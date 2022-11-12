Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Layton salon owner donating hair through ‘Wigs for Kids’
LAYTON, Utah — A Layton salon owner is chopping hair for a cause, changing kids’ lives and confidence for the good. Kassidy Gutierrez is a stylist affiliate for the Ohio-based nonprofit organization “Wigs for Kids,” which helps kids from all over, including in Utah. So far,...
Ogden’s Christmas Village lights up after Thanksgiving
The traditional Christmas Village in the downtown Ogden Municipal Gardens will light up on Nov. 26.
Gephardt Daily
Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
ABC 4
Pet adoption fees waived in Humane Society annual ‘Fall in Love’ event
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – For the fifth year, the Humane Society of Utah (HSU) will waive the adoption fees for all of its animals looking for their fur-ever homes as part of its “Fall in Love Adoption Special” event. The event begins on Monday, Nov. 14 and goes through the end of the week, ending Friday, Nov. 18.
lehifreepress.com
Ryan and Ashley Smith donate $20 million to cancer research at Primary Children’s Hospital
SALT LAKE City, Nov 7, 2022. The Ryan and Ashley Smith Foundation today announced a $20 million donation to Utah’s Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, a 100-year-old, top-ranked pediatric hospital. The money will help power groundbreaking pediatric cancer research and treatments to help young cancer patients. In addition, the gift establishes the 5 For The Fight Endowed Chair in Pediatric Cancer Research at Primary Children’s.
upr.org
The Humane Society of Utah is waiving pet adoption fees this week
The Humane Society of Utah (HSU) is waiving adoption fees for the fifth year of its “Fall in Love Adoption Special” event. This week, Nov. 14 -18, all animals adopted at the HSU will have no adoption fees, courtesy of Mountain America Credit Union. Animals will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for adoption without need for appointments, though there will still be the regular adoption approval process.
KSLTV
Local organization needs help finding 500 families to donate Thanksgiving meals to
DRAPER, Utah — Local organization, Thanksgiving Heroes, started off with a goal to feed 10 families their first year. Instead, they fed 755 families thanks to generous donors. With the cost of groceries on the rise, founder Rob Adams said they plan to feed even more families this year.
kslnewsradio.com
Tree wrapping, why you should protect trees for the winter
SALT LAKE CITY — With winter approaching, many people are not aware that the trunks in young trees and thin-barked trees in your yard are vulnerable to extreme winter conditions, and could benefit from extra protection. Taun Beddes, host of KSL Greenhouse created a video to show how to...
kuer.org
The future of free student lunches is now in the hands of Utah schools and lawmakers
Most Utah K-12 students are paying for school lunches once again this school year after getting free meals since March 2020. But some in Utah are working to make sure the free meals continue. The federal program that allowed schools to feed all students during the pandemic expired on Sept....
No charges filed in July 4 parade death of Kaysville girl
No charges will be filed in the death of an 8-year-old Kaysville girl killed while participating in the town's July 4 parade, police announced.
ksl.com
What are the treasures of the west side? Group asks community to pinpoint important locations
SALT LAKE CITY — Mestizo Coffeehouse is more than "just four walls and coffee" to the west side neighborhood it serves, its owners contend. The coffeehouse, founded by local artists Terry Hurst and Ruby Chacón, was created to be a space to share art and an opportunity for civic engagement. The vision for a coffeehouse art gallery was shared by the nonprofit NeighborWorks Salt Lake, which focuses on strengthening neighborhoods.
‘Not how he should spend his birthday’: Orem family says teens poured dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish
A Utah County family is dealing with the loss of their family pets, all at the hands of teenagers who reportedly dumped dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish.
kslnewsradio.com
Les Madeleines bakery closing after 19 years
SALT LAKE CITY — After 19 years in business, Les Madeleines, a popular French bakery and café is closing down. The bakery got a lot of attention for its Kouign Amann, a pastry from the Brittany region of France. According to its website, Les Madeleines was the third...
ksl.com
Utah man who jumped into freezing river to save woman recalls harrowing rescue effort
IDAHO FALLS – Dane Entze never anticipated he'd be responsible for saving someone's life when he and his wife drove into Idaho Falls Saturday morning. The 36-year-old man from Elk Ridge, Utah jumped into the Snake River near John's Hole Bridge after watching a woman drive her vehicle off the boat dock. A news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department reports it happened about 10 a.m. and was a suicide attempt. The fire department identified the rescuer as a "Good Samaritan." EastIdahoNews learned was it was Entze who swam about 120 feet from the shore in freezing water to rescue the woman.
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, Utah
Chin Wah Restaurant(Image is author's) A small shopping center in Sandy, Utah, is home to a Chinese restaurant by the name of Chin-Wah. For those who like Chinese food, Chin-Wah offers a wide array of Cantonese and Szechuan dishes which are representative of China's cuisine. They have a variety of different flavors and tastes that they put in their dishes which are served to patrons. They have many of the regular Asian foods served with their unique blend of spices and ingredients.
kjzz.com
Three boys missing after leaving home in American Fork, believed to be heading south
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Three boys missing since October left their home in American Fork and are believed to be heading to Southern Utah, police said. Officials shared on Monday that Denver Barlow, 15, Manden Barlow 14, and Truson Barlow, 12, were last seen on Oct. 29. According...
ksl.com
Illuminating Salt Lake drone show combines art, light and technology
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's sixth annual light art and creative technology festival illuminated the sky and wowed attendees Friday night in Salt Lake City's first-ever public drone show. About 150 synchronized drones flew 400 feet in the air above the Salt Lake City-County Building, moving through various choreographed...
Experts urge Utahns to be prepared for inversion season ahead
Inversion season is here and state leaders want those in the valley to be prepared and do their part in reducing emissions.
eastidahonews.com
More companies encourage employees to bring full selves — including religion — to work
LEHI, Utah (KSL.com) — Father Greg McBrayer has worked for American Airlines for almost 45 years, most recently as chief flight control director. But his job changed significantly after 9/11 when he began bringing his faith to work with him. “I have been able to use that single event...
RSV surge forces Utah hospital to pause certain surgeries, procedures
A recent influx of Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases has forced a Utah hospital to postpone certain surgeries and procedures as staff deal with the rising number of patients.
