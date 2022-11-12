King Charles, Kate & Wills pay their respects at Festival of Remembrance before special Albert Hall tribute to The Queen

THE King and Queen Consort led senior royals paying their respects last night at the annual Festival of Remembrance.

Other royals in attendance at the Royal Albert Hall included the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex and Princess Anne alongside husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The King and Queen Consort sit alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Festival of Remembrance Credit: Getty

The event also paid tribute to the late Queen and the 70 years of service and dedication she gave during her reign Credit: Royal British Legion

Her Majesty was a Royal British Legion patron and the longest serving Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces Credit: Royal British Legion

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra also appeared at the first Remembrance ceremony since The Queen's death.

The event - hosted by the Royal British Legion - was one of a series the royals are attending as they pay their respects to Britain's war dead.

Global opera phenomena Andrea Bocelli — accompanied by son Matteo and daughter Virginia — was just one of a string of stars performing in front of King Charles and The Firm.

English actress and Benidorm star Hannah Waddingham sung a medley of nostalgic 1940s wartime tunes to entertain the crowd at the London venue.

While Beauty And The Beast's Luke Evans sung a rousing rendition of I Vow To Thee My Country as a parade of veterans marched with Royal British Legion flags representing districts from across the nation.

Through words, song and storytelling the ceremony honoured the service and sacrifice of men and women who have served in the armed forces.

The event also paid tribute to the late Queen and the 70 years of service and dedication she gave during her reign.

Her Majesty was a Royal British Legion patron and the longest serving Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces.

While the 40th anniversary of the Falklands war where 255 British personnel lost their lives was also marked during the ceremony.

Poppy petals fell during the show in tribute to all victims of war.

An onlooker told The Sun: “It was emotional full of pomp and ceremony, and Charles and Camilla appeared both honoured and touched to be at the event.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata also say in the royal box as did Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and wife Victoria.

It comes ahead of the Remembrance Sunday ceremony which will be held at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London.

King Charles will lay a poppy wreath to honour the sacrifices of Britain’s fallen heroes at Sunday's moving ceremony.

The wreath will incorporate a ribbon of his racing colours - the design is a tribute to the ones used by both his late mother and his grandfather, George VI.

The Queen, who died nine weeks ago at the age of 96, considered Remembrance Sunday one of the most significant and important engagements in the royal calendar.

Princess Anne and husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence stand to pay their respects at the Royal Albert hall for the Festival of Remembrance Credit: Reuters

Edward and Sophie Wessex were also in attendance at the Royal Albert hall Credit: Reuters

Actor Luke Evans sung a rousing rendition of I Vow To Thee My Country as a parade of veterans marched with Royal British Legion flags representing districts from across the nation Credit: BBC

Poppy petals fell during the show in tribute to all victims of war Credit: Royal British Legion

Kate and William are greeted by a host from the Royal British Legion Credit: Getty

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata in the royal box Credit: AFP

Through words, song and storytelling the ceremony honoured the service and sacrifice of men and women who have served in the armed forces Credit: BBC

Stunning graphics lit up the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night Credit: Royal British Legion

The event was bursting with pomp and pageantry Credit: BBC

The event - hosted by the Royal British Legion - was one of a series the royals are attending as they pay their respects to Britain's war dead Credit: BBC

The Prince and Princess of Wales watch on as they listen to words, song and storytelling at the ceremony which honoured the war dead Credit: AFP