Potsdam, NY

clarksonathletics.com

Big Fourth Quarter Gives Knights Comeback Win at Canton, 57-53

Canton, NY – A strong run from the free throw line in the fourth quarter saw the Clarkson University Women's Basketball team mount a big comeback in the final five minutes as the Golden Knights picked up their first win of the 2022-23 season with a 57-53 victory over SUNY Canton on Tuesday evening.
CANTON, NY
clarksonathletics.com

Miles-Ferguson Tosses in 20 as Knights Fall to Fifth-Ranked Oswego State

Potsdam, NY – A hot start from the perimeter by the visitors put the Clarkson University Men's Basketball team on its heels in the early going, and despite a strong recovery in the first half, the Golden Knights could not keep pace with the fifth-ranked Oswego State Lakers, as the Green and Gold fell 94-69 Tuesday night at Alumni Gymnasium.
POTSDAM, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

The Place I Live: Edwards

The place I live is Edwards NY (St. Lawrence County). Though I reside 4 miles out of the Blue Line, it makes no difference. My entire 55 years on earth thus far have been as an Adirondacker. I grew up fishing, trapping, camping, hunting, and just being on the Oswegatchie River. In fact, I live only a five-minute walk from the river.
EDWARDS, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermontville business goes up in flames in late night fire

VERMONTVILLE, N.Y. — On Monday night, multiple crews responded to R&L Towing and Repair on Route 3 in Vermontville for a fire. The Bloomingdale Fire Department and other crews responded to the fire just after 11 p.m and remained on scene until early Tuesday morning. There is no word...
VERMONTVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Massena man sentenced in manslaughter, assault case

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man who pleaded guilty to the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian is going to prison. Blakely Houle was sentenced Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court to six to 12 years behind bars. During his trial in June, Houle pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter...
MASSENA, NY
WCAX

Missing North Country woman found safe

BANGOR, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police say a missing North Country woman was found safe. Earlier Tuesday, troopers asked the public for help finding Ariel Jewtraw, 20, who left her home in Bangor at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on foot. She was reported missing Monday evening. Police later...
BANGOR, NY
wwnytv.com

New Carthage café just may become part of your Morning Ritual

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Although it opened last week, The Morning Ritual shows no signs of slowing down. The Carthage café is the passion project of one Paegan Thatcher, who worked to get it’s doors opened for over a year. “I personally love a café. I said...
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Ogdensburg face drug possession charges after authorities pulled their vehicle over. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on New York Avenue in Ogdensburg on Tuesday that 31-year-old Brooke Benjamin and 33-year-old Joshua Gilbert were in. Deputies...
OGDENSBURG, NY

