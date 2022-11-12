Three things we learned from the New Orleans Saints after their 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers:. For the second consecutive game, the Saints offense failed to generate many big plays. In fact, they had none. Their longest gain covered 18 yards, a pass to Adam Trautman early in the first quarter. The Saints had just one gain of more than 20 yards against the Ravens in Week 9, but it was a bit of a fluke. Juwan Johnson scored on a 41-yard reception after Ravens defenders stopped on the play because they thought he stepped out of bounds.

