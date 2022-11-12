ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Young USC talent could emerge to boost Trojan defense

USC has "exciting opportunities" ahead of it. Lincoln Riley reiterated the fact after USC’s 55-17 win over Colorado Friday night. It starts this week with a trip to Pasadena to try to beat UCLA and clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. The Trojans control their own destiny even as one factor largely out of their control has emerged to pose a serious challenge in the season’s final two regular season games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Bruins 'want to break 60' points vs. USC Trojans, 'we hate those guys'

After UCLA and Oregon got upset this past weekend, USC is likely the Pac-12 Conference's last remaining College Football Playoff hope. The Trojans now must survive a clash their crosstown rival Bruins Saturday at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. USC's defense got annihilated by Chip Kelly's offense at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during the 2021 meeting, as the Bruins lit up the Trojans for 609 yards in a 62-33 UCLA victory. Veteran Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 349 yards and rushed for 46 more en route to six total touchdowns — four passing and two rushing — in the victory. And as another chapter of the storied West Coast rivalry nears, Thompson-Robinson says he's ready for an even bigger game than last year's efforts as the Bruins look to spoil USC's playoff hopes and pick up a crucial victory in the Pac-12 title picture.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC RBs Austin Jones, Raleek Brown set to step up without Travis Dye

There were not many words needed to say when USC fifth-year senior running back Travis Dye’s suffered a season-ending left leg injury in the second quarter of the Trojans’ 55-17 win over Colorado at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Friday night. “It sucks,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said....
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecrite.com

Getting a little too “rowdy”

School spirit might have gone too far during the homecoming football game. The Maverick football team lost their Oct. 29 game to Colorado State University-Pueblo (CSUP) in a hard-fought 28-33 showing. After CSUP iced the game with a fourth quarter touchdown, tensions flared. The CSUP sideline instigated a verbal altercation...
FORT COLLINS, CO
chstalon.com

No Thanksgiving Break

Unlike previous years, this year students at Centennial High School will only receive two days out of the week to enjoy Thanksgiving. Those two days are Thursday the 24th (Thanksgiving Day) and Friday the 25th. This change is a result of the school’s recent change from semesters to trimesters. Due to our trimester schedule, finals for the 1st trimester are scheduled for the following week. However, students are accustomed to taking the entire week of school off for Thanksgiving. This change could spark some complications for certain students.
CENTENNIAL, CO
KXRM

A BIG cool down and a few snow chances are on the way next week

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a rather seasonal and quiet weekend we’re expecting more active weather to start next week including a big cool-down for southern Colorado. Sunday night, a system moving over the mountains will bring snow to the southern mountains, parts of the southern plains, and I-25. Portions of the Sangre de Cristos and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

$110 Million expansion announced for Springs airport

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Thursday, Nov. 10 Governor Jared Polis and Burrell Aviation announced that Burrell Aviation intends to construct multiple facilities on a 65-acre parcel at the Colorado Springs Airport (COS), with the intention to expand the airport’s non-passenger business lines, such as; air cargo handling, aircraft maintenance and testing, cold storage, warehouse/distribution, and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
gotodestinations.com

10 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Colorado Springs

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s no better way to start your day than with a delicious meal at one of Colorado Springs’ best breakfast spots. Whether you’re looking for a hearty plate of pancakes or a savory omelet, you’ll find plenty of great options to choose from. So pull up a chair and dig in – it’s time to fuel up for a busy day ahead!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Water main break closes roadway in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break closed a roadway in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m. Colorado Springs Utilities announced Tejon Street was closed between Colorado Avenue and Vermijo Avenue. The utility organization added repairs are expected to last between 10 and 12 hours.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

50 firefighters battle commercial structure fire

UPDATE: TUESDAY 11/15/2022 8:05 pm. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD said the commercial structure fire on North El Paso Street is now out, after 50 firefighters responded to battle the blaze. CSFD sent an update on Twitter just after 8:00 p.m., and said the main body of the fire was out. CSFD said crews remained on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Deer causes 7-vehicle crash on Colorado interstate

A large deer caused seven vehicles to crash on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, according to officials from the Colorado Springs Police Department. The accident occurred at around 8:26 PM, between the Garden of the Gods and Fillmore exits of southbound I-25. The deer reportedly wandered onto the roadway and caused two separate crashes involving seven vehicles.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Single-vehicle crash kills Pueblo West man

It's time to dink, pass and serve it up at Colorado Springs' newest indoor pickleball arena. Springs Pickleball is helping you keep the game going even as the weather gets colder. Tips to help our teens be more grateful. Tips to help our teens be more grateful. Brooklyn’s on Boulder...
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KKTV

Suspect fires gun inside store during Colorado Springs robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man fired his gun inside a convenience store and demanded money from the clerk Sunday night. Police say the robbery could be linked to similar crimes in Colorado Springs over the weekend. According to witnesses, the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven off Woodmen near...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Single-car crash in east Pueblo kills man

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was killed after he crashed his car on Highway 50 at Wago Drive in Pueblo Saturday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol. It happened around 8:40 a.m. and CSP said the driver and sole occupant was a 62-year-old man from Pueblo West. He died on scene. State patrol The post Single-car crash in east Pueblo kills man appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

1 dead, 2 seriously injured after wrong-way crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs; alcohol suspected

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and two others injured after a wrong-way crash on I-25 near South Academy this morning. Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News before 1 a.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old man driving a Dodge Journey was driving northbound in the southbound lanes on I-25 when he collided with a Ford F-150. The Dodge driver, from Colorado Springs, died on scene.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

