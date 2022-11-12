ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

King Charles, Kate & Wills pay their respects at Festival of Remembrance before special Albert Hall tribute to The Queen

By Tom Hussey
 3 days ago

THE King and Queen Consort led senior royals paying their respects last night at the annual Festival of Remembrance.

Other royals in attendance at the Royal Albert Hall included the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex and Princess Anne alongside husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ru97_0j8mjxZd00
The King and Queen Consort sit alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Festival of Remembrance Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OnEw6_0j8mjxZd00
The event also paid tribute to the late Queen and the 70 years of service and dedication she gave during her reign Credit: Royal British Legion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ks5yw_0j8mjxZd00
Her Majesty was a Royal British Legion patron and the longest serving Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces Credit: Royal British Legion

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra also appeared at the first Remembrance ceremony since The Queen's death.

The event - hosted by the Royal British Legion - was one of a series the royals are attending as they pay their respects to Britain's war dead.

Global opera phenomena Andrea Bocelli — accompanied by son Matteo and daughter Virginia — was just one of a string of stars performing in front of King Charles and The Firm.

English actress and Benidorm star Hannah Waddingham sung a medley of nostalgic 1940s wartime tunes to entertain the crowd at the London venue.

While Beauty And The Beast's Luke Evans sung a rousing rendition of I Vow To Thee My Country as a parade of veterans marched with Royal British Legion flags representing districts from across the nation.

Through words, song and storytelling the ceremony honoured the service and sacrifice of men and women who have served in the armed forces.

The event also paid tribute to the late Queen and the 70 years of service and dedication she gave during her reign.

Her Majesty was a Royal British Legion patron and the longest serving Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces.

While the 40th anniversary of the Falklands war where 255 British personnel lost their lives was also marked during the ceremony.

Poppy petals fell during the show in tribute to all victims of war.

An onlooker told The Sun: “It was emotional full of pomp and ceremony, and Charles and Camilla appeared both honoured and touched to be at the event.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata also say in the royal box as did Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and wife Victoria.

It comes ahead of the Remembrance Sunday ceremony which will be held at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London.

King Charles will lay a poppy wreath to honour the sacrifices of Britain’s fallen heroes at Sunday's moving ceremony.

The wreath will incorporate a ribbon of his racing colours - the design is a tribute to the ones used by both his late mother and his grandfather, George VI.

The Queen, who died nine weeks ago at the age of 96, considered Remembrance Sunday one of the most significant and important engagements in the royal calendar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ag8eN_0j8mjxZd00
Princess Anne and husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence stand to pay their respects at the Royal Albert hall for the Festival of Remembrance Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGN2z_0j8mjxZd00
Edward and Sophie Wessex were also in attendance at the Royal Albert hall Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjblf_0j8mjxZd00
Actor Luke Evans sung a rousing rendition of I Vow To Thee My Country as a parade of veterans marched with Royal British Legion flags representing districts from across the nation Credit: BBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28nvUA_0j8mjxZd00
Poppy petals fell during the show in tribute to all victims of war Credit: Royal British Legion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sgh2v_0j8mjxZd00
Kate and William are greeted by a host from the Royal British Legion Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27eHfs_0j8mjxZd00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata in the royal box Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a382P_0j8mjxZd00
Through words, song and storytelling the ceremony honoured the service and sacrifice of men and women who have served in the armed forces Credit: BBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11JL79_0j8mjxZd00
Stunning graphics lit up the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night Credit: Royal British Legion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PeGDN_0j8mjxZd00
The event was bursting with pomp and pageantry Credit: BBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EbUt1_0j8mjxZd00
The event - hosted by the Royal British Legion - was one of a series the royals are attending as they pay their respects to Britain's war dead Credit: BBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11UA2u_0j8mjxZd00
The Prince and Princess of Wales watch on as they listen to words, song and storytelling at the ceremony which honoured the war dead Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrdVw_0j8mjxZd00
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and wife Victoria were also in attendance at the Royal Albert Hall Credit: Reuters

The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
Fox News

King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author

King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
The List

Prince William And King Charles Lost Their Minds Over This Donald Trump Tweet

When William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were dating, they experienced a similar amount of intrusion and pressure from the media and paparazzi to Princess Diana. As their relationship became more and more serious, the attention only worsened. This culminated in 2012, when a newly married Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by the pool at a private château in Provence, France (via BBC News). The photographs were subsequently circulated in the tabloid media and published in the French edition of Closer magazine, an Italian gossip magazine, and the Irish Daily Star.
owlcation.com

Princess Charlotte of Wales: Born to Be Queen but Dead at 21

History and writing are my passions. Learn about Princess Charlotte of Wales (1796-1817) intriguing life here. George, Prince of Wales, the future King George IV and Caroline of Brunswick, the Princess of Wales, had one child during their acrimonious marriage. Princess Charlotte Augusta of Wales was born on the 7th January 1796, and she was named in honour of her grandmothers. She arrived nine months after a wedding ceremony that had featured a drunken groom, an apoplectic King George III and an unimpressed bride.
OK! Magazine

King Charles Announces He's Replacing Prince Harry As Captain General Of The Royal Marines

Making a statement? On Friday, October 28, King Charles announced he would be replacing Prince Harry as the Captain General. “It is the greatest possible pleasure to assume the role of your Captain General,” the 73-year-old said in a statement. “I am exceptionally proud to follow in the footsteps of so many members of my family over the last three and a half centuries, all of whom held the role with a deep sense of admiration.
People

Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do

While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
The List

Punishments For The Person Who Threw Eggs At King Charles Has Royal Experts Amused

Queen Elizabeth, as the UK's longest-reigning monarch, left big shoes for her son to fill — figuratively, of course since she wore a UK size 4 (U.S. size 6), per Express. Shortly after the queen's death, according to a survey by YouGov/Times, 63% of Britons surveyed thought he'd do a good job as king. However, doing a good job and being popular aren't always necessarily the same thing, and King Charles is already facing a number of challenges early in his reign.
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
The US Sun

The US Sun

