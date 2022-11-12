Read full article on original website
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenDelaware State
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Christmas Mailing at BearKBrandBear, DE
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
GoColumbialions.com
Men's Basketball is Back In Action Against Delaware State Wednesday
NEW YORK - Columbia men's basketball will look to build on a strong performance at Sacred Heart when it welcomes Delaware State to Levien Gym Wednesday, November 16 for a 7 p.m. contest. OPENING TIP-OFF • Columbia is still in search of its first win after dropping a heartbreaker, 88-85,...
Tower Hill upsets Saint Mark’s for 1st volleyball championship
NEWARK — Chloe Sachs had dreamed about playing volleyball at the Bob Carpenter Center for the past 10 years. She was in the stands as a second-grader as Tower Hill, coached by her father, Mike, competed in the DIAA championship match as the 11th seed against Padua, falling in straight sets. On Nov. 14, the Hillers were back in the ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Nelly scheduled to return to the Delaware State Fair next summer
Rapper Nelly is slated to make his second-straight appearance at the Delaware State Fair this upcoming July. Nelly was the first headliner announced by the Delaware State Fair, and tickets for his Friday, July 21, 2023 concert go on sale Friday. Country musician Chase McDaniel is slated to open for...
thedp.com
Men's basketball slides to 0-3 with loss in home-opener against Towson
In front of a semi-packed Palestra, Penn men's basketball played the first home game of its 2022-23 campaign, and it went much the same as its first two road games. On Sunday afternoon, the Quakers (0-3) fell to Towson, 80-74, and while the final score may seem close, the game was much more lopsided than it appears. Penn fell as far behind as 22 points with seven minutes remaining, and the Tigers held onto a double-digit lead for the majority of the contest. Key in Penn's defeat was the free-throw attempt disparity, for which the Quakers trailed by a whopping 32-10.
gotodestinations.com
10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)
Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
New database reveals top evictors in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield
A new data tool from VCU reveals the companies evicting the most residents over the past five years across Virginia, using publicly available court records.
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com. Most people are flocking to Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, and New...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington City Councilwoman dies after short illness
For the third time in three months, Wilmington city officials are mourning the death of a person with ties to Wilmington City Council. Mayor Mike Purzycki announced on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, that First District Councilwoman Linda Gray had died. According to the Mayor's Office, Gray's death was announced by...
Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria
NEWARK, DE – The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of 22-year-old Erik Hilton, of Bear for a stabbing murder he committed at a Newark pizzeria Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday, shortly after 6 pm, officers arrived at La Piazza Di Caruso, located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, for a report of an assault. “Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, DE, inside the store with multiple stab wounds,” police reported. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. “Further investigation determined The post Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Delaware Police Looking for Dover Man
Dover, Del. - Delaware State Police are requesting the public's assistance in finding Mark Morris. Police say they received a call about a man threatening another person with a gun last night. According to state police, the victim attempted to repossess a car from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover. While the man was at Morris's home, Morris pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him if he took his car, police say. The victim left the scene and drove to a nearby Wawa to report the incident.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | “Sharing Blessings for Thanksgiving” in Wilmington
Volunteers with The Resurrection Center (TRC) in Wilmington got an early start on Thanksgiving with an outreach program on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, providing a turkey and sides to individuals and families in need of their support. TRC members and nonmembers purchased specified grocery items and 150 bags were prepared...
WBOC
The Biggest Concert on Delmarva in 2023 Could be in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling is returning to Ocean City in 2023, Mayor Rick Meehan has confirmed. With no Firefly Music Festival in Dover in 2023, Ocean City officials say it's important to knock next year's festival out of the park. The dates for next years Oceans Calling have...
Major supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland this week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Giant Food supermarket chain will open its newest Maryland store in Baltimore.
Richmond church elder killed by a pit bull
Evangeline Brooks was killed by a pit bullChristian Post screenshot. A Richmond Virginia church is mourning the loss of one of its prominent members who was killed by a pit bull. The victim, 88-year-old Evangeline Brooks was attacked while walking to her sister's mailbox. She was bitten in the neck and at the hospital determined to be brain dead. Her son Howard Brooks said he had her removed from life support the following day.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Wilmington, DE
Weekends in Wilmington can include strolls down the riverfront and delicious French cuisine, games of bowling, frozen cocktails and the greatest fried chicken you’ll find anywhere. These are the top restaurants in town from local gems to nationally recognized award winners. Snuff Mill. $$$ | 302-303-7676 | WEBSITE. In...
delawarepublic.org
Kent County leaders hope to preserve history of Delaware's Underground Railroad with new museum
Kent County could soon get a new museum to preserve Delaware’s Underground Railroad history - as well as hundreds of artifacts and books by African Americans. The museum would be at the historic farmhouse known as the Goggin Manor at Brecknock Park in Camden. Kent County Levy Court commissioner...
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
I-95’s Restore the Corridor work largely finished
The $200 million Restore the Corridor project to update five miles of Interstate 95 in Wilmington and south of the city is nearly finished. “Major construction is now complete in both directions,” said C.R. McLeod, director of community relations for the Delaware Department of Transportation. That means that multiple lanes are open all the way north and south, but those orange ... Read More
Elementary, High School In Maryland Closed As Police Negotiate With Barricaded Suspect
Authorities say that a person fired a weapon overnight in a Baltimore home, leading to a standoff as the homeowner barricaded himself inside a house, leading to several road closures in the area. Early on Monday, Nov. 14, members of the Baltimore Police Department responded to a barricade incident in...
