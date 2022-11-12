ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Former Saints Players We’d Love to See as Head Coach

Anyone with any knowledge of football will tell you how incredibly difficult it is to be a head coach in the NFL. People train for years, learning tricks, schemes, and tactics from the great minds that came before them to one day get a chance to lead a team and institute their own version of a football battleplan.
Three Takeaways From the Saints 20-10 Loss to the Steelers

The New Orleans Saints fall to 3-7 on the season after a 20-10 on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. New Orleans offensive woes continue as they have fallen in their last two meetings against AFC North opponents. The Saints are now 0-3 against AFC North competition this year. Here are three takeaways from the Saints loss against the Steelers:
What we learned from the Saints' 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Three things we learned from the New Orleans Saints after their 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers:. For the second consecutive game, the Saints offense failed to generate many big plays. In fact, they had none. Their longest gain covered 18 yards, a pass to Adam Trautman early in the first quarter. The Saints had just one gain of more than 20 yards against the Ravens in Week 9, but it was a bit of a fluke. Juwan Johnson scored on a 41-yard reception after Ravens defenders stopped on the play because they thought he stepped out of bounds.
Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Absolutely Has A Chance To Play In Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away from their Week 10 victory over the New Orleans Saints with a limited amount of injuries. TJ Watt was obviously able to return to action, and he did quite well despite not getting in the box score with a sack. Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t mention Watt in his injury report, so the team’s star player should be a full go in Week 11.
Joe Burrow, Bengals fast-start wager vs. Steelers

Joe Burrow and the Bengals travel to Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 20 to take on the Steelers. In 2022, the Bengals have been an offensive powerhouse with an average of 25.3 points per game and have scored the first TD in four of nine games. If you think that Burrow will get the Bengals off to a fast start with the first offensive TD, then Caesars Sportsbook has the wager for you.
