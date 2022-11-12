Read full article on original website
Related
clarksonathletics.com
Big Fourth Quarter Gives Knights Comeback Win at Canton, 57-53
Canton, NY – A strong run from the free throw line in the fourth quarter saw the Clarkson University Women's Basketball team mount a big comeback in the final five minutes as the Golden Knights picked up their first win of the 2022-23 season with a 57-53 victory over SUNY Canton on Tuesday evening.
clarksonathletics.com
Miles-Ferguson Tosses in 20 as Knights Fall to Fifth-Ranked Oswego State
Potsdam, NY – A hot start from the perimeter by the visitors put the Clarkson University Men's Basketball team on its heels in the early going, and despite a strong recovery in the first half, the Golden Knights could not keep pace with the fifth-ranked Oswego State Lakers, as the Green and Gold fell 94-69 Tuesday night at Alumni Gymnasium.
adirondackalmanack.com
The Place I Live: Edwards
The place I live is Edwards NY (St. Lawrence County). Though I reside 4 miles out of the Blue Line, it makes no difference. My entire 55 years on earth thus far have been as an Adirondacker. I grew up fishing, trapping, camping, hunting, and just being on the Oswegatchie River. In fact, I live only a five-minute walk from the river.
wwnytv.com
Trial underway for man accused of attacking neighbor with baseball bat
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A jury has been seated in the trial of an Alexandria Bay man accused of assaulting his neighbor with a baseball bat. Patrick Belden’s trial is underway in Jefferson County Court. State police arrested Belden in March of last year and said he was...
mynbc5.com
Vermontville business goes up in flames in late night fire
VERMONTVILLE, N.Y. — On Monday night, multiple crews responded to R&L Towing and Repair on Route 3 in Vermontville for a fire. The Bloomingdale Fire Department and other crews responded to the fire just after 11 p.m and remained on scene until early Tuesday morning. There is no word...
wwnytv.com
Massena man sentenced in manslaughter, assault case
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man who pleaded guilty to the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian is going to prison. Blakely Houle was sentenced Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court to six to 12 years behind bars. During his trial in June, Houle pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter...
WCAX
Missing North Country woman found safe
BANGOR, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police say a missing North Country woman was found safe. Earlier Tuesday, troopers asked the public for help finding Ariel Jewtraw, 20, who left her home in Bangor at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on foot. She was reported missing Monday evening. Police later...
wwnytv.com
New Carthage café just may become part of your Morning Ritual
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Although it opened last week, The Morning Ritual shows no signs of slowing down. The Carthage café is the passion project of one Paegan Thatcher, who worked to get it’s doors opened for over a year. “I personally love a café. I said...
wwnytv.com
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Ogdensburg face drug possession charges after authorities pulled their vehicle over. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on New York Avenue in Ogdensburg on Tuesday that 31-year-old Brooke Benjamin and 33-year-old Joshua Gilbert were in. Deputies...
Comments / 0