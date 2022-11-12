Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
Changes coming to Seattle Public Schools after shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE — Student safety is an important issue for Seattle Public Schools (SPS), especially after last week's shooting at Ingraham High School. KING 5 asked what the district is doing now to keep its students safe in the classroom. Hundreds of students from several SPS high schools held a...
mltnews.com
As temperature drops, Lynnwood hygiene center providing hot showers, warm clothes to those without homes
As temperatures in the area continue to drop, the Lynnwood Hygiene Center is working to help those who are homeless. Open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., the center offers free showers and lunches to its guests. Located in the former Lynnwood emissions test station, the space was...
KOMO News
Seattle students flood City Hall in walkout following deadly school shooting
SEATTLE — Days after a student was gunned down in a hallway at Ingraham High School, classmates are demanding more mental health resources within Seattle Public Schools (SPS). Students on Monday walked out of class and over to City Hall to push for millions in funding for school counselors, plus other safety measures.
mltnews.com
South County Fire launches county’s first program to provide in-field blood transfusions
South County Fire is the first fire agency in Snohomish County with the capability to provide lifesaving blood transfusions in the field. “This is the most dramatic lifesaving and life-changing advance we’ve seen in a decade in emergency medical services for trauma patients,” said South County Fire Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services Shaughn Maxwell.
KATU.com
Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb
SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
multicare.org
Mom of three praises care at Auburn birth center, NICU
Amanda England has a big smile on her face as she’s buzzed into MultiCare Auburn Medical Center’s family birth center and makes her way to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where the tiniest patients receive care. This day was the last time she’d make the trek to...
cougarchronicle.org
Kitsap County “Holiday Gift and Food Fair” Returns
The month of November is full of anticipation for the coming holiday season. Festivities and events surrounding winter holidays begin to take place. One upcoming themed event is the Kitsap County Holiday Gift and Food Fair. Every year, the Holiday Gift and Food Fair gives hundreds of local Kitsap crafters...
everettpost.com
New PUD North County Office Coming To Arlington
Snohomish County PUD has started construction on a new North County Community Office complex in Arlington. The complex is slated to open for customers and PUD staff by mid-2024, replacing the aging 1950s era Stanwood and Arlington PUD community offices. The new community office will be located along 59th Avenue,...
Student killed at Ingraham High School identified
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 14 after the 14-year-old suspect was charged in juvenile court. The 17-year-old shot and killed at Ingraham High School was identified as Ebenezer Haile on a GoFundMe account. Haile, a senior at Ingraham High, was killed Nov. 8. The...
kentreporter.com
Man with gun at Kent house near Meridian Elementary leads to lockdown
Kent Police and Valley SWAT responded to reports early Monday morning, Nov. 14 of a man pointing a gun at a family member at a house in the 25800 block of 140th Avenue SE on the East Hill. The incident resulted in the lockdown of the nearby Meridian Elementary School,...
The Suburban Times
Respiratory infections are increasing in Pierce County. Help keep your family safe this fall
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. COVID-19 is still circulating in Pierce County. Flu season has begun. And now, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report an increase in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV). According to healthcare providers at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, the rise in...
Burn ban continues for Snohomish, Pierce counties
EVERETT, Wash. — The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency called for a burn ban for Greater Pierce County and Snohomish County, which continues indefinitely. Phil Swartzendruber, an Air Quality scientist at Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, said there are two types of burn bans. One is for fire safety and is more common during the summer months. The other is connected to air quality concerns and is more common during the winter months.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Redmond animal rescue to be evicted after city finds structural issues
Motley Zoo Animal Rescue in Redmond are scheduled to be removed from their building after the city found serious structural issues, according to the organization. The sudden relocation has found the group with no viable place to relocate, and has forced the group to sell the majority of their furniture and equipment immediately.
mltnews.com
MTHS Theatre Department presents ‘The One Act Play That Goes Wrong’ Nov. 17-19
The Mountlake Terrace High School Theatre Department is presenting The One Act Play That Goes Wrong, a hilarious comedy that is non-stop mishaps and laughs, Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 17-19, at 7:30 p.m. in the school theater. The plot: As the drama department performs its production of The Murder at...
Snohomish Co. officials: Homeless initiative ‘unacceptable burden’ for region
Snohomish County officials said they don’t have space to house homeless people living on public property. The effort to house those living on state property is part of the state’s Right of Way Initiative. It’s a proposal from Gov. Jay Inslee as part of his overall efforts to combat homelessness.
gigharbornow.org
Hutchins takes lead in 26th District House race
Republican Spencer Hutchins now has a narrow lead in the race for a seat in the state House representing the 26th Legislative District. The most recent ballot totals posted by the state Secretary of State’s Office show Hutchins leading Democrat Adison Richards by 260 votes out of 69,022 votes counted. Hutchins has 50.17 percent of the vote (34,641 total votes) to Richards’ 49.79 percent (34,381 votes).
mltnews.com
Sheriff’s detectives investigating death of child in Martha Lake neighborhood
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the Nov 12 death of a 2-year-old boy in the Martha Lake neighborhood believed to be related to fentanyl exposure. Deputies responded to a residence in the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood around 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: After Seattle principal stonewalled police, suspect allegedly assaulted two victims
A Seattle principal is seen on video stonewalling a police investigation. An officer says it allowed a dangerous suspect to escape and allegedly commit two assaults. This incident comes as police said they have encountered more hostility from Seattle Public Schools (SPS) staff when responding to incidents. Liban Harasam allegedly...
q13fox.com
Deputies investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home to reports of...
waterlandblog.com
South King Fire & Rescue uses creative solutions to rescue CPR victim in Des Moines
South King Fire & Rescue and Des Moines Police crews resorted to using creative solutions after being dispatched on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 for a CPR at a Des Moines residence that is impossible to access via emergency vehicles. It all happened on the waterfront near Des Moines Beach Park,...
Comments / 0