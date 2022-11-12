Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs Is a Great City for Sleep and Here's Why, According to Sleep FoundationColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Working Fusion at Mill Street: Tiny Homes With Big OpportunitiesColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
DougCo city leaders encourage school board to try again on funding measuresSuzie GlassmanLone Tree, CO
Colorado Springs Airport gets $110 million investmentInna DColorado Springs, CO
This Colorado Springs Cemetery is Famous for Creepy Occurrences
Colorado's Stanley Hotel has a reputation for being the most haunted hotel in the Centennial State, but several other establishments are also known for their ghostly guests. For example, eerie encounters involving the paranormal have been happening for years at the Antlers Hotel in Colorado Springs. History of the Hotel.
Colorado Springs Is a Great City for Sleep and Here's Why, According to Sleep Foundation
(Colorado Springs, CO) Solid sleep is a gift we do not truly appreciate until it is gone. When was the last time you had a good night's sleep? If you live in Colorado Springs, it might have been yesterday.
KKTV
Thanksgiving turkey almost $25 this year for southern Colorado food bank, compared to $16.75 last year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Your Thanksgiving dinner will cost a lot more this year!. 11 News spoke with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, which reports last year turkeys cost about $16.75 each in bulk buy. This year, the cost is up almost $25. “A massive increase...
KKTV
Water main break closes roadway in downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break closed a roadway in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m. Colorado Springs Utilities announced Tejon Street was closed between Colorado Avenue and Vermijo Avenue. The utility organization added repairs are expected to last between 10 and 12 hours.
First step in controversial Black Forest development plan approved Tuesday by El Paso County commissioners
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County commissioners did what the county's planning commission recently could not; agree to approve a preliminary plan to build hundreds of homes and a luxury resort hotel at the existing Flying Horse North subdivision in Black Forest. KRDO The 3-1 vote came just before 7:30 p.m.; Commissioner Longinos The post First step in controversial Black Forest development plan approved Tuesday by El Paso County commissioners appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Wildlife experts outline what to do if you encounter wild animals
Both directions of Academy were closed in Colorado Springs for a deadly crash 11/14/22. Father of five recovering after shooting in Fountain. The victim says his roommate shot him after an argument. WATCH-Paralympian accused of raping teammate. Updated: 12 hours ago. Paralympian accused of raping teammate. Updated: 12 hours ago.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County November 2, 2022 Edition
Danotto Lynn Starr, date of birth December 22, 1974 of Victor, Colorado was arrested for driving under the influence 4+ priors, driving under per se and prohibited use of a weapon. Bond was $3,000. Nicholas Thomas Bruno, date of birth January 25, 1990 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on...
KRDO
Sun Country Airlines set to take off from Colorado Springs Airport beginning June 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Airport announced Tuesday that Sun Country Airlines will host a nonstop seasonal service to Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) next summer. According to the airport, Sun Country Airlines will begin its services on June 8, 2023 through Aug. 31, 2023. “We cannot express how excited...
gotodestinations.com
10 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Colorado Springs
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s no better way to start your day than with a delicious meal at one of Colorado Springs’ best breakfast spots. Whether you’re looking for a hearty plate of pancakes or a savory omelet, you’ll find plenty of great options to choose from. So pull up a chair and dig in – it’s time to fuel up for a busy day ahead!
Two Colorado Spring Starbucks’ have court date set
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Two Colorado Springs Starbucks stores will have their day in court in March. Back in March, the Starbucks on Academy and Flintridge and Nevada and Brookside filed to unionize wanting to push for a better work environment. Last week, the National Labor Relations Board ordered the hearing after finding merit to The post Two Colorado Spring Starbucks’ have court date set appeared first on KRDO.
Motorcyclist identified after crash in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist who died after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs in October has been identified. On Monday, Oct. 24, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcycle rider as 22-year-old Skylar Renfro of Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called to the area […]
KRDO
Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies in crash along I-70 in Kansas while on official duty
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Air Force Academy is mourning the loss of a captain who died while on official duty from the Academy for advanced training. According to the USAFA, 31-year-old Capt. Morgan Taylor of Phillipsburg, N.J., was killed in a car accident Saturday. The accident happened on I-70 east near Manhattan, Kan. The Academy said her vehicle was hit by another vehicle.
License plate reading cameras coming to Pueblo
The Pueblo Downtown Association purchased two Automated License Plate Recognition cameras in hopes of reducing car thefts. The cameras alert law enforcement when a stolen vehicle passes.
Public comment on proposed abortion clinic in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo City Council was over capacity on Monday, Nov. 14 as members of the community gathered for public comment on a proposed abortion clinic in Pueblo. CARE, which stands for Clinics for Abortion and Reproductive Excellence, is currently located in two states; Maryland and Nebraska. The clinic is raising money to open […]
A BIG cool down and a few snow chances are on the way next week
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a rather seasonal and quiet weekend we’re expecting more active weather to start next week including a big cool-down for southern Colorado. Sunday night, a system moving over the mountains will bring snow to the southern mountains, parts of the southern plains, and I-25. Portions of the Sangre de Cristos and […]
coloradosprings.com
Mrs. Colorado Springs uses title, young-onset Alzheimer's diagnosis to spread awareness about dementia
A decade ago, Joanna Fix didn’t think twice about her morning routine. She’d wake up, take her dog for a walk, make breakfast, get ready for work and drive to the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., where she was a psychology professor. In her free time she did psychological testing for local law enforcement. Life was good. Easy. Until it fell apart.
KKTV
1 dead following reported shooting south of Colorado Springs near Pikes Peak International Raceway
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway south of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they received a call from a man and woman tied to a reported “domestic disturbance,” which led to a shooting. The incident happened in an area along Pemmican Point, southwest of Pikes Peak International Raceway Saturday morning at about 3:28.
FOX21News.com
Lake Avenue fatal crash
It's time to dink, pass and serve it up at Colorado Springs' newest indoor pickleball arena. Springs Pickleball is helping you keep the game going even as the weather gets colder. Tips to help our teens be more grateful. Tips to help our teens be more grateful. Brooklyn’s on Boulder...
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
KKTV
Suspect fires gun inside store during Colorado Springs robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man fired his gun inside a convenience store and demanded money from the clerk Sunday night. Police say the robbery could be linked to similar crimes in Colorado Springs over the weekend. According to witnesses, the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven off Woodmen near...
