Pueblo Saturday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol. It happened around 8:40 a.m. and CSP said the driver and sole occupant was a 62-year-old man from Pueblo West. He died on scene. State patrol The post Single-car crash in east Pueblo kills man appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after wrong-way crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs; alcohol suspected
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and two others injured after a wrong-way crash on I-25 near South Academy this morning. Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News before 1 a.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old man driving a Dodge Journey was driving northbound in the southbound lanes on I-25 when he collided with a Ford F-150. The Dodge driver, from Colorado Springs, died on scene.
