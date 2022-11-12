ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Collider

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Trailer: The Original Team Reunites to Hunt a Serial-Killing Network

It has only been two years since the finale of the popular American crime drama series Criminal Minds. Since its 2005 premiere, the hit television series grew to be one of CBS' most-watched television programs during its 15-year run. And now, it is coming back to television through a reboot called Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on November 24 — giving us all something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. According to the new series trailer, the stakes are much higher now, which the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit’s elite profilers can blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.
startattle.com

NCIS (Season 20 Episode 7) “Love Lost”, trailer, release date

NCIS must investigate the Secretary of the Navy when her husband claims she tried to m—er him. Startattle.com – NCIS | CBS. – David McCallum as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard. NCIS (Season 20 Episode 7) “Love Lost”, trailer, release date. NCIS Season 20 Episode...
HAWAII STATE
Page Six

Jodie Sweetin seemingly shades Candace Cameron Bure after marriage remarks

Jodie Sweetin appeared to throw shade at her former “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure for choosing to join a network that only focuses on showcasing “traditional marriage.” After JoJo Siwa shared a screenshot of an article titled “Candace Cameron Bure’s Plan For New Cable Channel: No Gays,” on Instagram, Sweeten responded in the comments section, “You know I love you ❤️❤️.” In her post, Siwa slammed Cameron Bure for being “rude and hurtful” to the LGBTQIA+ community. “honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

The ‘John Wick Chapter 4’ Trailer Looks To Be The Best One Yet!

The Baba Yaga is back as we received the trailer for the upcoming John Wick Chapter 4 and it looks just as amazing as all the rest with actor Keanu Reeves kicking a** and taking names we might also learn more about the Wick family based on what we see from the trailer. Spoiler warning.
TV Fanatic

Criminal Minds Revival Releases Chilling First Trailer

Criminal Minds was one of the most chilling series when it aired for 15 seasons on CBS. In its move to Paramount+ for Criminal Minds: Evolution, it looks like the series is embracing a darker tone than before as the gang joins forces all over again. Paramount+ today released the...
ComicBook

John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
News Breaking LIVE

"Survivor" Star Dies

“Survivor” star Roger Sexton has died at the age of 76, according to the New York Post. Sexton was part of the sixth season of the hit CBS reality series. The season was filmed in the Amazon in South America, according to the Post.
TVLine

The Good Doctor's 100th Episode Bumped by ABC for Mike Pence Interview — Get New Airdate

Welp, guess we’ll be watching the Weather Channel tonight. The Good Doctor‘s milestone 100th episode has been preempted by ABC just hours ahead of air, TVLine has confirmed. The network will instead show a primetime interview with former vice president Mike Pence — his first televised sit-down since the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As a result of the preemption, The Good Doctor‘s 100th will now be seen Monday, Nov. 21, in its usual 10 pm time slot. In the milestone outing, titled “Hot and Bothered,” a heatwave hits San Jose. Everyone is on edge, and Drs. Shaun Murphy...
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
digitalspy.com

Future of Hunters revealed as season 2 release date confirmed

The future of Prime Video's Hunters has been revealed, with the second season being announced as its last. As first reported by Entertainment Weekly, the final season of the conspiracy drama will premiere on January 13, 2023, focusing on the group’s efforts to track down Adolf Hitler. The show,...
Margaret Minnicks

Sisters act together in Hallmark movies

Kimberly Williams Paisley and Ashley WilliamsTIBRINA HOBSON/WIREIMAGE. Kimberly Williams Paisley and Ashley Williams are biological sisters. You might have seen them act in separate Hallmark movies. It is rare to see them act together in the same movie. However, it has happened.
Deadline

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Adds Nicole Pacent In Recurring Role

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) has joined the cast of Criminal Minds: Evolution in a recurring role. She will portray Rebecca, a lawyer with the DOJ who reveals disturbing news about the fate of the BAU. Criminal Minds: Evolution will continue and expand the franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series’ format. CBS’ original Criminal Minds series, which ran from 2005-2020, followed the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, the best of the best who profiled the worst of the worst. In the Paramount+ series, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub...

