ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Seattle students flood City Hall in walkout following deadly school shooting

SEATTLE — Days after a student was gunned down in a hallway at Ingraham High School, classmates are demanding more mental health resources within Seattle Public Schools (SPS). Students on Monday walked out of class and over to City Hall to push for millions in funding for school counselors, plus other safety measures.
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

South County Fire launches county’s first program to provide in-field blood transfusions

South County Fire is the first fire agency in Snohomish County with the capability to provide lifesaving blood transfusions in the field. “This is the most dramatic lifesaving and life-changing advance we’ve seen in a decade in emergency medical services for trauma patients,” said South County Fire Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services Shaughn Maxwell.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb

SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
SEATTLE, WA
multicare.org

Mom of three praises care at Auburn birth center, NICU

Amanda England has a big smile on her face as she’s buzzed into MultiCare Auburn Medical Center’s family birth center and makes her way to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where the tiniest patients receive care. This day was the last time she’d make the trek to...
AUBURN, WA
cougarchronicle.org

Kitsap County “Holiday Gift and Food Fair” Returns

The month of November is full of anticipation for the coming holiday season. Festivities and events surrounding winter holidays begin to take place. One upcoming themed event is the Kitsap County Holiday Gift and Food Fair. Every year, the Holiday Gift and Food Fair gives hundreds of local Kitsap crafters...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
everettpost.com

New PUD North County Office Coming To Arlington

Snohomish County PUD has started construction on a new North County Community Office complex in Arlington. The complex is slated to open for customers and PUD staff by mid-2024, replacing the aging 1950s era Stanwood and Arlington PUD community offices. The new community office will be located along 59th Avenue,...
ARLINGTON, WA
KING 5

Student killed at Ingraham High School identified

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 14 after the 14-year-old suspect was charged in juvenile court. The 17-year-old shot and killed at Ingraham High School was identified as Ebenezer Haile on a GoFundMe account. Haile, a senior at Ingraham High, was killed Nov. 8. The...
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Man with gun at Kent house near Meridian Elementary leads to lockdown

Kent Police and Valley SWAT responded to reports early Monday morning, Nov. 14 of a man pointing a gun at a family member at a house in the 25800 block of 140th Avenue SE on the East Hill. The incident resulted in the lockdown of the nearby Meridian Elementary School,...
KENT, WA
KING 5

Burn ban continues for Snohomish, Pierce counties

EVERETT, Wash. — The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency called for a burn ban for Greater Pierce County and Snohomish County, which continues indefinitely. Phil Swartzendruber, an Air Quality scientist at Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, said there are two types of burn bans. One is for fire safety and is more common during the summer months. The other is connected to air quality concerns and is more common during the winter months.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Redmond animal rescue to be evicted after city finds structural issues

Motley Zoo Animal Rescue in Redmond are scheduled to be removed from their building after the city found serious structural issues, according to the organization. The sudden relocation has found the group with no viable place to relocate, and has forced the group to sell the majority of their furniture and equipment immediately.
REDMOND, WA
gigharbornow.org

Hutchins takes lead in 26th District House race

Republican Spencer Hutchins now has a narrow lead in the race for a seat in the state House representing the 26th Legislative District. The most recent ballot totals posted by the state Secretary of State’s Office show Hutchins leading Democrat Adison Richards by 260 votes out of 69,022 votes counted. Hutchins has 50.17 percent of the vote (34,641 total votes) to Richards’ 49.79 percent (34,381 votes).
GIG HARBOR, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home to reports of...
LYNNWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy