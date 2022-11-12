Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
Giants made waiver claim for DT Jerry Tillery
The New York Giants were one of eight teams to put a waiver in on former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery on Monday. Tillery was ultimately awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Tillery was there 28th payer selected int he 2019 NFL draft out of Notre Dame. He...
Kenny Golladay’s eye-opening message to fans after benching
The New York Giants (7-2) continue to play winning football as the second half of the 2022 season gets underway, but the year has been a nightmarish one for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The bad times for the former Detroit Lions wideout continued in New York’s 24-16 victory over the...
Boomer doesn't buy Odell Beckham Jr. to Giants hype: 'I don't think OBJ wants to be here'
Boomer Esiason doesn’t think Odell Beckham Jr. wants to sign with the Giants, but could see him using them as leverage to get more money from Dallas.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman signals plan for Aaron Hicks
The New York Yankees outfielder struggled in 2022, hitting .216 in 130 games and losing his spot among the regular outfield rotation. His inconsistency at the plate had many fans calling for a replacement. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However, it looks like Yankees fans will need...
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
Yankees lose righty pitching prospect to Mets
NEW YORK — The Mets stole some talent from the Yankees — and, no, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. On Tuesday, the Mets claimed right-handed pitching prospect Stephen Ridings off waivers from the Yankees. Want to bet on MLB?. The oft-injured, hard-throwing Ridings was taken off the 40-man...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom free agency: 1 star stays but the other leaves town, MLB insider predicts
Fans are anxiously waiting to see what their favorite free agents do. And two off the most-talked about potential negotiations are about New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are two predictions concerning each athlete,...
NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur must address a major issue post-bye
The New York Jets have been brutal in a specific offensive situation. For the first time in many years, the New York Jets‘ offense can be described as “competent”. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has the Jets ranked 19th in points per game (21.8) and 18th in total yards per game (335.0). New York has placed no higher than 23rd in either category since placing 11th in scoring and 10th in total yards back in 2015.
Yankees re-sign lefty slugger | What it means
NEW YORK — The Yankees have re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Tuesday. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported news of the agreement. The deal is worth between $34 million and $35 million with a third-year...
Giants have hardest remaining strength of schedule in the NFL
The New York Giants are 7-2 after nine games and have an 80 percent chance of qualifying for the playoffs, but the road won’t be an easy one. The Giants have the hardest remaining strength of schedule over the final eight games. Needless to say, if they are going to make a run, they’ll have to beat some of the league’s toughest teams.
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu latest injury update
NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu was a shell of a himself at the plate in the second half of the season and unable to suit up for the Yankees in the playoffs. The culprit: An injury to a ligament on the underside of his second right toe that may have been the result of a pre-existing injury to his right big toe.
Mets contact ex-Yankees starter but could lose reliever to ‘robust’ market
It’s time for Billy Eppler to make some moves. The New York Mets will be looking at their rotation when adding talent to their roster this offseason. In line with that, they have made contact with Andrew Heaney, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge face qualifying offer deadline decision
Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo are on the clock. UPDATE 4:12 PM: Judge and Rizzo both rejected the Yankees’ qualifying offer Tuesday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported. UPDATE 4:20 PM: Rizzo is re-signing with the Yankees on a multi-year deal, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. The sluggers have...
Mets considering Cy Young contender, big-ticket import, report says
The New York Mets are looking for some pitching. With many of their starters off exploring free agency, the Mets and general manager Billy Eppler are looking at who they can grab off the market. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. SNY’s Andy Martino reported: “With the Mets...
Mets will look to make a trade Tuesday | Will they add a pitcher?
Time to get your teams in order. There will be a slew of trades in Major League Baseball on Tuesday as the 6 p.m. ET deadline to set reserve lists for the Rule 5 Draft looms. And the New York Mets look to be one of those teams making a move. SNY’s Andy Martino reports:
Pinstripe Alley
Weighing the Yankees Pursuits to Bring Back Three Critical Position Players
This article is a writing sample as part of consideration for a writing position at Pinstripe Alley. As much as you would love to hear more about Josh Donaldson and IKF, instead I'm going to talk about three of our star players from the 2022 season who became free agents, free agency buzz that would affect them, and what the Yankees might look like with or without them.
Giants’ Brian Daboll sometimes regrets his sideline outbursts
By now, it’s not a secret that Brian Daboll can lose his temper at times. We saw it opening day in Tennessee after Daniel Jones threw a fourth-quarter interception in the end zone, triggering a sideline rant the Giants head coach directed at his quarterback. Jones calmly handled the...
NBA Executive Says Miami Heat Could Trade For Julius Randle
The Miami Heat could end up being in the mix for Julius Randle.
‘I’m actually laughing’: Kevin Durant criticized the technical foul called against Jayson Tatum in Celtics-Thunder
"Jayson Tatum just received the worst tech I’ve seen in the NBA in a while." The Celtics rallied to defeat the Thunder 126-122 on Monday. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 27 points and 10 rebounds. On Wednesday, the Celtics will be in Atlanta to play the Hawks at 7:30...
