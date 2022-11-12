Chin Wah Restaurant(Image is author's) A small shopping center in Sandy, Utah, is home to a Chinese restaurant by the name of Chin-Wah. For those who like Chinese food, Chin-Wah offers a wide array of Cantonese and Szechuan dishes which are representative of China's cuisine. They have a variety of different flavors and tastes that they put in their dishes which are served to patrons. They have many of the regular Asian foods served with their unique blend of spices and ingredients.

SANDY, UT ・ 19 HOURS AGO