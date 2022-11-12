ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

KSLTV

Layton salon owner donating hair through ‘Wigs for Kids’

LAYTON, Utah — A Layton salon owner is chopping hair for a cause, changing kids’ lives and confidence for the good. Kassidy Gutierrez is a stylist affiliate for the Ohio-based nonprofit organization “Wigs for Kids,” which helps kids from all over, including in Utah. So far,...
LAYTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Pet adoption fees waived in Humane Society annual ‘Fall in Love’ event

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – For the fifth year, the Humane Society of Utah (HSU) will waive the adoption fees for all of its animals looking for their fur-ever homes as part of its “Fall in Love Adoption Special” event. The event begins on Monday, Nov. 14 and goes through the end of the week, ending Friday, Nov. 18.
MURRAY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Ryan and Ashley Smith donate $20 million to cancer research at Primary Children’s Hospital

SALT LAKE City, Nov 7, 2022. The Ryan and Ashley Smith Foundation today announced a $20 million donation to Utah’s Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, a 100-year-old, top-ranked pediatric hospital. The money will help power groundbreaking pediatric cancer research and treatments to help young cancer patients. In addition, the gift establishes the 5 For The Fight Endowed Chair in Pediatric Cancer Research at Primary Children’s.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

The Humane Society of Utah is waiving pet adoption fees this week

The Humane Society of Utah (HSU) is waiving adoption fees for the fifth year of its “Fall in Love Adoption Special” event. This week, Nov. 14 -18, all animals adopted at the HSU will have no adoption fees, courtesy of Mountain America Credit Union. Animals will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for adoption without need for appointments, though there will still be the regular adoption approval process.
MURRAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Tree wrapping, why you should protect trees for the winter

SALT LAKE CITY — With winter approaching, many people are not aware that the trunks in young trees and thin-barked trees in your yard are vulnerable to extreme winter conditions, and could benefit from extra protection. Taun Beddes, host of KSL Greenhouse created a video to show how to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

What are the treasures of the west side? Group asks community to pinpoint important locations

SALT LAKE CITY — Mestizo Coffeehouse is more than "just four walls and coffee" to the west side neighborhood it serves, its owners contend. The coffeehouse, founded by local artists Terry Hurst and Ruby Chacón, was created to be a space to share art and an opportunity for civic engagement. The vision for a coffeehouse art gallery was shared by the nonprofit NeighborWorks Salt Lake, which focuses on strengthening neighborhoods.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Les Madeleines bakery closing after 19 years

SALT LAKE CITY — After 19 years in business, Les Madeleines, a popular French bakery and café is closing down. The bakery got a lot of attention for its Kouign Amann, a pastry from the Brittany region of France. According to its website, Les Madeleines was the third...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah man who jumped into freezing river to save woman recalls harrowing rescue effort

IDAHO FALLS – Dane Entze never anticipated he'd be responsible for saving someone's life when he and his wife drove into Idaho Falls Saturday morning. The 36-year-old man from Elk Ridge, Utah jumped into the Snake River near John's Hole Bridge after watching a woman drive her vehicle off the boat dock. A news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department reports it happened about 10 a.m. and was a suicide attempt. The fire department identified the rescuer as a "Good Samaritan." EastIdahoNews learned was it was Entze who swam about 120 feet from the shore in freezing water to rescue the woman.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
S. F. Mori

Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, Utah

Chin Wah Restaurant(Image is author's) A small shopping center in Sandy, Utah, is home to a Chinese restaurant by the name of Chin-Wah. For those who like Chinese food, Chin-Wah offers a wide array of Cantonese and Szechuan dishes which are representative of China's cuisine. They have a variety of different flavors and tastes that they put in their dishes which are served to patrons. They have many of the regular Asian foods served with their unique blend of spices and ingredients.
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Illuminating Salt Lake drone show combines art, light and technology

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's sixth annual light art and creative technology festival illuminated the sky and wowed attendees Friday night in Salt Lake City's first-ever public drone show. About 150 synchronized drones flew 400 feet in the air above the Salt Lake City-County Building, moving through various choreographed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

