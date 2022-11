SAN FRANCISCO, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – Today, the Department of Elections issued the 10th preliminary election results reports of votes cast in the November 8, 2022 Consolidated General Election. Today’s preliminary results report includes 22,676 vote-by-mail ballots that were counted since yesterday’s results report. Overall, today’s preliminary results...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO