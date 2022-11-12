ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoColumbialions.com

Men's Basketball is Back In Action Against Delaware State Wednesday

NEW YORK - Columbia men's basketball will look to build on a strong performance at Sacred Heart when it welcomes Delaware State to Levien Gym Wednesday, November 16 for a 7 p.m. contest. OPENING TIP-OFF • Columbia is still in search of its first win after dropping a heartbreaker, 88-85,...
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Nelly scheduled to return to the Delaware State Fair next summer

Rapper Nelly is slated to make his second-straight appearance at the Delaware State Fair this upcoming July. Nelly was the first headliner announced by the Delaware State Fair, and tickets for his Friday, July 21, 2023 concert go on sale Friday. Country musician Chase McDaniel is slated to open for...
HARRINGTON, DE
thedp.com

Men's basketball slides to 0-3 with loss in home-opener against Towson

In front of a semi-packed Palestra, Penn men's basketball played the first home game of its 2022-23 campaign, and it went much the same as its first two road games. On Sunday afternoon, the Quakers (0-3) fell to Towson, 80-74, and while the final score may seem close, the game was much more lopsided than it appears. Penn fell as far behind as 22 points with seven minutes remaining, and the Tigers held onto a double-digit lead for the majority of the contest. Key in Penn's defeat was the free-throw attempt disparity, for which the Quakers trailed by a whopping 32-10.
TOWSON, MD
gotodestinations.com

10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)

Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
RICHMOND, VA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies

Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington City Councilwoman dies after short illness

For the third time in three months, Wilmington city officials are mourning the death of a person with ties to Wilmington City Council. Mayor Mike Purzycki announced on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, that First District Councilwoman Linda Gray had died. According to the Mayor's Office, Gray's death was announced by...
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria

NEWARK, DE – The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of 22-year-old Erik Hilton, of Bear for a stabbing murder he committed at a Newark pizzeria Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday, shortly after 6 pm, officers arrived at La Piazza Di Caruso, located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, for a report of an assault. “Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, DE, inside the store with multiple stab wounds,” police reported. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. “Further investigation determined The post Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, DE
WBOC

Delaware Police Looking for Dover Man

Dover, Del. - Delaware State Police are requesting the public's assistance in finding Mark Morris. Police say they received a call about a man threatening another person with a gun last night. According to state police, the victim attempted to repossess a car from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover. While the man was at Morris's home, Morris pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him if he took his car, police say. The victim left the scene and drove to a nearby Wawa to report the incident.
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | “Sharing Blessings for Thanksgiving” in Wilmington

Volunteers with The Resurrection Center (TRC) in Wilmington got an early start on Thanksgiving with an outreach program on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, providing a turkey and sides to individuals and families in need of their support. TRC members and nonmembers purchased specified grocery items and 150 bags were prepared...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

The Biggest Concert on Delmarva in 2023 Could be in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling is returning to Ocean City in 2023, Mayor Rick Meehan has confirmed. With no Firefly Music Festival in Dover in 2023, Ocean City officials say it's important to knock next year's festival out of the park. The dates for next years Oceans Calling have...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cheryl E Preston

Richmond church elder killed by a pit bull

Evangeline Brooks was killed by a pit bullChristian Post screenshot. A Richmond Virginia church is mourning the loss of one of its prominent members who was killed by a pit bull. The victim, 88-year-old Evangeline Brooks was attacked while walking to her sister's mailbox. She was bitten in the neck and at the hospital determined to be brain dead. Her son Howard Brooks said he had her removed from life support the following day.
RICHMOND, VA
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Wilmington, DE

Weekends in Wilmington can include strolls down the riverfront and delicious French cuisine, games of bowling, frozen cocktails and the greatest fried chicken you’ll find anywhere. These are the top restaurants in town from local gems to nationally recognized award winners. Snuff Mill. $$$ | 302-303-7676 | WEBSITE. In...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

I-95’s Restore the Corridor work largely finished

  The $200 million Restore the Corridor project to update five miles of Interstate 95 in Wilmington and south of the city is nearly finished. “Major construction is now complete in both directions,” said C.R. McLeod, director of community relations for the Delaware Department of Transportation. That means that multiple lanes are open all the way north and south, but those orange ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy