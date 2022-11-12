Read full article on original website
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisiana State
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960sAnita DurairajKillona, LA
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
A Pregnant University of New Orleans Student Disappeared Day After New Year 1999. Where Is Daphne Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Ben Roethlisberger on the notion of becoming an offensive coordinator; Steelers looking at defensive backs
Ben Roetlisberger is talking about life after football. The Steelers are considering making another move to bolster their defensive backfield. The Prime Video ratings for “Thursday Night Football” are a struggle. And Duquesne’s next men’s basketball game looks like it could be a real test. All...
Three Former Saints Players We’d Love to See as Head Coach
Anyone with any knowledge of football will tell you how incredibly difficult it is to be a head coach in the NFL. People train for years, learning tricks, schemes, and tactics from the great minds that came before them to one day get a chance to lead a team and institute their own version of a football battleplan.
Bob who? Roethlisberger bumps pomp, mispronounces last name
Legendary Pittsburgh sports broadcaster Bob Pompeani, who has his own weekly Saturday show on The Fan and is in with Cook & Joe every Monday, just celebrated 40 years at KDKA-TV.
NOLA.com
Saints coach Dennis Allen declines to say whether he'd consider a quarterback change
PITTSBURGH — When New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said he was going to stick with Andy Dalton at quarterback, he said it was contingent on the offense continuing to operate at a high level. Sunday against Pittsburgh, the offense could never find its footing. The Saints managed just...
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways From the Saints 20-10 Loss to the Steelers
The New Orleans Saints fall to 3-7 on the season after a 20-10 on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. New Orleans offensive woes continue as they have fallen in their last two meetings against AFC North opponents. The Saints are now 0-3 against AFC North competition this year. Here are three takeaways from the Saints loss against the Steelers:
Tomlin Notes-Wright kicker, meeting changes, LB released, TJ the dude
Some of the notes from the Mike Tomlin news conference includes a linebacker released, keeping the kicker, what changed with the team & praise for Watt
NOLA.com
What we learned from the Saints' 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers
Three things we learned from the New Orleans Saints after their 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers:. For the second consecutive game, the Saints offense failed to generate many big plays. In fact, they had none. Their longest gain covered 18 yards, a pass to Adam Trautman early in the first quarter. The Saints had just one gain of more than 20 yards against the Ravens in Week 9, but it was a bit of a fluke. Juwan Johnson scored on a 41-yard reception after Ravens defenders stopped on the play because they thought he stepped out of bounds.
Four-Star QB Kenny Minchey Decommits from Pitt Football
The Pitt Panthers lost their top-rated commit in the 2023 class.
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Saints season may be done as same old problems continue to haunt them
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers gave their fans plenty of reasons to wave those yellow Terrible Towels on Sunday. The New Orleans Saints, meanwhile, gave their fans a reason to waive the white flag on what to this point has been a terrible season. Following Sunday’s 20-10 loss, the...
NOLA.com
How are 'flu' game performances such as Harold Perkins' gem possible? Experts weigh in.
Michael Jordan’s "flu" game has become a part of American sports folklore. It came up again this weekend after LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins headlined a 13-10 victory over Arkansas with four sacks and two forced fumbles after vomiting earlier that morning. The phenomenon is not new to sports....
Yardbarker
Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Absolutely Has A Chance To Play In Week 11
The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away from their Week 10 victory over the New Orleans Saints with a limited amount of injuries. TJ Watt was obviously able to return to action, and he did quite well despite not getting in the box score with a sack. Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t mention Watt in his injury report, so the team’s star player should be a full go in Week 11.
Saints' Allen foreshadows potential QB change in Week 11
Quarterback Jameis Winston's return to the Saints' lineup appears more likely this week than at any time since his removal in Week 4
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: The Saints are getting worse and still might not have hit rock bottom
The worst thing that’s happened to the 2022 Saints has been the demise of the NFC South. The division’s mediocrity has masked the Saints’ problems and distracted everyone from realizing just how bad they are and how poorly they have played this season. The NFC’s widespread incompetence...
NOLA.com
Joe Burrow, Bengals fast-start wager vs. Steelers
Joe Burrow and the Bengals travel to Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 20 to take on the Steelers. In 2022, the Bengals have been an offensive powerhouse with an average of 25.3 points per game and have scored the first TD in four of nine games. If you think that Burrow will get the Bengals off to a fast start with the first offensive TD, then Caesars Sportsbook has the wager for you.
